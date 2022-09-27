Holland Christian soccer edges Holland in stellar goalie showdown

HOLLAND - The Holland-Holland Christian soccer rivalry is like very few in the state.

Neighbors and club teammates square off in a rivalry as intense on the field as any, but with a commmunity mutual respect that sets it apart.

To top that off, the teams have both been ranked No. 1 in the state multiple times in the past four years, including a stellar matchup where Holland was No. 1 in Division 2 and Holland Christian was No. 1 in Division 3.

That means every game is close and intense.

It also has great goaltending, especially with most games in the series being extremely low scoring - even better when the goalies are friends like Daniel Morgan and Nolan Currier

Monday's rivalry showdown at No. 5. Holland Christian was no different as Morgan was stellar in goal for the Maroons and Currier was nearly as good for the Dutch, with the game ending in a 1-0 Holland Christian victory.

"In a high school game, you want your goalkeeper to make the saves they should make. Once in a while, you get a goalkeeper who can make saves to win games," Holland Christian coach Dave DeBoer said. "Daniel is that kid. He continues to grow in his game. I am proud of the work he continues to put in."

Morgan has been one of the top goalies in the state for several years. He was a varsity starter as a sophomore and earned all-state honors the past two seasons, building his legacy as one of the top goalies in school history.

"This is one of my favorite games of the year. I know pretty much everyone on the team. They always bring their best effort, and we have to match that, if not do more, to win," Morgan said. "Watching Nolan make some saves it gives me fuel to make the big save the next time. It is so much fun."

One of the best chances of the game for Holland came late in the second half and Morgan darted out to nock the ball away, fighting through traffic.

"He is a kid who is totally comfortable with the ball at his feet. He can drive the ball consistently 65 yards, which is pretty rare at the high school level," DeBoer said. "He continues to physically become more dynamic."

Currier was also stellar, poking several Holland Christian shots away.

The Maroons scored with 25:24 to go in the second half. There was a lot of traffic in front of the goal and Josh Woolsey was able to knock it in past Currier.

"We have struggled in the final third this season, but we finally broke through on one and were able to put it away," DeBoer said. "We have to continue to work on being more dangerous in the final third."

But Currier bounced back and made a huge save on Lucas Freriks just a couple of minutes later to keep the Dutch in it.

"The game itself is just fun to play. I am lucky enough to start and get to play. It obviously wasn't the result we wanted, but we fought hard," Currier said. "Daniel and I train all summer together. I know him well as as friend and a goalkeeper. He made some great saves today."

Currier had two more stellar saves on rocketed shots by the Maroons with less than 4 minutes to go, giving Holland a chance.

"Tonight was a close game against two rivals and both goalies played extremely well, in tough conditions. The rain made the ball slippery and skipped a lot. But both of them came up with play after play. It was impressive," Holland coach Greg Ceithaml said. "They came up with one play more than we did to score. This game could have been 3-2 or 4-4. There were a lot of great opportunities and the goalkeepers played a big part in controlling them."

One goal made the difference, but both goalies were stellar.

"(A good goalie battle) is always fun. High school sports are some of the memorable experiences for kids," DeBoer said. "I am just glad they get to be a part of a fun environment and create great memories together."

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Holland Christian soccer edges Holland in stellar goalie showdown