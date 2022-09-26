Read full article on original website
UTAH FILM FESTIVAL
UTAH FILM FESTIVAL
Utah’s go-to destination for dream dresses now has a new location in Orem
(Good Things Utah) It’s finally happening. You’ve said “yes” to marrying the person of your dreams, and will soon be gliding down the aisle to also tell them “I do.”. This picture-perfect moment is what every bride envisions from the start. But, when it comes...
Hurricane Ian creating domino effect on travel
Missing in Utah: Family of Dylan Rounds continued to be left out of investigation
HOW IS HURRICANE IAN AFFECTING UTAHNS?
Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Thomas Geboy
Fall Feeling up North with Storms in Eastern and Southern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Friday Utah, we made it to the end of the workweek. Yesterday brought quite active skies to the northern half of the state with a few showers and storms down south. Today will see the best storm potential in eastern and southern Utah with only a slight chance for a few isolated showers in northern Utah as the cold front slowly moves south.
Increasing moisture and storm potential Thursday afternoon in Utah with a cooldown Friday
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Friday Eve, Utah! We’re seeing a mix of sun and clouds along Northern Utah this morning with increasing moisture throughout the afternoon. Southwest flow is in place ahead of an approaching trough of low pressure. The trough will keep temperatures above normal this afternoon with breezy winds. Thunderstorms will increase, as well, as the trough brings a cold front through Northern Utah later this afternoon and evening.
Windy with Wet Weather Potential as Cold Front Arrives
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday or happy Friday eve Utah! After seeing moisture return to the Beehive State yesterday, we get more active weather today thanks to an approaching cold front. This will be the emphasis for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the northern half of the state, mainly north of I-70, while there will only be a slight chance for showers in the southern half of the state. In northern Utah, daytime highs will ease down slightly compared to what we had on Wednesday with mainly upper 70s and low 80s along the Wasatch Front. In southern Utah, daytime highs will be slightly warmer compared to yesterday.
Using these body-boosting infusions to unlock our strongest state of being
(Good Things Utah) True wellness will always begin with regular prevention — ensuring our bodies are functioning to their fullest so we can unlock the best versions of ourselves. And with advances in medicine these recent years, one of the most acclaimed forms of total body treatment is IV therapy. For those here in Utah, a premier practice called Modwella is making waves in the industry.
Important tips every driver should know to help reduce injuries on Utah roads
(Good Things Utah) Getting back into the swing of normal life can be hard after an auto accident — especially if an injury is involved. In the blink of an eye, a person’s health can change dramatically. Turning everyday routines that were once mundane into painful challenges. Helping...
DWR: 319 Utah wildlife illegally killed since August
UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) reports that 319 wildlife have been illegally killed since August 1, 2022. As several hunting seasons are in full swing and Utah’s general-season deer hunt approaches (Oct. 22), DWR conservation officers are patrolling the state to protect wildlife and make sure hunters are obeying laws.
Can’t afford medical bills after an accident? These experts will fight for you
(Good Things Utah) Life is chock-full of unexpected accidents. These accidents — especially those that put our health at risk — can bring with them troublesome consequences both medical and financial. When that happens, Utah Advocates are there to ensure justice by winning the max compensation for any injuries or losses suffered.
