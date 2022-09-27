Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton won’t be required to appear in federal court after reports surfaced Monday that he ran away from a man trying to serve him a subpoena. Paxton reportedly fled from a process server who was trying to serve the attorney general an order to appear in person in an Austin courtroom Tuesday. The case was brought against the state of Texas by nonprofit groups who raise funds to help people pay for abortions.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO