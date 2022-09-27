Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fresno stolen traveling bridal suite found
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After days of searching, a central valley business owner has finally reunited with her stolen business. Ashley Cobbs is the Owner of “Oh So Suite” a traveling bridal suite. It’s a luxury mobile bridal suite designed to let brides get married outside or at a venue without a bridal suite a place […]
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Muang Liem Saelee
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Muang Liem Saelee. Muang Saelee is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Stolen Vehicle. 36-year-old Saelee is 5' 3" tall, 130 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Muang Saelee is hiding, call...
Man shot in driveway of Fresno home, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was hospitalized after he was shot in front of his home on Thursday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 2:15 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Iowa and Backer avenues for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old man […]
Employee robbed at gunpoint at Fresno store, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for suspects accused of robbing a store employee at gunpoint on Wednesday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., officers from the Fresno Police Department were called out to the Sunrise Market on Fruit and McKinley avenues for a report of a robbery. When officers arrived, they found an employee who […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMPH.com
Trailer, boat, part of house destroyed, several displaced following residential fire
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A trailer, boat and part of a house are completely destroyed following a two-alarm fire in Southeast Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department responded to the fire near S. Backer and E. Grove Avenues Thursday afternoon. Firefighters say they received a call of a trailer on...
KMPH.com
Woman whose body discovered among burning debris in Reedley identified
REEDLEY, Calif. (FOX26) — A body was discovered after firefighters put out a fire in a Reedley orchard last Thursday. The Reedley Fire Department was called to the orchard behind Rite Aid near the 1700 block of E. Manning Ave. As they were putting the fire out, they realized...
KMPH.com
Merced armed robbery suspects arrested in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Detectives with the Merced Police Department arrested 24-year-old Eric Richard Guerra Jr. of Fresno on Wednesday with the assistance of the Fresno Police Department and the Fresno Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium (MAGEC). Detectives were investigating an armed robbery that happened on Aug. 28th at the...
Who won the Granville Home of Hope in Clovis?
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) – The winner of the Granville Home of Hope was announced on Wednesday during a live drawing on KSEE24. Xao Herr, an officer with the Fresno Police Department, was the person who won the three-bedroom, 2,032-square-foot home located in Granville’s Deauville East community in north Clovis. Money raised through ticket sales has so […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
IDENTIFIED: Teens killed in Orange Cove crash with garbage truck
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified two teenagers who were killed in a crash last month in Fresno County. Officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s – Coroner’s Office said 16-year-old Jaqueline Martinez of Orange Cove and 16-year-old Yolanda Chapa of Orange Cove died in a crash near Highway 63 and Manning Avenue on […]
KMPH.com
Two year old child found at a drug bust in Fresno where arrests were made
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Detectives with Fresno County Sherriff’s Special Investigations Task Force gave out a search warrant to a home in Fresno near Prospect and Church Avenues on Wednesday where they discovered a home filled with drugs, weapons, and a two-year-old child. When they first approached the...
Bomb squad called out to traffic stop after Fresno Police spot replica grenade
When police searched the vehicle they found what appeared to be a grenade.
Taco Truck Throwdown returns to Chukchansi Park this weekend
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Taco lovers get ready: the 11th annual Taco Truck Throwdown will be kicking off at Chukchansi Park this weekend. The Taco Truck Throwdown will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 1. This year’s event will feature some of the best tacos and micheladas that the Central Valley has to offer. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
yourcentralvalley.com
K9 uncovers over $100K in Merced traffic stop
MERCED, Calif ( ) – The California Highway Patrol says it uncovered more than $100,000 in the Merced area that officers believe was going to be used in the black market. Investigators say during a routine traffic stop the driver and passenger in a white Subaru showed signs of illegal activity.
Fire breaks out at southeast Fresno home
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire broke out at home Wednesday off of E. Kings Canyon and S. Whitney in central Fresno. Fire officials say the blaze began at 3:40 p.m. Fresno Fire Department and the Fresno County Fire Department responded to the call. Officials say firefighters arrived at the scene and began battling the […]
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Francisco Ramirez Tajimaroa
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Francisco Ramirez Tajimaroa. Francisco Tajimaroa is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public. 34-year-old Tajimaroa is 6' 1" tall, 165 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where...
Hanford Sentinel
Long-awaited Heroes Park has a home in Hanford
The long-awaited Heroes Park has a home, Hanford officials announced Thursday. A tentative agreement with an unnamed multi-generational family to purchase 40 acres of their property at Florinda Street east of 91/4 Avenue paves the way for the one-of-a-kind regional destination for sports, entertainment, and recreation. The City intends to...
Dine and Dish: Country Fare Cafe in southeast Fresno
Country Fare Cafe in southeast Fresno has been in business for close to three decades now. Don't let the name mislead you -- it is authentic Mexican food.
KMPH.com
Dog missing for 3 days rescued from underground water tank in Mariposa County
MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A dog that has been missing for three days has been found and rescued from an underground water tank. Ash the dog went missing three days ago in Mariposa County near the home of a Sheriff’s Office employee. On Tuesday night the employee...
KMPH.com
Driver attempts to run following pursuit, leaving woman inside to face Clovis Police
CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — Two parents were arrested following a pursuit in which the driver rammed into a police car in an attempt to get away in Clovis. Police say they were conducting a surveillance operation Tuesday afternoon, on 37-year-old Xiong Cha, who was wanted for several charges including felony child abuse.
GV Wire
Local Family Wins Big in Annual Granville Home of Hope Fundraiser
A Fresno police officer and his family are the big winners in this year’s Granville Home of Hope fundraiser. A raffle ticket Xao Herr purchased was drawn Wednesday night, making him the owner of a brand new 2,032-square-foot Pasatiempo Granville home packed with cutting-edge features and design elements. “The...
Comments / 0