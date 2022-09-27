ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Bleacher Report

Myles Garrett Admits to Speeding Prior to Car Crash in New Police Video

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett told Ohio State Highway Patrol he was speeding prior to his single-car crash Monday. TMZ Sports obtained bodycam footage of an officer speaking with Garrett while the three-time Pro Bowler was being tended to in the back of an ambulance. At one point, Garrett said he thought he was traveling at 65 mph, 20 mph higher than the speed limit where he crashed.
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report's Expert Week 4 NFL Picks

Bleacher Report’s NFL experts had a taste of what it’s like to finish above .500 last week. Now, they will look to build momentum with their Week 4 picks as we move into October. NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brent Sobleski, Kris Knox and Maurice Moton; editors Ian Kenyon...
NFL
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Bleacher Report

Zac Taylor's Play-Calling Slammed by Twitter as Bengals Rally to Knock Off Dolphins

The Cincinnati Bengals managed to defeat the Miami Dolphins 27-15 on Thursday Night Football, but it was in spite of head coach Zac Taylor's ineptitude. Cincinnati's offense looked pedestrian for most of the game under Taylor's play-calling. The Bengals didn't attack through the air as much as they should've, attempting too many run plays against Miami's stout front seven.
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

Russell Wilson Responds to Eli Manning's Contract Joke: 'I'm 3-0 Against Chad Powers'

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson fired back at Eli Manning for his joke from earlier this week. During the ManningCast of the Monday Night Football game between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, Eli quipped that the Broncos should've paid punter Corliss Waitman the $250 million they paid Wilson after he punted the ball 10 times in Sunday's 11-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Tua Tagovailoa's Head Injury Draws Concern from Twitter amid NFLPA's Dolphins Probe

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Thursday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering a scary injury when he was sacked and his head hit the ground. It was reported during the Thursday Night Football broadcast that Tagovailoa suffered head and neck trauma, and he was transported to a...
NFL
Person
Adam Schefter
Bleacher Report

Bengals Respond to Report About Having the Least-Diverse Staff in NFL This Season

The Cincinnati Bengals released a statement in response to a USA Today report Thursday showing they have the least-diverse staff in the NFL with five non-white coaches. "This organization and its founders have a long-standing history of supporting diversity in the NFL dating back to 1946 when [team founder] Paul Brown signed Marion Motley and Bill Willis, breaking pro football's color barrier," the Bengals said.
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

Report: Dolphins Used 12 Men on Offense After Seeing People Watching Walkthrough

The Miami Dolphins started using 12 men on offense after they discovered people watching their walkthrough practice Wednesday as they geared up for a Thursday Night Football matchup at the Cincinnati Bengals. The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dolphins?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dolphins</a> noticed people watching their walkthrough Wednesday in Cincinnati, so they made a sly adjustment: All...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Eagles' Jalen Hurts Is 'Going to Defy All Odds,' Says Jaguars HC Doug Pederson

Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts has played like an MVP candidate through the first three weeks of the season, and Doug Pederson seems proud of his former player. "He's going to defy all odds," Pederson told reporters on Wednesday. "That's just the way his career has been built. He's overcome adversity everywhere he's been, at Alabama and Oklahoma."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Chiefs vs. Bucs Remains on Schedule; Will Move to Vikings' Stadium If Necessary

The NFL confirmed Sunday's Week 4 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers remains on track to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Florida despite Hurricane Ian. Jeff Miller, the league's executive vice president of communications, provided the update Wednesday and noted the Sunday Night Football...
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

Ryan Fitzpatrick: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa, Brian Flores Relationship Was 'Difficult'

Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick thinks the team is succeeding this season because Tua Tagovailoa has the full support of head coach Mike McDaniel. Speaking to Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, Fitzpatrick felt the dynamic between Tagovailoa and former head coach Brian Flores was "difficult" in some ways.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Broncos' Bradley Chubb: Raiders Are One of the Few NFL Teams I 'Hate'

Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb made his feelings about the Las Vegas Raiders abundantly clear to reporters as his team's Week 4 road matchup with the Silver and Black looms Sunday. Mike Klis of 9NEWS provided Chubb's comments. "I hate 'em, to be honest with you," he said. "I hate...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

49ers' Kyle Shanahan Says Jimmy G Lip-Reading Video 'Is a Joke'

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan doesn't believe that Jimmy Garoppolo criticized his play-calling despite a video circulating on social media appearing to show the veteran quarterback doing just that. "The clip to me is a joke," Shanahan told reporters Thursday. I’m pretty sure that’s not what he said."...
NFL

