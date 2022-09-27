ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottumwa, IA

Hedrick man convicted of attempted child enticement denied resentencing

OTTUMWA, Iowa — A judge has denied the resentencing request of a southeast Iowa man convicted in a 2018 attempted child enticement case. Matthew Reynolds, 30, of Hedrick, Iowa, was sentenced back in May 2021 to two years on an attempted child enticement charge. Wapello County deputies arrested Reynolds...
HEDRICK, IA
Police provide new information regarding vandalism at Kirksville park

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — We have received additional information about a sign that was taken from P. C. Mills Park and the vandalism that is happening around Kirksville. Kirksville Deputy Police Chief Justin Jones told KTVO he was unable to do a formal interview, but he did give an update on the damage that has been reported.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Keokuk teen cited following single vehicle crash

Henry County, IA- A Keokuk teen was cited for Failure to Maintain Control of a Vehicle following a single-vehicle crash in Henry County. According to a news release, On Sunday, September 25th, at about 5:13 AM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single vehicle collision involving a rollover on US Highway 218 near mile marker 48.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
For the Record - Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022

09/27/22 - 5:35 a.m. - Fort Madison Police cited William Francis Rankin, 43, of Donnellson in the 1100 block of 21st Street on a charge of driving while barred. 09/27/22 - 5:57 a.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a burglary in the 2000 block of 303rd Avenue.
FORT MADISON, IA
Iowa man discovers prehistoric animal bone in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man discovered a prehistoric animal bone while exploring a creek in Wayne County. Jared Crossman sent us photos of his discovery. An archaeologist who works at the University of Iowa confirms it belongs to either a mammoth or a mastodon. Crossman says it...
WAYNE COUNTY, IA
Take the Family on a Haunted Train & Trolley Ride in Eastern Iowa

Eastern and Central Iowa are home to a bunch of cool haunted houses and attractions, but did you know there's also a haunted trolley?. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we have some details on Midwest Haunted Rails, "Southeast Iowa's family-friendly Halloween event." The attraction is located at McMillan Park on South Walnut Street in Mount Pleasant, in partnership with the Midwest Old Threshers and Midwest Central Railroad. It's been in operation since 1998!
IOWA STATE
Stolen P.C. Mills Park sign among property damage done in Kirksville parks

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Recently, the Kirksville Parks and Recreation Department has noticed some vandalism being done in area parks. This includes the P.C. Mills Park sign going missing. The department asks if you see anyone committing these acts to please contact them at 660-627-1485 or the Kirksville Police Department...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Demolition of condemned Kirksville apartment building begins

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Demolition of an apartment building that was condemned by the City of Kirksville last month has begun. Crews began tearing down the building at 412 South Franklin Street on Tuesday morning. The complex had been raided multiple times recently by U.S. Marshals and the Missouri State...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Mobile program brings medical training to rural hospitals across Iowa

KEOSAUQUA, Iowa — Rural healthcare providers have been facing a number of challenges within the past couple of years. The University of Iowa created a new program known as, 'Simulation in Motion-Iowa' or SIM-IA , to help medical staff in rural health care facilities. This program travels across the...
IOWA STATE
Motor Vehicle vs. Horse-Drawn Buggy Collision In Johnson County

Tuesday, a collision was reported to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 7:06 a.m. 63-year-old John Mast,was driving his vehicle eastbound near the intersection of 540th Street SW and Eagle Avenue SW when he collided with a horse-drawn buggy. The buggy was operated by 75-year-old Simon Borkholder, who was traveling in the same direction. Both individuals are residents of Kalona.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
A look back in time this weekend at Thousand Hills State Park

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Thousand Hills State Park in Kirksville is hosting a petroglyph tour Saturday at 10 a.m. The tour will consist of park specialists describing what petroglyphs are and why they are important. Following the 15-20 minute lecture on the history and importance of petroglyphs, visitors will be...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Man arrested following early morning shooting in southeast Iowa

Mt. PLEASANT, Iowa — An arrest has been made following an early morning shooting in southeast Iowa. Around 12:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, Mt. Pleasant police officers and Henry County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Hamlin Street. When they arrived,...
Southeast Iowa man killed in workplace accident

DRAKESVILLE, Iowa — A workplace accident has claimed the life of a southeast Iowa man. The accident was reported Monday morning at Countryside Welding in rural Drakesville, Iowa. According to Davis County Sheriff, Dave Davis, 23-year-old Duane Yoder was working at the shop when multiple steel pipes that were...
DRAKESVILLE, IA

