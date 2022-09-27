US Forest Service seizes PG&E equipment as part of Mosquito Fire investigation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The federal government seized equipment belonging to PG&E as it continues to investigate the Mosquito Fire, a report with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission shows.

The United States Forest Service took control of the equipment on Saturday. According to the report, a transmission pole and the attached equipment were seized.

The report says the USFS told PG&E about “an initial assessment that the fire started in the area of the Utility’s power line on National Forest System Lands.” It also informed the company that a criminal investigation was underway.

PG&E issued a statement about the seizure, saying, in part, it is also investigating what started the fire.

“The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) has not made a determination on the cause of the fire. PG&E is cooperating with the USFS investigation. While PG&E is conducting our own investigation into the events that led to the fire, we do not have access to the physical evidence that was collected as part of the USFS investigation over the weekend. As the threat of extreme weather continues to impact our state and the West, we remain focused on preventing major wildfires and safely delivering energy to our customers and hometowns.” Pacific Gas and Electric

The Mosquito Fire began on Sept. 6, around 6 p.m., near Mosquito Road and the Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County. According to the USFS, as of Sept. 25, the fire has burned 76,781 acres, destroyed 78 structures and damaged 13.

A lawsuit was recently by those whose property was destroyed, alleging PG&E’s equipment sparked the Mosquito Fire — which is California’s largest wildfire this season.

PG&E previously filed a report on Sept. 8 about “electrical activity” occurring around the time and near where the Mosquito Fire started. In the filing with the Public Utilities Commission, PG&E said the USFS “placed caution tape around the base of a PG&E transmission pole.”

“Thus far, PG&E has observed no damage or abnormal conditions to the pole or our facilities near OxBow Reservoir, has not observed down conductor in the area or any vegetation related issues,” PG&E says in the Sept. 8 filing.

What caused the fire has not yet been determined.

