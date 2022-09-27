ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Pat McAfee analyzes the infamous 'butt punt'

By Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
The play is called the "butt punt." Of course Pat McAfee needs to break it down.

The former Indianapolis Colts punter and current all-purpose sports and entertainment commentator joined Peyton and Eli Manning for their "Monday Night Football" alternative broadcast, and he explained how Miami Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead kicked the ball off of Trent Sherfield's rear end. The ball ricocheted out of the back of the end zone for a Buffalo Bills safety.

"The thing about a backed-up punt ... Trent Sherfield backs up. The personal protector's supposed to go forward," McAfee said. "Sherfield gets slapped by a football.

"What a nightmare."

McAfee noted the social media feedback toward Sherfield from personal hygiene products Charmin and Dude Wipes.

"He was basically running his ass into that ball," McAfee said. "His cheeks are probably bruised up."

