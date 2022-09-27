ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

More Central Virginia families utilizing food pantries because of inflation

By Cameron Thompson
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VYvlJ_0iBQAKzy00

RICHMOND, Va. — September marks " Hunger Action Month " across the U.S., as food banks and pantries raise awareness about the services they provide to help the 34 million people who are considered food insecure .

On Thursday afternoon at St. Thomas' Episcopal Church in Richmond, cars circled the block and people lined the outside for the church's weekly food pantry .

Many were greeted by the smiling face of volunteer Audrey Clayton. "Gee whiz, they think we are angels, but we're not. We're just like they are. We just look for the opportunity to serve, to help other people," she said.

Clayton knows first-hand what it's like to stand in line. "The food bank itself is a savior."

And the number of people the church helps has roughly tripled since before the pandemic.

Kristin Cummings, Director of St. Thomas Episcopal Church Food Pantry, said, "Today, I would say that we're going hit over 300. Last week we served 304 families."

The most recent driving factor has been inflation, leaving families to have to make choices as Lloyd Bingham, another volunteer and former recipient, explained.

"Am I going to pay the electric bill or am I going to buy food. Am I going to pay the mortgage or the rent or am I going buy food? And you got balance, what you want to do, so you get things done," said Bingham.

St. Thomas's isn't alone in seeing the increase.

"Constant demand, we're doing a lot more mobile pantries than we've ever done before. So we've seen a lot more hunger and in our community, especially in our rural communities," explained Michael Kenny, Chief Operating Officer of FeedMore.

The organization, which provides some of the church's food as well as other pantries across Central Virginia, said in the first half of 2022 they've seen a 44% increase in the number of people they refer to the food pantries, and a 48% increase in new callers to their "Hunger Hotline."

"Some people are just talking about how they just can't make ends meet with typically their disability or their social security or loss of jobs," said Lydia Merrick, a volunteer who works with the FeedMore Hunger Hotline.

In total, FeedMore estimates about one in nine Central Virginians are food insecure — or over 165,000 people. And the same inflation issue hitting those they help impacts FeedMore's ability to stock their warehouse.

"Our purchasing is up 18% over the previous year and last month we were up over 1% higher than we were the previous month," said Kenny.

With "Hunger Action Month," those at FeedMore and St. Thomas said it serves as a good time to remind people about the issue, with Clayton and Bingham adding there's also room for others to help out.

Bingham said, "If you can give, give what you can give. That's all we ask."

"When you see a need, you have to step in and do something about it," Clayton added.

If you'd like to help out, they're always looking for donations , with the biggest need for non-perishable goods. The other option is to volunteer with FeedMore in their kitchen or Meals on Wheels program.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

New Virginia program will help families pay for child care

NORFOLK, Va. — The price for child care varies from location to location, but there is a common theme for many parents: It is unbearably expensive. According to Voices for Virginia's Children, Virginia is the 10th highest in the nation when it comes to child care costs. However, a new state subsidy program is scheduled to start on Oct. 1 that will provide relief to child care centers.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Virginia State Police welcomes new executive leadership

Virginia State Police Superintendent, Colonel Gary T. Settle, is proud to announce the appointments of three new executive staff leaders, in the wake of the retirement of the Department’s first female deputy superintendent. Effective Aug. 19, 2022, Colonel Settle appointed Lieutenant Colonel Kirk S. Marlowe Deputy Superintendent. Effective Aug. 30, 2022, Major Tricia W. Powers, Bureau of Administrative and Support Services (BASS) Deputy Director, was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel and appointed to BASS Director. Effective Sept. 25, 2022, Captain Robert C. Holland was promoted to Major and appointed to the position of BASS Deputy Director.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Charity, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Richmond, VA
Society
State
Virginia State
cardinalnews.org

Ian not what it once was, still could be a little troublesome for Virginia

Weather journalist Kevin Myatt will begin writing a weekly weather column for Cardinal News in mid-October. Sign up for our Cardinal Weather newsletter to be the first to see Kevin’s weather columns, or subscribe to the daily to see everything Cardinal News publishes each morning. Hurricane Ian will stumble...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Accreditor’s loss of federal recognition puts three Virginia schools at risk

Unless they find another accreditor within 18 months, three higher education institutions in Virginia could lose their ability to offer federal aid after a recent decision terminated the federal government’s recognition of their accrediting agency.  This August the U.S. Department of Education terminated the certification of the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools after […] The post Accreditor’s loss of federal recognition puts three Virginia schools at risk appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Pantries#Food Security#Food Banks
clayconews.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Donates His Third-Quarter Salary to Veteran-Run G³ Community Services: Richmond, Virginia

RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin today announced that they will donate his third-quarter salary to G³ Community Services. G3 Community Service is a veteran-run non-profit organization that is focused on providing student mentorship through Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) activities and offering assistance to veterans who are transitioning from the military to the civilian workforce.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
WSET

Lumos is 'powering the possibilities of the future'

(WSET) — Over the last several months, Lumos crews have been working throughout Virginia installing ultra-high-speed fiber. This has been a part of Lumos' efforts to bring an expanded fiber-optic internet network to our communities. ABC13 reached out to Lumos CEO Brian Stading for an update. Stading told us...
VIRGINIA STATE
multifamilybiz.com

Capital Square Completes Acquisition of 262-Unit Tapestry West Apartment Community in Vibrant Richmond Neighborhood

RICHMOND, VA - Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced the acquisition of Tapestry West, a 262-unit Class A multifamily community in Richmond, Virginia. The community was acquired on behalf of CS1031 Tapestry West Apartments, DST.
RICHMOND, VA
Augusta Free Press

GO Virginia awards $1.2 million for workforce development

Four projects will receive Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant awards to expand workforce pipelines and foster entrepreneurial ecosystems. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced September 20 that more than $1.2 million in grants will go toward workforce development. The four awarded projects will also receive $745,000 in local and non-state funding.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

53K+
Followers
9K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy