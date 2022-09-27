ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KSAT 12

DPS investigating overnight damage at Texas State Capitol grounds

AUSTIN, Texas – A broken perimeter fence, shards of glass, a smashed sign and tire tracks marked a path of damage along the east entrance to the Texas State Capitol grounds in Austin on Thursday morning, according to photos taken by The Associated Press. Earlier, a state department of...
Awesome 98

Texas Porch Pirate Revenge Leads to Criminal Poop Attack

Porch pirates are reprehensible. It is so tempting to seek revenge. Unfortunately, it often backfires. In South Austin the footage from numerous doorbell cams showed the same group of suspects and vehicles repeatedly stealing packages from neighborhood homes. To frustrate the pirates, a couple there put a box of dirty diapers in a box on their porch that the pirates then stole.
kut.org

Texas AG Paxton won’t be required to appear in court after reportedly dodging a subpoena

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton won’t be required to appear in federal court after reports surfaced Monday that he ran away from a man trying to serve him a subpoena. Paxton reportedly fled from a process server who was trying to serve the attorney general an order to appear in person in an Austin courtroom Tuesday. The case was brought against the state of Texas by nonprofit groups who raise funds to help people pay for abortions.
fox7austin.com

Longhorns defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem suspended after assault arrest

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Longhorns defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem has been suspended indefinitely after he was arrested and charged with assaulting his girlfriend. Ibraheem has been charged with assault causing bodily injury-family violence and interfering with an emergency call for the Sept. 26 incident; both are Class A misdemeanors. "We're...
KXAN

5 arrested after innocent bystander fatally shot at south Austin gas station

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four men and a teen were arrested in connection with a July fatal shooting at a south Austin gas station, the Austin Police Department said in a release. 28-year-old Rony Alfredo Mateo-Comapa was pumping gas at the Texaco on the 500 block of West Oltorf Street when he was shot around 11:20 p.m. July 20. Mateo-Comapa died at the scene, APD said.
San Angelo LIVE!

Cartels Try to Smuggle Meth Hidden in Coffee Through the Music Pipeline from Memphis to Austin

CBP officers at an express consignment hub chose for examination a package described in the paperwork as plastic decorative figures. An X-ray examination revealed anomalies within the bundle of coffee bags, bottles of liquid and other items. Further examination revealed white crystal substances inside the packages of coffee. The substances were taken to the onsite lab and tested positive for Methamphetamine. The shipment from Mexico was bound for a residential address in Austin, Texas.
KVUE

KVUE

Austin local news

