Fresno, CA

YourCentralValley.com

Fresno stolen traveling bridal suite found

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After days of searching, a central valley business owner has finally reunited with her stolen business.  Ashley Cobbs is the Owner of “Oh So Suite” a traveling bridal suite. It’s a luxury mobile bridal suite designed to let brides get married outside or at a venue without a bridal suite a place […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Muang Liem Saelee

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Muang Liem Saelee. Muang Saelee is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Stolen Vehicle. 36-year-old Saelee is 5' 3" tall, 130 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Muang Saelee is hiding, call...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot in driveway of Fresno home, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was hospitalized after he was shot in front of his home on Thursday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 2:15 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Iowa and Backer avenues for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old man […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Employee robbed at gunpoint at Fresno store, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for suspects accused of robbing a store employee at gunpoint on Wednesday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., officers from the Fresno Police Department were called out to the Sunrise Market on Fruit and McKinley avenues for a report of a robbery. When officers arrived, they found an employee who […]
FRESNO, CA
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Merced armed robbery suspects arrested in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Detectives with the Merced Police Department arrested 24-year-old Eric Richard Guerra Jr. of Fresno on Wednesday with the assistance of the Fresno Police Department and the Fresno Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium (MAGEC). Detectives were investigating an armed robbery that happened on Aug. 28th at the...
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Who won the Granville Home of Hope in Clovis?

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) – The winner of the Granville Home of Hope was announced on Wednesday during a live drawing on KSEE24. Xao Herr, an officer with the Fresno Police Department, was the person who won the three-bedroom, 2,032-square-foot home located in Granville’s Deauville East community in north Clovis. Money raised through ticket sales has so […]
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

Two year old child found at a drug bust in Fresno where arrests were made

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Detectives with Fresno County Sherriff’s Special Investigations Task Force gave out a search warrant to a home in Fresno near Prospect and Church Avenues on Wednesday where they discovered a home filled with drugs, weapons, and a two-year-old child. When they first approached the...
FRESNO, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
yourcentralvalley.com

K9 uncovers over $100K in Merced traffic stop

MERCED, Calif ( ) – The California Highway Patrol says it uncovered more than $100,000 in the Merced area that officers believe was going to be used in the black market. Investigators say during a routine traffic stop the driver and passenger in a white Subaru showed signs of illegal activity.
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fire breaks out at southeast Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire broke out at home Wednesday off of E. Kings Canyon and S. Whitney in central Fresno. Fire officials say the blaze began at 3:40 p.m. Fresno Fire Department and the Fresno County Fire Department responded to the call. Officials say firefighters arrived at the scene and began battling the […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Francisco Ramirez Tajimaroa

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Francisco Ramirez Tajimaroa. Francisco Tajimaroa is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public. 34-year-old Tajimaroa is 6' 1" tall, 165 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where...
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Long-awaited Heroes Park has a home in Hanford

The long-awaited Heroes Park has a home, Hanford officials announced Thursday. A tentative agreement with an unnamed multi-generational family to purchase 40 acres of their property at Florinda Street east of 91/4 Avenue paves the way for the one-of-a-kind regional destination for sports, entertainment, and recreation. The City intends to...
HANFORD, CA
GV Wire

Local Family Wins Big in Annual Granville Home of Hope Fundraiser

A Fresno police officer and his family are the big winners in this year’s Granville Home of Hope fundraiser. A raffle ticket Xao Herr purchased was drawn Wednesday night, making him the owner of a brand new 2,032-square-foot Pasatiempo Granville home packed with cutting-edge features and design elements. “The...
FRESNO, CA

