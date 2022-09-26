SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday or happy Friday eve Utah! After seeing moisture return to the Beehive State yesterday, we get more active weather today thanks to an approaching cold front. This will be the emphasis for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the northern half of the state, mainly north of I-70, while there will only be a slight chance for showers in the southern half of the state. In northern Utah, daytime highs will ease down slightly compared to what we had on Wednesday with mainly upper 70s and low 80s along the Wasatch Front. In southern Utah, daytime highs will be slightly warmer compared to yesterday.

