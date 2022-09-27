ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

wrestlinginc.com

Update On Roman Reigns' Status For WWE SmackDown Season Premiere

Those who are wondering when Roman Reigns' next WWE appearance will be, now have the answer. Back in May, news broke that the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion would take on a lighter schedule after signing a new deal with WWE. The reports were indeed true, as Reigns hasn't been seen on several episodes of "RAW" and "SmackDown" over the past few months. He's even missed premium live events such as Hell in a Cell and Money in the Bank.
WWE
Boxing Scene

Wilder Says He Was Close to Retiring, But Changed Mind After Seeing His Statue Raised

Not everyone gets a life-sized effigy made in their image for posterity. Not everyone, of course, is Deontay Wilder. The former heavyweight titlist and Olympic bronze medalist from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was seriously considering hanging up the gloves after his knockout loss to Tyson Fury in their trilogy last October. But Wilder, 36, apparently had a change of heart after he witnessed a public unveiling of a life-size statue made in his likeness last May in his hometown. A visibly emotional Wilder could be seen greeting the honor with delight in videos that captured the moment.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Rousey Names Major Differences Between UFC & WWE Fans

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey has named what separates fans of the MMA promotion from those of the WWE. After a championship win and defense in the now-defunct Strikeforce organization, 2008 Olympic medal-winning judoka Rousey inherited the UFC’s 135-pound gold. From there, she went about building a reign that grew her stardom to an unprecedented level at the time.
UFC
PWMania

Big Match Revealed for WWE Extreme Rules, Updated Card

WWE Extreme Rules will feature a major “I Quit” match. Matt Riddle defeated Damian Priest in singles action on Monday night’s RAW. Following the match, Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day attacked Riddle until WWE Hall of Famer Edge made an unexpected return. Edge rescued Riddle and and cleared the ring of Priest, Mysterio and Balor. Edge then stated that he never quits and that he wants to face Balor for the first time ever in a “I Quit” match at Extreme Rules.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey Teases Devastating Move She Has Not Busted Out Yet

WWE star Ronda Rousey has incorporated moves from her MMA days into her pro wrestling arsenal, such as punches and submissions, including her arm bar finisher. Rousey also uses moves that work in WWE but wouldn't fit in UFC, such as Piper's Pit, an homage to the late Roddy Piper which is a combination Death Valley Driver and Samoan Drop. While streaming on her Youtube channel, the two-time WWE Women's Champion teased the debut of a new move.
WWE
worldboxingnews.net

Conor McGregor makes good point on Floyd Mayweather purses

Five-weight world champion Floyd Mayweather continues to make big money fighting in exhibitions, as he proved in Japan recently. However, claims Mayweather made $20 million came under fire from two UFC stars, past and present. How much did Floyd Mayweather make in Japan?. Firstly, Chael Sonnen stated Mayweather only made...
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Bayley Names 'Childhood Hero' She Wants WWE Match Against

Ever since returning at WWE SummerSlam with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai by her side, Bayley has been focused on overtaking the women's division. She will have her best opportunity yet to do so when she steps into the ring against Bianca Belair to challenge for the "Raw" Women's Title at Extreme Rules on October 8. Despite major opportunities that lie ahead and the accomplishments she's already achieved, Bayley told "The Five Count" what plans she has for the remainder of her career before she hangs up the boots for good.
WWE
PWMania

Lio Rush Cleared for In-Ring Action, Tournament Spot Announced, Possible NJPW Title Shot

Lio Rush has revealed that he has received medical clearance to return to ring action. Rush has been sidelined after suffering an injury on January 30 at PWG’s Battle of Los Angeles 2022. He later revealed that he tore three different muscles while wrestling Buddy Matthews and sustained a shoulder injury. He needed surgery to have the tears repaired.
WWE
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 62 poster drops for 'Grasso vs. Araujo' on Oct. 15

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will return to the APEX facility on Oct. 15 in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the UFC Vegas 62 mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, headlined by the 125-pound showdown between Top 10 flyweights Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo. Now they have an official poster. UFC...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ComicBook

WWE "Very Worried" About Friday's SmackDown

Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown may have a limited roster. As Hurricane Ian rages on in the southeast, particularly affecting the state of Florida, there are said to be growing concerns about World Wrestling Entertainment's talent being able to travel to Winnipeg for the blue brand's final show of the month. As reported on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE is said to be "very worried" about SmackDown due to having a bulk of its roster living in Florida.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

MJF Teases When He Will Cash In His Chip For An AEW World Title Match

Jon Moxley's hometown title defense against "Hangman" Adam Page on the October 18 "AEW Dynamite" could end in three separate outcomes – Moxley retaining, Page reclaiming the title he lost to CM Punk, or MJF cashing in his Casino Ladder Match Chip to begin his first reign as AEW World Champion.
WWE
Yardbarker

Trish Stratus teases secret WWE project

Trish Stratus is one of the pioneers of what fans see today with women’s wrestling, as she was known for being able to go in the ring alongside the likes of Lita, Molly Holly, Victoria, Mickie James, and others. She paved the way for the current generation of wrestlers.
WWE
Yardbarker

Mercedes Varnado Is No Longer Sasha Banks On Social Media

Mercedes Varnado is no longer Sasha Banks on social media. On September 28, many fans noticed that Varnado changed her Twitter handle from Banks to her real name. Banks is still included in her Twitter bio. Banks and Naomi walked out of the May 16 episode of WWE RAW, reportedly...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Toni Storm Set To Defend AEW Interim Women's Title On 9/28 Dynamite

AEW Owner Tony Khan announced Tuesday night on Twitter that AEW Interim Women's Champion Toni Storm will be defending her title on Wednesday night's edition of "Dynamite." Storm is set to defend her title against Serena Deeb. Storm has been the Interim Women's Champion since September 4 at the All Out pay-per-view. She won the vacant title by winning a four-way match against Dr. Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, and Jamie Hayter.
WWE

