Game report says Chris Jones used “disturbing language” that has “no place in professional football”
More details inevitably are emerging regarding whatever Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones said to Colts quarterback Matt Ryan to draw a flag that extended a drive that otherwise would have been ending with a punt. Per a league source, the post-game report from referee Shawn Smith said that Jones used...
Ed Reed tells Lamar Jackson: Ravens are a business first, if you get hurt they’ll pay you less
One of the greatest players in Ravens history is warning Lamar Jackson that he needs to take care of himself until the team has taken care of him contractually. Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed told Kevin Clark of TheRinger.com that Jackson, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, should be focused primarily on keeping himself healthy until he has the long-term guaranteed contract he’s seeking.
Why Hurts was still at Eagles' NovaCare Complex late
Shane Steichen was sitting in his office on the second floor of the NovaCare Complex when Jalen Hurts popped through the door. This isn’t unusual. Happens all the time. The play caller meets with the quarterback all the time. What did make it unusual was what time it was.
Tua Tagovailoa suffers scary head injury, leaves in ambulance
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a head injury and was taken off the field on a stretcher during Thursday Night Football against the Bengals. The injury occurred in the second quarter after Tagovailoa was sacked by Josh Tupou. He was immediately ruled out for the game due to head and neck injuries.
Winners, losers from Dolphins-Bengals on Thursday Night Football
The Cincinnati Bengals are back to .500 after starting the season 0-2. Their latest victory came over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football, with a 27-15 final score. After starting the season 3-0, the Dolphins suffered their first loss of the campaign. But the bigger concern is for starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who left in the second quarter with a scary head and neck injury.
Are the Jaguars actually good or is this a mirage?
It’s something we’re all very familiar with. Doug Pederson taking over a young, losing team from a failed big-time college coach and instantly giving them hope. It happened here six years ago, and it’s happening right now in Jacksonville. Pederson, who spent 2021 out of football after...
Everyone is still mum on whatever Chris Jones said to Matt Ryan
On Sunday, the game-winning touchdown drive for the Indianapolis Colts was salvaged by a penalty called on Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones for saying something to Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan after a third-down sack. Two days later, no one is saying what Jones said. After the game, referee Shawn Smith...
Mike McDaniel on Joe Burrow: Coming off the bus, I see swag
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel expects to have his hands full with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on Thursday night, but his analysis of the quarterback starts before he’s on the field. McDaniel was asked at a Tuesday press conference what he’s seen from Burrow over the 2020 first overall...
Jimmy G weighs in on viral lip-reading clip from 49ers' loss
The 49ers’ 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday was a frustrating night for the entire team. And in a video making the rounds on Twitter this week, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo appeared incensed as he yelled something to himself after throwing an interception. As with anything posted online,...
Tua Tagovailoa at hospital being treated for head and neck injuries
The Bengals lead the Dolphins 14-12 at halftime of Thursday Night Football, but the game seems meaningless after Tua Tagovailoa‘s scary injury. The Dolphins quarterback was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with head and neck injuries. The team reports that Tagovailoa was conscious as he left the field and has movement in all his extremities.
Giants waive Antonio Williams
The Giants opened up a roster spot on Tuesday. The team announced that they waived running back Antonio Williams a day after losing 23-13 to the Cowboys at home. They’ll likely open another spot later this week by placing wide receiver Sterling Shepard on injured reserve. Shepard tore his ACL on Monday night.
Why can't the Eagles score in the second half?
In the big picture, it’s not a huge deal. The Eagles are 3-0, they’ve done enough to win each game, the last couple haven't been close, and in the NFL nothing else matters except winning. Still … 14 second-half points in three games isn’t ideal. Cause...
Report: Chris Jones directed 'disturbing language' at Matt Ryan
The game-changing unsportsmanlike conduct penalty Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones received late in Kansas City's 20-17 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday reportedly was a result of directing "disturbing language" at Colts quarterback Matt Ryan. With around five minutes remaining in regulation, the Chiefs came up with a big third-down...
Shelby Harris is back with Seahawks
Seahawks defensive end Shelby Harris came out of the Week 2 game with a glut injury, but it was a family matter that kept him out in Week 3. Harris was out last week to deal with a personal issue. He is back with the Seahawks, coach Pete Carroll said...
Buccaneers announce home game vs. Chiefs will be played on Sunday night
Hurricane Ian did not hit Tampa Bay as hard as the forecasts indicated it would, and as a result the Buccaneers are ready, willing and able to host Sunday night’s game against the Chiefs. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the many thousands in the Southwest Florida region who...
Mike Tomlin addresses Chukwuma Okorafor’s hit on Anthony Walker
Anyone watching Thursday night’s game between the Steelers and Browns saw Pittsburgh offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor pouncing on Browns linebacker Anthony Walker, after Walker was down (and, as it turned out, injured). Steelers coach Mike Tomlin possibly did not. Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday that he “didn’t see the...
Tua Tagovailoa leaves on a stretcher
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned last week after being evaluated for a concussion. He started in Thursday Night Football despite back and ankle injuries. But his night ended early with a scary injury. Tagovailoa was sacked for a 10-yard loss by Josh Tupou with 5:57 remaining in the first half....
Wilson believes 49ers' struggles aren't all on Jimmy G
SANTA CLARA — In the wake of the 49ers' 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos last Sunday, there has been a lot of scrutiny towards Jimmy Garoppolo, and Jeff Wilson Jr. doesn’t believe the quarterback deserves all of it. Wilson Jr. knows that with all of the glory...
Jerry Jones: Jason Peters playing guard one of the highlights of the game
When the Cowboys signed Jason Peters early this month, the thought was that he’d give them another option at left tackle in the event first-round pick Tyler Smith wasn’t up to the job right off the bat. Peters saw his first action since signing with Dallas on Monday...
DeMaurice Smith vows to pursue “every legal option” regarding the handling of Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday
The biggest concern emerging from Thursday night’s game between the Dolphins and Bengals is whether Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should have been playing. As explained by Michael Smith on the Amazon postgame show, NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith texted to Andrew Whitworth (a former NFLPA player rep) and Richard Sherman (a member of the NFLPA executive committee) the following message: “We insisted on these rules to avoid exactly this scenario. We will pursue every legal option, including making referrals against the doctors to licensing agencies and the team that is obligated to keep our players safe.”
