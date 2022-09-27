Tango Dancers and Musicians to Perform at Kirkland Fine Arts Center in Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month

Read full article on original website
nowdecatur.com
Millikin Community Arts Academy Expands Programming to Serve Decatur Residents
September 28, 2022 – Millikin Community Arts Academy (MCAA) has expanded its programming to include group sessions and classes that cater to a variety of interests. This fall’s calendar includes offerings for novice and experienced musicians, as well as theatre and exercise classes for the interested. Music and...
New community center to bring gyms and technology to Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — When you picture a playground, you probably remember monkey bars and slides at recess. The Champaign Park District is changing that with an electronic playground and video game spaces powered by movement. Those are just a few parts of the new Martens Center on Market Street, just south of I-74. The […]
nowdecatur.com
Boo at the Zoo Tickets Now Available
September 26, 2022 – Tickets for Scovill Zoo’s Boo at the Zoo are now available at scovillzoo.com. Visitors can enjoy treat stations, animal encounters, festive decorations, and rides on the Endangered Species Carousel and Fright Night Express Train. Those who visit must have a reservation. Sponsored by First...
WAND TV
Decatur church set to open pumpkin patch, corn maze
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur church will open its pumpkin patch on October 1. Passion Community Church will open its corn maze and pumpkin patch on Saturday, Oct. 1. It will be open every Saturday and Sunday. There will be food, a corn maze, kiddie train rides, hayrides, a...
nowdecatur.com
Business Breakfast on October 12 to Feature Educational Leaders
September 27, 2022 – The Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce will host a Business Breakfast on Wednesday, October 12, at 7:30 a.m. to listen to leaders in our educational system here in Decatur. Join the Chamber of Commerce for this special business breakfast focused on education here in this...
Danville veteran takes honor flight to Washington D.C.
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville veteran got to take the trip of a lifetime earlier this week. Vietnam veteran Kenneth Hunter II was selected to go on an honor flight from Springfield to Washington D.C. on Tuesday courtesy of Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. His son got to make the trip with him. Hunter […]
The Clinton Journal
Clinton couple shares Life at the Lake
Right in our own backyard sits a nearly 5,000-acre lake that offers a variety of water activities with unlimited boating horsepower, along with the beauty and serenity of Mother Nature. A Clinton couple wanted others to be able to enjoy the allure and charm the area has to offer so...
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Clay Gerhard on Byers & Co
September 28, 2022- Clay Gerhard of the Decatur Park District joined Byers & Co to talk about the relationship the Decatur Park district has with local law enforcement, some upcoming shows at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, and a glimpse inside some of new exhibits to the Scovill Zoo. Listen to the podcast now!
nowdecatur.com
$3.2M Memorial Hospital Foundation Gift Expands Richland Nursing Programs
September 27, 2022 – A $3.2 million grant from the Decatur Memorial Foundation will expand Richland Community College’s nursing and clinical programs over the next four years, addressing an unprecedented shortage of nurses and other health professionals in central Illinois. The EnRich Healthcare program – a collaboration between...
smilepolitely.com
Do you know about Golden Harbor’s lunch combos?
I knew that once upon a time you could order small sizes from Golden Harbor’s Americanized menu, but only at lunch. I thought of this last week when I needed to acquire lunch to feed three people. As I pulled up the restaurant’s website, I noticed the “LUNCH ONLY COMBO MEALS!” announcement at the top of the page.
Herald & Review
Decatur volunteers pack meals for hungry children around the world
DECATUR — The activity of packing rice and soy powder into the small bag can be fun, according to Elliott Brammer. “You don’t even realize you’re working for a great cause,” he said. Brammer brought his employees from the animal nutrition division of Archer Daniels Midland...
The One and Only Drive-Thru Zoo in Illinois is Worth the Short Drive
Have you ever been to this drive-thru safari park in Illinois? You did know there is a zoo you can drive through, right? They are the only Drive-Thru Safari Adventure in Illinois with over 200 animals in their park. In fact, it's only a couple of hours away from the Quad Cities.
nowdecatur.com
September 30 is Last Day to Apply for Small Home Improvement Program
September 29, 2022 – Friday, September 30, is the last day to pick up and fill out an application for the Small Home Improvement Program. The City of Decatur launched its owner-occupied Small Home Improvement Program (SHIP) and residents can now apply for assistance to make necessary repairs to their homes.
nowdecatur.com
City Launches Small Home Improvement Program, Applications Available at Northeast Community Fund
September 26, 2022 – The City of Decatur is launching its owner-occupied Small Home Improvement Program (SHIP) and residents can now apply for assistance to make necessary repairs to their homes. As part of their commitment to Neighborhood Revitalization, the Decatur City Council recently approved SHIP, which is being...
Taylorville resident plans downtown revitalization
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Plans are in the early stages to revitalize Taylorville’s downtown square for future years. Taylorville resident Cindy Frisina recently acquired a handful of a storefronts for the project. Through her company, Heartland Development Partners, Inc, and a companion nonprofit organization, Revitalize Rural America, she plans to build upon the progress already being […]
WCIA
Veterans take off on honor flight
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — 94 Illinois veterans took flight on Tuesday with the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight’s Mission #63 from the Springfield Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport to Washington, DC. The honor flight takes veterans and their guardians to Washington D.C. on a chartered Sun Country 737. Driven...
wmay.com
GoFundMe Page Raises Thousands For Pleasant Plains Player [LINK]
A GoFundMe page has now raised more than $48,000 and counting to help with the medical expenses for a Pleasant Plains football player who collapsed during a weekend game. The organizer of the fundraising effort says Jayden Veesenmeyer may have suffered a head injury that resulted in pressure on the brain, which ultimately required emergency surgery to alleviate. The page says Jayden is showing signs of progress but has a long road to recovery ahead of him. You can access the GoFundMe page HERE.
Stuck in hurricane Ian; U of I grad and Decatur woman
CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA)– A recent U of I graduate and a woman from Decatur are both stuck in Hurricane Ian. “We traveled back to Brooksville with my sister because it’s my little girl’s 7th birthday,” said Sharon Koontz. Koontz went to Florida for a birthday trip but got stuck in the storm. […]
WAND TV
Potbelly's coming to Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area
CHICAGO (WAND)– Potbelly Corporation announces new locations coming soon to the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area. The company announced they are moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative signing two agreements that will bring a total of 19 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area and the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas in Central Illinois.
Herald & Review
Exotic dancers at Tuscola club seek wages and tips
TUSCOLA — Exotic dancers claim a company called Dirt Cheap, Inc. which runs the The Hideout Gentlemen’s Club in Tuscola, lives up to its name by refusing to pay its dancers wages and demanding the women pay “kickbacks” instead to management. And now the performers, billed...
