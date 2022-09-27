Read full article on original website
Hoagie restaurant chain to open 10 Capital Region stores
PrimoHoagies, a gourmet Italian specialty sandwich chain, is expanding into New York and the Capital Region. The chain announced that it has signed a deal for ten new locations in Albany and the surrounding counties.
New York State Police Arrest Over 110 In Hudson Valley
It was a busy week for New York State Police in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police from the Hudson Valley recently changed things up and began reporting a "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
Trapped Bear Destroys Car Before Getting Released Back Into NY Forest
A trapped bear is a scared bear and it can do a lot of damage. One broke into a vehicle in New York and couldn't get out. The destruction it left behind was substantial. A 911 call came in about a bear being trapped inside a vehicle in the town of Hurley in Ulster County. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Officers were called in to help with the rescue. Route 28 was shut down and vehicles were parked to create a funnel behind the trapped bear.
The Truth About the Towns Flooded by the Ashokan Reservoir
There may not be a more beautiful sight than the Ashokan Reservoir on a clear autumn day. The gorgeous sparkling water surrounded by some of the best foliage that the New York has to offer is a Hudson Valley gem. But it's hiding a secret. Ashokan Reservoir in West Shokan,...
Upstate New York Begins With Albany? No Way That’s Correct! Or Is It?
Albany, New York! The Capital City! Home of The Egg, the Northway and the Twin Bridges! It is the heart of the Capital Region but is Albany considered 'Upstate New York'? The debate rages on and on and on. Everyone feels confident that their definition of Upstate New York is...
Cabbage Patch Dolls, ColecoVision: The rise & fall of a toy company with local ties
AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — A paint-chipped sign on the side of a sad-looking concrete wall--all that's left of one of the most successful toy businesses in the world. But before flaming out, Coleco's four Capital Region factories worked at a furious pace under intense company pressure to meet customer's demands.
Protect Your Plants! Upstate New York Gets Frost & Freeze Tonight
Sweater lovers have been rejoicing as temperatures in Upstate New York finally feel like fall. But with fall chills come fall frosts, so take note for plants and outdoor pets – the National Weather Service has issued Frost Advisories and even a Freeze Warning covering Upstate New York for tonight into Friday morning.
Beloved Rensselaer neighbor gets surprise honor on national TV
It was quite the surprise this week for a beloved neighbor in Rensselaer. Ernie Mann woke up one morning to not only a crowd of his cheering neighbors, but a camera crew from The Today Show. It was all on live TV. It all started with an email to honor...
Report: Capital Holiday Lights in The Park May Not Happen This Year
It appears that a popular Capital Region holiday tradition may not be happening this year after all. According to reports organizers of the Capital Holiday Lights in the Park still don't have a place to hold the event. For years, it was at Washington Park in Albany but that's no longer feasible due to complaints about traffic and crowds from people living in the area. Alternative sites are being looked at but so far a replacement location has not been found. If a decision isn't made by mid-October, the light show might be scrapped for 2022.
Travel advisory; Route 23A in Greene County
The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising drivers to watch for flaggers and alternating flows of traffic on Route 23A between Palenville and Tannersville, Greene County, at the location locally known as Horseshoe Bend for maintenance work during daylight hours from Monday, October 3 to Friday, October 7, weather permitting.
Dog found in box alongside the road in Wilton area
Saratoga County Animal Shelter (SCAS) posted to its Facebook on September 29 about a dog found in a box alongside the road. The dog was found alongside Delegan Broke by the Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park in the Wilton/Gansevoort area.
Owner of Schuylerville’s Saratoga Apple passes away
The owner-operator of Saratoga Apple in Schuylerville has died. Nathan Darrow passed away on September 20 at the age of 71.
New York State Citizen Preparedness Corps training scheduled
The Fort Herkimer Amateur Radio Assoc, Inc., in conjunction with James Wallace, Herkimer County Administrator, and John Raymond (W2RJO), Herkimer County Director of Emergency Services, announces The New York State Citizen Preparedness Corps Training. This Free training session will take place on Wednesday, October 12th, 2022, at the Town of...
Americas Oldest 5 and Dime Store Is Right Here In the Capital Region?
Next time you have some time off from work to spend time with family and friends you should take a ride and explore New York State. There are so many amazing places to discover and you don't even have to leave the Capital Region. About a year ago at this...
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Returns to Albany! Want the Details?
2022 has been the year we returned to concerts in the Capital Region and beyond. Now we are adding to the 2023 concert calendar with a NEW show announcement. Looking back at 2022, over 40,000 people set an attendance record watching rapper Nelly at the New York State Fair. SPAC had a great Summer with a packed Morgan Wallen show. REO Speedwagon and Robert Plant also made their way to Saratoga. Now, here's a glimpse into what 2023 has in store.
Update on Utica Zoo: When Are Visitors Allowed Back In?
After a visit on Thursday from USDA inspectors, the Utica Zoo is preparing to re-open. "We passed inspection...the Zoo will be open tomorrow", Utica Zoo Executive Director Andrea Heath told WIBX 950 on Thursday afternoon. The zoo has been closed since Sunday is it was awaiting inspection from USDA. Heath...
Walmart Theft! NY State Police Asking; Do You Know These People?
New York State Police are asking for your help in identifying 2 individuals that could have information on a stolen wallet and cell phone. Take a look at the pictures below. Do you recognize the man or woman? Are you familiar with the vehicle they were driving?. This incident took...
Ramp closure in Amsterdam to start Wednesday
The New York State Department of Transportation has released a travel advisory, alerting drivers that the Erie Street exit and entrance ramps along State Route 30 in the City of Amsterdam will be closed beginning 7 a.m. on Wednesday, September 28. The closures are expected to remain in effect through late November.
10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Sept 28 – Oct 4
All the way from Transylvania. Dracula at Widow Jane Mine at 668 NY-213 in Rosendale, on Saturday, October 1 at 3 p.m., and on Sunday, October 2 at 3 p.m. A wonderful way to start the spooky season, Theatre on the Road’s production of Dracula within cold, dark caves. There are two available performances with a $20 general admission. For more about this event, check out: https://www.centuryhouse.org/drac-22.
Saratoga Springs man arrested for rape
A Saratoga Springs man was charged with rape. Police said that, years ago, Jason Storms sexually assaulted someone under age 15.
