East Lansing, MI

Couch: 3 quick takes on Michigan State basketball as practice begins

By Graham Couch, Lansing State Journal
 3 days ago
1. This is the most flexible MSU basketball roster in memory

Michigan State's basketball program has had rosters with more proven star power and better depth. I can’t remember a more flexible roster than this.

As the Spartans opened practice Monday, six weeks before their opener, the lineup and rotation possibilities are practically endless.

Here’s how Tom Izzo put it:

“We can go very small and that's with our two point guards (A.J. Hoggard and Tyson Walker) and maybe Jaden (Akins on the wing) and then, hell, Pierre (Brooks) could play the 4 and Joey (Hauser) could play the 5. We could go with Malik (Hall) and Joey at the 4 and 5. We can go very small. We can go very big. With Mady (Sissoko at center), Joey and Malik (Hall at forward) and Pierre (at shooting guard). Yeah, we do have some flexibility.

“We have to exploit mismatches that benefit us and not worry as much about mismatches that would benefit our opponent.”

That last line is important and noteworthy to hear from Izzo. Creating mismatches is a major benefit of flexibility — that and having depth greater than your actual numbers.

It’ll be interesting to see what rotations emerge from this roster and how much tinkering is done based on the opponent. I think we’re going to see a fair bit of Walker at shooting guard this season, but he’s also almost certain to be the primary backup to Hoggard at point guard. I know Hauser and Hall want to play together at the forward spots. I wouldn’t be surprised if MSU started games that way. I also think Brooks’ role will be significant.

At some point, whenever Akins is back at full speed — after a stress reaction in his foot that'll keep him out until at least late October — I'd guess MSU's starting five is Hoggard, Akins, Hall, Hauser and TBD at center (more on that below). But Brooks’ ability to play shooting guard through power forward, Walker’s ability to create his own shot and Hauser’s ability to hang in there at center against certain matchups produces all sorts of possibilities for the rotation and the lineup in the closing minutes of games.

Nobody knows yet what that’ll look like. Not after one day of official practice. But, more than any year I can remember, there’s room to fiddle and be creative to get the lineup that each night causes the most problems or, against unfavorable matchups, at least gives MSU the best chance to counter.

2. Plenty of intrigue at center

MSU stood pat this offseason, rather than adding a center in the transfer portal. Well, sort of. The Spartans did add freshman Carson Cooper late, intending to redshirt him. That ain’t happening. I think that was pretty obvious by the way Cooper played during the Moneyball Pro-Am over the summer. Izzo put the redshirt talk to bed Monday.

“I think we're going to need all of our bigs," he said. "… What has helped Carson is he's actually been better than we thought.”

Quite a bit better. That much is clear when you watch practice. Izzo on Monday referenced a recent conversation with former MSU center Goran Suton in which he told Suton that if he’d had fallen in love with the game as a freshman, be’d have developed into an NBA player by the time he was done at MSU.

“Well Carson is in love with the game,” Izzo said. “And he has length. I mean, he's 6-11. And he has long arms. And what he is, is a way better athlete than I thought he was.”

Cooper is going to play a role on this MSU team. How big will depend on how quickly he can handle what’s required and how well the two centers fare, junior Mady Sissoko and fellow freshman Jaxon Kohler.

“That is where the question marks are — (Maddy), Jaxon and Carson,” Izzo said. “All of them had good summers. And yet until the games start, you really don’t know what you’re getting.”

Their hope is that Sissoko gives them a lot of what they need — rebounds, solid screens and hard rolls to the basket. Kohler’s offensive savvy and outside shot give him immediate value, if he can guard and rebound the position at an adequate level out of the gate.

I think Sissoko will begin the season as the starter. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him come off the bench eventually, though, to help him stay out of early foul trouble, which he's likely to find. Kohler raises MSU’s offensive skill and IQ. But defensively, does he fit with Hauser on the floor at the 4? I think Cooper could see major minutes this season. And I can see how he could develop into a pro.

3. How Jaden Akins’ injury could impact MSU early

I don’t doubt that Jaden Akins is keeping himself in the best shape possible on the exercise bike, as Tom Izzo said Monday. But basketball shape is different than stationary Tour de France shape and if Akins is out more than a month before he’s cleared and it’s a week or so before the season when he is, there is no way that won’t impact him and the Spartans early on.

MSU’s unforgiving schedule won’t make it easy for him to ease into a rhythm. The Spartans do have plenty of versatility, as mentioned. But Akins is a large part of their ceiling this season. Of the guys who MSU is counting on to cause trouble for opponents and give the Spartans an edge on both ends of the floor, he’s No. 1 or 1-A. You’re likely to see a lot of Tyson Walker at shooting guard until Akins is up to speed. And Walker can score and defend, so that works. But it could be a tough November if Akins isn't quite yet ready to be the player he was expected to be coming out of the summer.

Contact Graham Couch at gcouch@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @Graham_Couch.

saturdaytradition.com

Michigan basketball reveals captains for 2022-2023 season

While the football team is undefeated, its never too early to start looking at Michigan basketball. The Wolverines recently announced their captains for the 2022-2023 season. Michigan went 19-15 (11-9 B1G) last season under head coach Juwan Howard. Captain Hunter Dickinson returns after averaging a team-best 18.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. The 7-foot-1 center is one of the best players in the conference. Dickson was the B1G Freshman of the Year in 2021. He will be key to Michigan’s success this season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan suffers first Big Ten loss to Ohio State

The Michigan volleyball team entered its match Wednesday night with upset on its mind. It entered 2-0 in the Big Ten, coming off a historic 3-0 sweep against No. 9 Penn State. The Wolverines (11-2, 2-1 Big Ten) hoped to ride that momentum into another upset win over No. 6 Ohio State (6-5, 2-1).
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts winner of Michigan State-Maryland brawl in Week 5

ESPN’s FPI has a prediction for who will come out on top in Michigan State-Maryland. Both teams are coming off of losses in Week 4. Michigan State lost a tough game in its B1G home opener. Minnesota walked into Spartan Stadium and left as the winner in a 34-7 affair. The Spartans are now 2-2 on the season after losses to the Minnesota and Washington.
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

School officials worry of politicization in school board races

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The head of the Michigan School Board Association, Don Wotruba, is concerned that the “politicization” of local school board elections may hurt the education of students across the state. Prior to social media and a political climate that was not so dramatically divided, the contest for a local school board seat […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Heavy police presence on Britten Ave. in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There are several members of law enforcement in the 700 and 800 blocks of Britten Avenue in Lansing. Neighbors on the scene tell us police have surrounded a home and are trying to get someone out. The Michigan State Police, Homeland Security, and the Lansing Police Department are all on the […]
LANSING, MI
