ktvo.com
Hedrick man convicted of attempted child enticement denied resentencing
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A judge has denied the resentencing request of a southeast Iowa man convicted in a 2018 attempted child enticement case. Matthew Reynolds, 30, of Hedrick, Iowa, was sentenced back in May 2021 to two years on an attempted child enticement charge. Wapello County deputies arrested Reynolds...
ktvo.com
Bond review hearing set for Ottumwa man accused of shooting wife with crossbow
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A bond hearing has been set for George Dennison, 68, of Ottumwa. Dennison is currently facing an attempted murder charge after police say he shot his wife with a crossbow back on August 17. According to court documents, Dennison is currently being held on a $50,000...
ktvo.com
Police provide new information regarding vandalism at Kirksville park
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — We have received additional information about a sign that was taken from P. C. Mills Park and the vandalism that is happening around Kirksville. Kirksville Deputy Police Chief Justin Jones told KTVO he was unable to do a formal interview, but he did give an update on the damage that has been reported.
KBUR
Keokuk teen cited following single vehicle crash
Henry County, IA- A Keokuk teen was cited for Failure to Maintain Control of a Vehicle following a single-vehicle crash in Henry County. According to a news release, On Sunday, September 25th, at about 5:13 AM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single vehicle collision involving a rollover on US Highway 218 near mile marker 48.
Pen City Current
For the Record - Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022
09/27/22 - 5:35 a.m. - Fort Madison Police cited William Francis Rankin, 43, of Donnellson in the 1100 block of 21st Street on a charge of driving while barred. 09/27/22 - 5:57 a.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a burglary in the 2000 block of 303rd Avenue.
ktvo.com
UPDATED: Putnam County school bus, garbage truck involved in sideswipe crash
PUTNAM COUNTY, Mo. — UPDATED WITH NAMES: A Putnam County school bus was involved in a crash early Wednesday morning while on its way to pick up students. It happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Highway 136, five miles west of Unionville. Fortunately, no children were on the bus yet.
KCCI.com
Iowa man discovers prehistoric animal bone in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man discovered a prehistoric animal bone while exploring a creek in Wayne County. Jared Crossman sent us photos of his discovery. An archaeologist who works at the University of Iowa confirms it belongs to either a mammoth or a mastodon. Crossman says it...
Take the Family on a Haunted Train & Trolley Ride in Eastern Iowa
Eastern and Central Iowa are home to a bunch of cool haunted houses and attractions, but did you know there's also a haunted trolley?. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we have some details on Midwest Haunted Rails, "Southeast Iowa's family-friendly Halloween event." The attraction is located at McMillan Park on South Walnut Street in Mount Pleasant, in partnership with the Midwest Old Threshers and Midwest Central Railroad. It's been in operation since 1998!
ktvo.com
Stolen P.C. Mills Park sign among property damage done in Kirksville parks
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Recently, the Kirksville Parks and Recreation Department has noticed some vandalism being done in area parks. This includes the P.C. Mills Park sign going missing. The department asks if you see anyone committing these acts to please contact them at 660-627-1485 or the Kirksville Police Department...
ktvo.com
Centerville city leaders questioned over lack of transparency on fire chief's paid leave
CENTERVILLE, Iowa — The Centerville Fire Department has been without a fire chief for weeks now. City Administrator Jason Fraser confirmed Chief Mike Bogle was placed on administrative leave Aug. 30, 2022. But he has declined to say why. KTVO is also learning the city recently hired a third-party...
ktvo.com
Demolition of condemned Kirksville apartment building begins
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Demolition of an apartment building that was condemned by the City of Kirksville last month has begun. Crews began tearing down the building at 412 South Franklin Street on Tuesday morning. The complex had been raided multiple times recently by U.S. Marshals and the Missouri State...
ktvo.com
Stephen Allen Cody, 69 of Kirksville, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home
Stephen Allen Cody, 69 of Kirksville passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. The son of Claude Gail and Herbeth Jolene (Peavler) Cody, he was born August 18, 1953 in Kirksville, Missouri. On July 9, 1977 in Kirksville he was united in marriage to Teresa Leake.
ktvo.com
Mobile program brings medical training to rural hospitals across Iowa
KEOSAUQUA, Iowa — Rural healthcare providers have been facing a number of challenges within the past couple of years. The University of Iowa created a new program known as, 'Simulation in Motion-Iowa' or SIM-IA , to help medical staff in rural health care facilities. This program travels across the...
ktvo.com
Truman State officials hoping for Fall 2023 opening of Greenwood Center project
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Truman State University's dream of turning the old Greenwood School into an interpersonal autism center is almost a reality. The university has set a goal of sometime in Fall 2023 for its doors to open to the public. Truman State bought the building in 1999 and...
kciiradio.com
Motor Vehicle vs. Horse-Drawn Buggy Collision In Johnson County
Tuesday, a collision was reported to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 7:06 a.m. 63-year-old John Mast,was driving his vehicle eastbound near the intersection of 540th Street SW and Eagle Avenue SW when he collided with a horse-drawn buggy. The buggy was operated by 75-year-old Simon Borkholder, who was traveling in the same direction. Both individuals are residents of Kalona.
ktvo.com
A look back in time this weekend at Thousand Hills State Park
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Thousand Hills State Park in Kirksville is hosting a petroglyph tour Saturday at 10 a.m. The tour will consist of park specialists describing what petroglyphs are and why they are important. Following the 15-20 minute lecture on the history and importance of petroglyphs, visitors will be...
ktvo.com
Man arrested following early morning shooting in southeast Iowa
Mt. PLEASANT, Iowa — An arrest has been made following an early morning shooting in southeast Iowa. Around 12:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, Mt. Pleasant police officers and Henry County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Hamlin Street. When they arrived,...
ktvo.com
OCSD confirms it will provide over 5,000 free meals to students this school year
OTTUMWA, Iowa — The Ottumwa Community School District (OCSD) has confirmed it will be providing all of its students with free meals this school year. The school district made the official announcement last week. This decision comes after school districts across the state were looking for solutions after COVID-era...
khqa.com
Southeast Iowa man killed in workplace accident
DRAKESVILLE, Iowa — A workplace accident has claimed the life of a southeast Iowa man. The accident was reported Monday morning at Countryside Welding in rural Drakesville, Iowa. According to Davis County Sheriff, Dave Davis, 23-year-old Duane Yoder was working at the shop when multiple steel pipes that were...
