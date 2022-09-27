Read full article on original website
Search and Rescue Efforts Underway Following Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — This morning, Governor Ron DeSantis issued updates on Hurricane Ian at the State Emergency Operations Center with Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie. Full remarks are available here. Since 1:00 a.m., search and rescue operations have been underway in response to Hurricane Ian. Urban Search...
St. Johns County Beach Driving Restricted Beginning Tuesday
JOHNS COUNTY, Florida, September 27, 2022– Due to potential extreme high tides and unpredictable ocean conditions related to Hurricane Ian, beach driving on all St. Johns County beaches will be restricted beginning at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. At this time, pedestrian access to the beach will remain available at off-beach parks and beach walkovers. Dangerous surf conditions and rip current activity are expected. Beach visitors are encouraged to avoid ocean swimming until conditions improve. Beach driving access will be reinstated when conditions allow.
Palm Coast Residents Urged to Conserve Water During Storm
Palm Coast – As Hurricane Ian continues its push through Central Florida, residents are advised to pay close attention to weather reports and media reports regarding flooding that might occur due to continuous rainfall. Heavy rainfall from the storm is expected to continue through Friday evening. As a result,...
