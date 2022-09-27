Tango Dancers and Musicians to Perform at Kirkland Fine Arts Center in Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month

A GoFundMe page has now raised more than $48,000 and counting to help with the medical expenses for a Pleasant Plains football player who collapsed during a weekend game. The organizer of the fundraising effort says Jayden Veesenmeyer may have suffered a head injury that resulted in pressure on the brain, which ultimately required emergency surgery to alleviate. The page says Jayden is showing signs of progress but has a long road to recovery ahead of him. You can access the GoFundMe page HERE.

PLEASANT PLAINS, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO