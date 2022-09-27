Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland Approves Stimulus ChecksDayana SabatinCleveland, OH
Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City AddressBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Myles Garrett Issued Citation in Car Accident, Ohio State Highway Patrol Reports.Matt RevnewMedina County, OH
Related
Bleacher Report
Report: Browns' Myles Garrett Ticketed Twice for Driving over 100 MPH Before Crash
Cleveland Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett, who suffered multiple injuries in a single-car crash this week, has reportedly been stopped multiple times by police for speeding since joining the Browns in 2017. According to Phil Trexler and Bri Buckley of 3News in Cleveland, Garrett has been pulled over for...
Bleacher Report
Myles Garrett Admits to Speeding Prior to Car Crash in New Police Video
Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett told Ohio State Highway Patrol he was speeding prior to his single-car crash Monday. TMZ Sports obtained bodycam footage of an officer speaking with Garrett while the three-time Pro Bowler was being tended to in the back of an ambulance. At one point, Garrett said he thought he was traveling at 65 mph, 20 mph higher than the speed limit where he crashed.
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report's Expert Week 4 NFL Picks
Bleacher Report’s NFL experts had a taste of what it’s like to finish above .500 last week. Now, they will look to build momentum with their Week 4 picks as we move into October. NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brent Sobleski, Kris Knox and Maurice Moton; editors Ian Kenyon...
Bleacher Report
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa to Be Discharged from Hospital After Head, Neck Injuries
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field with head and neck injuries during the second quarter of Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals after taking a sack, the team announced. Tagovailoa was conscious with movement in all of his extremities and transported to the University of Cincinnati...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bleacher Report
Zac Taylor's Play-Calling Slammed by Twitter as Bengals Rally to Knock Off Dolphins
The Cincinnati Bengals managed to defeat the Miami Dolphins 27-15 on Thursday Night Football, but it was in spite of head coach Zac Taylor's ineptitude. Cincinnati's offense looked pedestrian for most of the game under Taylor's play-calling. The Bengals didn't attack through the air as much as they should've, attempting too many run plays against Miami's stout front seven.
Bleacher Report
Patriots Rumors: Injured QB Mac Jones Told Teammates to Not Rule Him out vs. Packers
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones reportedly told teammates he could play in Sunday's Week 4 road game against the Green Bay Packers despite an ankle injury. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network reported an update on Jones' status Thursday:. The 24-year-old limped off the field late in the fourth...
Bleacher Report
Russell Wilson Responds to Eli Manning's Contract Joke: 'I'm 3-0 Against Chad Powers'
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson fired back at Eli Manning for his joke from earlier this week. During the ManningCast of the Monday Night Football game between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, Eli quipped that the Broncos should've paid punter Corliss Waitman the $250 million they paid Wilson after he punted the ball 10 times in Sunday's 11-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Bleacher Report
Tua Tagovailoa's Head Injury Draws Concern from Twitter amid NFLPA's Dolphins Probe
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Thursday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering a scary injury when he was sacked and his head hit the ground. It was reported during the Thursday Night Football broadcast that Tagovailoa suffered head and neck trauma, and he was transported to a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Teddy Bridgewater Applauded by Fans for Valiant Effort in Dolphins' Loss to Bengals
The actual football took on secondary importance for much of Thursday's game after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field following a scary injury, but the Miami Dolphins came up short in a 27-15 road loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. What was seen as a potential AFC preview between...
Bleacher Report
Mike McDaniel on Dolphins' Handling of Concussions: ‘We Don’t Mess With That’
The Miami Dolphins' handling of Tua Tagovailoa is under the spotlight after he stumbled when getting up following a hard hit during Sunday's win over the Buffalo Bills and then exited Thursday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals with a concussion a mere four days later. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel...
Bleacher Report
Bengals Respond to Report About Having the Least-Diverse Staff in NFL This Season
The Cincinnati Bengals released a statement in response to a USA Today report Thursday showing they have the least-diverse staff in the NFL with five non-white coaches. "This organization and its founders have a long-standing history of supporting diversity in the NFL dating back to 1946 when [team founder] Paul Brown signed Marion Motley and Bill Willis, breaking pro football's color barrier," the Bengals said.
Bleacher Report
Odell Beckham Jr. Rips NFL Turf Fields After Giants' Sterling Shepard's Knee Injury
Odell Beckham Jr. questioned why all NFL stadiums don't feature grass fields after former New York Giants teammate Sterling Shepard suffered a non-contact knee injury on the MetLife Stadium turf on Monday night. Beckham is currently a free agent while recovering from a torn ACL suffered on a non-contact play...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Report: Dolphins Used 12 Men on Offense After Seeing People Watching Walkthrough
The Miami Dolphins started using 12 men on offense after they discovered people watching their walkthrough practice Wednesday as they geared up for a Thursday Night Football matchup at the Cincinnati Bengals. The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dolphins?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dolphins</a> noticed people watching their walkthrough Wednesday in Cincinnati, so they made a sly adjustment: All...
Bleacher Report
Eagles' Jalen Hurts Is 'Going to Defy All Odds,' Says Jaguars HC Doug Pederson
Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts has played like an MVP candidate through the first three weeks of the season, and Doug Pederson seems proud of his former player. "He's going to defy all odds," Pederson told reporters on Wednesday. "That's just the way his career has been built. He's overcome adversity everywhere he's been, at Alabama and Oklahoma."
Bleacher Report
Browns' Myles Garrett Cited for Failure to Control Vehicle, Unsafe Speed After Crash
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was cited for failure to control his vehicle and traveling at an "unsafe speed" after crashing his car earlier this week. The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced the charges against Garrett on Thursday. He was allegedly traveling 65 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone.
Bleacher Report
Report: Chris Jones' Week 3 Penalty Result of 'Disturbing Language' Toward Matt Ryan
NFL referee Shawn Smith provided some insight into why he flagged Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones for unsportsmanlike conduct during what turned out to be the game-winning drive for the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3. According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, Smith noted in the game report that Jones...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Chiefs vs. Bucs Remains on Schedule; Will Move to Vikings' Stadium If Necessary
The NFL confirmed Sunday's Week 4 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers remains on track to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Florida despite Hurricane Ian. Jeff Miller, the league's executive vice president of communications, provided the update Wednesday and noted the Sunday Night Football...
Bleacher Report
Ryan Fitzpatrick: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa, Brian Flores Relationship Was 'Difficult'
Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick thinks the team is succeeding this season because Tua Tagovailoa has the full support of head coach Mike McDaniel. Speaking to Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, Fitzpatrick felt the dynamic between Tagovailoa and former head coach Brian Flores was "difficult" in some ways.
Bleacher Report
Broncos' Bradley Chubb: Raiders Are One of the Few NFL Teams I 'Hate'
Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb made his feelings about the Las Vegas Raiders abundantly clear to reporters as his team's Week 4 road matchup with the Silver and Black looms Sunday. Mike Klis of 9NEWS provided Chubb's comments. "I hate 'em, to be honest with you," he said. "I hate...
Bleacher Report
49ers' Kyle Shanahan Says Jimmy G Lip-Reading Video 'Is a Joke'
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan doesn't believe that Jimmy Garoppolo criticized his play-calling despite a video circulating on social media appearing to show the veteran quarterback doing just that. "The clip to me is a joke," Shanahan told reporters Thursday. I’m pretty sure that’s not what he said."...
Comments / 0