Steelers Players Reportedly Want Coach To Be Fired
The vast majority of Steelers Nation seems to want offensive coordinator Matt Canada out of the organization. According to recent reports from Pittsburgh insider Josh Rowntree, the majority of Steelers players on the offensive side of the ball agree with that sentiment. The Steelers offense is off to a brutal...
NFL World Reacts To The Randy Moss Son News
It was announced on Tuesday afternoon that Thaddeus Moss, the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, had a workout with the New England Patriots this week. "The Patriots had TE Thaddeus Moss (LSU), OT Sebastian Gutierrez (Minot State), G Josh Seltzner (Wisconsin), DB Kary Vincent (LSU) and LB Carson Wells (Colorado) in for free-agent workouts. Moss is the son of former Patriots WR Randy Moss," ESPN's Mike Reiss reported.
Report Details If Cheating Is Tom Brady, Gisele's Issue
Speculation about the cause of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s recent marital struggles have run rampant over the past few weeks. According to recent reports from Page Six, there is "no accusation of cheating" and the couple have simply "grown apart." “There is absolutely no accusation of cheating...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Sean McVay Wife Photo
The Los Angeles Rams are off to a decent start to the 2022 regular season. Sean McVay's team is 2-1 on the year, though the reigning Super Bowl champions haven't played extremely well yet. The Rams will look to get going this weekend against the San Francisco 49ers. Los Angeles...
Look: NFL World Reacts To CeeDee Lamb Girlfriend News
CeeDee Lamb's girlfriend was trending on social media during Monday night's Cowboys vs. Giants game. The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver had a tough first half, dropping a long pass from quarterback Cooper Rush, though he redeemed himself in the second half. Lamb had a couple of huge catches on a...
Ezekiel Elliott Reveals His 2-Word Nickname For Cooper Rush
It appears Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush has earned a new nickname just three weeks into the regular season. On Tuesday afternoon, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott tweeted: "Cooper Clutch." This tweet from Elliott is bound to go viral, especially since the Cowboys defeated the New York Giants on Monday...
Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Unhappy News
Deion Sanders isn't happy with what he believes is a "double standard" surrounding his head coaching rumors. The Jackson State head coach has been linked to some prominent job openings, including Nebraska and Georgia Tech. Others believe Sanders could end up at a not-currently-vacant SEC school, too. But while Sanders...
Look: Bodycam Footage Emerges From Myles Garrett's Crash
Cleveland Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car crash on Monday afternoon. Bodycam footage from local police has since been released, giving an inside look at the post-crash site. The video showed first responders tending to Garrett and his female passenger in the grass on the...
Malika Andrews Is Getting Hate On Twitter For Bringing Up New Celtics Coach’s Arrest History
The Ime Udoka situation has everyone up in arms, and ESPN host Malika Andrews is back in the hot seat. First, it was when she had a spat with Stephen A. Smith over protecting the woman involved in the affair, and now it’s because she brought up the past of Joe Mazzulla. Mazzulla is the […]
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
New Report Reveals Why Myles Garrett’s Porsche Flipped In A One-Car Accident
The crash is still under investigation but the Ohio State Highway Patrol does not suspect any foul play,
Former NBA Star JJ Redick Announces Big Personal News
Former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick started off the week with some big professional news. ESPN announced on Monday that it has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with Redick, who joined the network last year following his retirement from basketball after 15 NBA seasons. Redick's contract is a three-year deal,...
Photos: Meet The Wife Of Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
Earlier this summer, the sports world learned that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a married man. "Tua Tagovailoa has picked up another ring," reporter Andy Slater said. "Congratulations to the Miami Dolphins’ QB who got married two weeks ago, a clergy source tells me." Tua, and his new...
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
Look: NFL Coach's Girlfriend Shares Racy Swimsuit Photo
The Arizona Cardinals are off to a disappointing 1-2 start to the 2022 regular season. Kliff Kingsbury is frustrated by how slow his team is starting games this year. “That’s something we’ve got to figure out,” Kingsbury said in his press conference on Sunday. “It’s been slow starts in all three phases this week, unfortunately, but that’s got to be an emphasis to get started faster on offense, get in a groove and get moving so we can get into some of our tempo stuff. Coaches and players, we’ve got to figure that out this week.”
NFL World Reacts To Surprising Cris Collinsworth Job News
Cris Collinsworth was once really close to having a different job at NBC. Dick Ebersol just came out with a new book and in it, he writes that Collinsworth was close to being NBC's play-by-play announcer and not the network's color commentator. In fact, the original plan was to have him team up with John Madden in 2006.
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Career News
As Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen reportedly deal with marital issues, the legendary quarterback is gearing up for Week 4, while his supermodel wife focuses on her career. According to Page Six, Gisele is focusing on her career amid the drama with her NFL quarterback husband. Gisele, arguably the most...
Terrell Owens Thinks NFL Team Made Mistake At Quarterback
Terrell Owens has never been afraid to speak his mind on something and that held true again on Wednesday. The former NFL wide receiver joined Josina Anderson and Fred Smoot on a podcast titled "The Crew" and said that the Washington Commanders should've traded for Jimmy Garoppolo over Carson Wentz.
NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him
The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
Photos: Meet The Wife Of Legendary NFL Star Randy Moss
Randy Moss had some pretty cool family news this week. The legendary NFL wide receiver got to witness his son, Thaddeus Moss, trying out for the team he starred with. The New England Patriots had Moss' son in for a workout this week. Thaddeus Moss previously played for the Cincinnati...
