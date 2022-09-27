ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schoharie County, NY

Trapped Bear Destroys Car Before Getting Released Back Into NY Forest

A trapped bear is a scared bear and it can do a lot of damage. One broke into a vehicle in New York and couldn't get out. The destruction it left behind was substantial. A 911 call came in about a bear being trapped inside a vehicle in the town of Hurley in Ulster County. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Officers were called in to help with the rescue. Route 28 was shut down and vehicles were parked to create a funnel behind the trapped bear.
iheart.com

Report: Capital Holiday Lights in The Park May Not Happen This Year

It appears that a popular Capital Region holiday tradition may not be happening this year after all. According to reports organizers of the Capital Holiday Lights in the Park still don't have a place to hold the event. For years, it was at Washington Park in Albany but that's no longer feasible due to complaints about traffic and crowds from people living in the area. Alternative sites are being looked at but so far a replacement location has not been found. If a decision isn't made by mid-October, the light show might be scrapped for 2022.
NEWS10 ABC

Travel advisory; Route 23A in Greene County

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising drivers to watch for flaggers and alternating flows of traffic on Route 23A between Palenville and Tannersville, Greene County, at the location locally known as Horseshoe Bend for maintenance work during daylight hours from Monday, October 3 to Friday, October 7, weather permitting.
mylittlefalls.com

New York State Citizen Preparedness Corps training scheduled

The Fort Herkimer Amateur Radio Assoc, Inc., in conjunction with James Wallace, Herkimer County Administrator, and John Raymond (W2RJO), Herkimer County Director of Emergency Services, announces The New York State Citizen Preparedness Corps Training. This Free training session will take place on Wednesday, October 12th, 2022, at the Town of...
104.5 The Team

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Returns to Albany! Want the Details?

2022 has been the year we returned to concerts in the Capital Region and beyond. Now we are adding to the 2023 concert calendar with a NEW show announcement. Looking back at 2022, over 40,000 people set an attendance record watching rapper Nelly at the New York State Fair. SPAC had a great Summer with a packed Morgan Wallen show. REO Speedwagon and Robert Plant also made their way to Saratoga. Now, here's a glimpse into what 2023 has in store.
WIBX 950

Update on Utica Zoo: When Are Visitors Allowed Back In?

After a visit on Thursday from USDA inspectors, the Utica Zoo is preparing to re-open. "We passed inspection...the Zoo will be open tomorrow", Utica Zoo Executive Director Andrea Heath told WIBX 950 on Thursday afternoon. The zoo has been closed since Sunday is it was awaiting inspection from USDA. Heath...
NEWS10 ABC

Ramp closure in Amsterdam to start Wednesday

The New York State Department of Transportation has released a travel advisory, alerting drivers that the Erie Street exit and entrance ramps along State Route 30 in the City of Amsterdam will be closed beginning 7 a.m. on Wednesday, September 28. The closures are expected to remain in effect through late November.
hudsonvalleyone.com

10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Sept 28 – Oct 4

All the way from Transylvania. Dracula at Widow Jane Mine at 668 NY-213 in Rosendale, on Saturday, October 1 at 3 p.m., and on Sunday, October 2 at 3 p.m. A wonderful way to start the spooky season, Theatre on the Road’s production of Dracula within cold, dark caves. There are two available performances with a $20 general admission. For more about this event, check out: https://www.centuryhouse.org/drac-22.
