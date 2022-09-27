Read full article on original website
International Business Times
Exclusive-China's State Banks Told To Stock Up For Yuan Intervention-sources
China's central bank has asked major state-owned banks to be prepared to sell dollars for the local unit in offshore markets as it steps up efforts to stem the yuan's descent, four sources with knowledge of the matter said. State banks were told to ask their offshore branches, including those...
International Business Times
Russia Is Urgently Buying Large Amounts Of Potassium Iodide, Compound That Protects From Nuclear Radiation
The Russian Federation has urgently ordered a large batch of potassium iodide, a chemical compound used to block a type of radioactive material in case of nuclear accidents, according to a Russian government agency. The Russian government is planning to purchase at least five million rubles or $86,000 worth of...
Trump Disregards Hurricane Ian Risks, Refuses To Reschedule Florida Deposition In Video-Phone Fraud Case
Donald Trump refused to delay deposition in a class-action fraud lawsuit related to video phones even as opposing lawyers sought a deferral due to a category 4 hurricane that hit Florida’s west coast on Wednesday. What Happened: While Trump’s lawyers opposed delaying the deposition, the lawyers for the investors...
International Business Times
Sabotage Suspected After Nord Stream Pipeline Leaks
The two Nord Stream gas pipelines linking Russia and Europe have been hit by unexplained leaks, Scandinavian authorities said Tuesday, raising suspicions of sabotage. The pipelines have been at the centre of geopolitical tensions in recent months as Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in suspected retaliation against Western sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine.
International Business Times
Iran Police Vow To Confront Mahsa Amini Protests With 'All Might'
Iran's police warned Wednesday they will confront "with all their might" women-led protests that erupted nearly two weeks ago over the death of Mahsa Amini in custody, despite growing calls for restraint. Dozens of people have been killed since demonstrations erupted when the 22-year-old Kurdish woman died after being arrested...
International Business Times
Team OneFist Shames Russia's Partial Mobilization With A Game-Changing Leak
Following Russian President Vladimir Putin's partial mobilization announcement, international hacker volunteer group Team OneFist has leaked details about over 300,000 Russian reservists. The neatly compiled Google sheet, leaked by Havoc, the leader of Team OneFist's intelligence support apparatus Cerberus, has the names, birthdays, addresses, phone numbers, regions and districts of...
IEA Birol: "very obvious" who was behind the Nord Stream sabotage
PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Fatih Birol, head of the International Energy Agency (IEA), said on Thursday it was "very obvious" who was behind the suspected sabotage against the Nord Stream pipelines which caused major leaks into the Baltic Sea.
International Business Times
Chinese Snap Up Used Rolexes, Birkins To Satisfy Luxury Cravings Amid Slowdown
China's coronavirus-driven economic slowdown is proving to be a boon for Zhu Tainiqi, the Shanghai-based founder of second-hand luxury goods marketplace ZZER, who is now scouting for shop space to expand the business. The former venture capitalist is seeing a surge in people looking to sell their Hermes Birkin bags...
International Business Times
Oil Steadies On Prospect Of OPEC+ Output Cut, Weaker Dollar
Oil prices were little changed in early trade on Friday but headed for their first weekly gain in five weeks, underpinned by a weaker U.S. dollar and the possibility that OPEC+ may agree to cut crude output when it meets on Oct. 5. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures...
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
KIYV, Ukraine (AP) — KYIV — Ukraine’s president has condemned Russian missile strikes that killed at least 25 people in Zaporizhzha and struck targets in Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk as the work of a “terrorist state.” Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted on his Telegram channel Friday that only “terrorists” would target civilians and accused Russia of trying to seek revenge against Ukraine for its “steadfastness” and to make up for its own battlefield failures. He said the “enemy” Russia “cynically destroys peaceful Ukrainians because he lost everything human a long time ago” and warned that the country would answer “for every lost Ukrainian life.” Ukraine’s Prosecutor’s Office said another 50 people were injured in S-300 missile attack on a convoy of vehicles on Zaporizhzhia’s outskirts that officials said planned to ferry relatives back to safety from Russian-occupied territory.
International Business Times
Elon Musk Seeks To Narrow SEC Consent Decree, End Pre-approval Of Tweets
Elon Musk's lawyers urged a federal appeals court to throw out a provision in his 2018 consent decree with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requiring a Tesla Inc lawyer to vet some of his posts on Twitter. In a brief filed late on Tuesday with the 2nd U.S....
US runs past Canada into World Cup gold medal game
SYDNEY (AP) — Breanna Stewart and the United States used a dominant defensive effort to beat Canada and reach the gold medal game of the World Cup for the fourth consecutive tournament. Stewart scored 17 points and the Americans raced out to an early lead to put away Canada 83-43 on Friday. The 43 points was the fewest scored in a semifinal game in World Cup history. “Canada has been playing really well all tournament and the goal was just to come out there and really limit them,” said U.S. forward Alyssa Thomas. “We were really locked in from the jump with our game plan.” The Americans will face either China or Australia, who played later in the day, for the gold.
What media didn't tell you about the UN: 66 nations called for an end to Ukraine war
We have spent the past week reading and listening to speeches by world leaders at the UN General Assembly in New York. Most of them condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a violation of the UN Charter and a serious setback for the peaceful world order that is the UN's founding and defining principle.
Russian strike kills 25 as Moscow prepares to annex parts of Ukraine
Russia pounds Ukrainian cities with missiles, rockets and suicide drones ahead of celebrations to mark the annexation of parts of the country.
China manufacturing weak, adding to economy pressure
BEIJING (AP) — Growth in Chinese factory activity was weak in September, export orders fell and employers cut jobs, two surveys showed Friday, adding to pressure on lackluster economic growth. A monthly purchasing managers’ index released by business news magazine Caixin fell to 48.1 from August’s 49.5 on a 100-point scale in which readings below 50 indicate activity contracting. A separate PMI by an official industry group rose to 50.1 from 49.4. “The surveys suggest that China’s economy continued to lose momentum,” Zichun Huang of Capital Economics said in a report. That adds to complications for Chinese leaders who are trying to reverse an economic slump after growth fell to 2.2% in the first six months of 2022, less than half the 5.5% official target.
Russia plans to build 1,000 aircraft by 2030, using local parts
Western sanctions mean that Airbus and Boeing will neither deliver new planes nor spares in the future.
International Business Times
Chinese Ships Intrude Into Japan's Territorial Waters Near Contested Islands
Three Chinese coast guard vessels entered Japan's territorial waters near the contested Senkaku Islands on Wednesday, the 27th such intrusion this year and the first since Sept. 8. In addition to the three ships, reports said three other Chinese vessels, two of which appeared to be equipped with auto-cannons, were seen sailing in the zone.
International Business Times
Trump Objects To Verifying List Of Property Seized From Florida Estate - Court Filing
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are resisting a federal judge's instruction to submit a sworn declaration on whether they believe the government's list of property taken from Trump's Florida estate is accurate. According to a letter publicly filed by Trump's lawyers on Wednesday, the former president's legal team told...
International Business Times
Russia Set To Annex Ukraine Territory; West Warns Of New Sanctions
Russia was poised to annex a swath of Ukraine within days, releasing what it called vote tallies showing overwhelming support in four provinces to join it, after what Ukraine and the West denounced as illegal sham referendums held at gunpoint. On Moscow's Red Square, a stage with giant video screens...
International Business Times
EU Sees Sabotage In Gas Pipe Leaks, Norway Hikes Security
The EU said Wednesday that leaks from two Russia-Germany undersea gas pipelines appeared to be "a deliberate act", as fossil fuel-rich Norway boosted security at its installations. The three outflows from the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines have sent natural gas prices soaring, exacerbating an energy crunch in Europe...
