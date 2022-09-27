Read full article on original website
WLUC
TV6 team to design ceiling tile at Stucko’s Pub and Grill
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today takes its show no. 127 on the road to Stucko’s Pub and Grill. Owner Mike Stucko gives you a behind-the-scenes look at the tiny kitchen space. Stucko shows off his favorite ceiling tiles and talks about the history of the colorful designs.
WLUC
Dickinson County bakery prepares for Oktoberfest festival
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County gluten-free bakery is getting ready for this weekend’s Oktoberfest celebration in Iron Mountain. Staff are balancing preparation for the festival and a busy wedding season. Dulce Nulla Gourmet Desserts has been in downtown Iron Mountain for nearly two years. What makes...
WLUC
Fall auction fundraiser for Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp to return Saturday
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - An annual fall fundraiser will return to Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp in Crystal Falls, starting Saturday. For 26 years, the camp has hosted its “Fall Fest,” where quilts are auctioned off as a fundraiser. The camp’s goal is to raise $25,000. The money will be used to offset the cost of admission.
WLUC
City of Marquette finalizes shoreline restoration project
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Work to protect part of Marquette’s lakeshore is complete. The city of Marquette unveiled a finished coastal zone Thursday afternoon. The coastal restoration project is located at the intersection of Pine Street and Lakeshore Boulevard. The area acts as a natural floodgate to mitigate possible flooding onto the road. The city’s Director of Community Development, Dennis Stachewicz said this project is just one part of an effort over the past decade.
WLUC
Nerds of Marquette kicking off spooky season with upcoming Horrorball
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The spirit of Halloween will haunt Marquette’s Masonic Center this Friday. The Nerds of Marquette group is hosting its first-ever Horrorball: a Halloween-themed dance party. Joel Siegel talks about why this locale is a perfect spot for kicking off all things Halloween. Siegel talks about...
WLUC
Climb Out of the Darkness walk Sunday in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Climb Out of the Darkness Marquette is holding its annual walk Sunday. The event is the world’s largest that raises awareness and support for families dealing with mental health issues, especially postpartum depression. On Sunday, they’ll have a meet and greet with information about community...
WLUC
Feeding America will distribute food in multiple Upper Peninsula locations Wednesday
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing food in multiple locations on Wednesday. One location will be in Schoolcraft County at the Central Park ball field in Manistique located on 345 Elm Street. The distribution of items will begin at 10 a.m. The second location will be in Marquette County. That will be located at Grace Lutheran Church, 558 West M-35 in Gwinn. Distribution there will begin at 4:30 p.m.
WLUC
Fall Phantasm to return to Lakenenland Saturday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The second Fall Phantasm annual fundraiser is returning to Lakenenland Sculpture Park Saturday. The theme for this year’s festival is myth and fire. The free event will include live music, an immersive market, workshops, theatre and dance and a number of vendors. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in their own costumes to be a part of the festivities.
WLUC
Marquette realtors prep for October cook-off fundraiser to benefit TV6 Canathon
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The TV6 Canathon is coming up. Several Marquette County realtors are holding a cook-off next month as a fundraiser to help feed a hungry neighbor. From soups to chilies, members of the RE/MAX 1st Realty team put their best dish forward Wednesday vying to be...
WLUC
US-41 reopens after truck fire
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A truck caught fire Thursday evening, causing westbound lanes of US-41 to close between McClellan Avenue and the roundabout near UP Health System-Marquette. The stretch of highway was blocked off for around a half hour shortly after 7 p.m. No injuries were reported and the cause...
WLUC
DNR teaches public about turkeys as more appear in Northern UP
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A public forum with three speakers talked Thursday about an increased presence of turkeys in more northern parts of the U.P. Turkeys were known to populate Dickinson, Delta and Menominee counties. Now, flocks can be found as far north as the Keweenaw. The Michigan DNR says...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Escanaba Continues Improving West Side Recreation Area
The City of Escanaba Recreation Director Kim Peterson is pleased to announce the completion of boardwalk and signage at the approximate 1,260 acre West Side Recreation Area, often referred to as North 30th or the Old Ski Hill area. Approximately 2,000 feet of boardwalk was constructed during 2020 and 2021...
WLUC
Plans announced for new Forestville neighborhood
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A 150-year-old U.P. company announced plans Wednesday for a new residential community named Forestville in the Marquette area. Longyear says Forestville will be a unique residential community that will bring higher-quality new homes to outdoor-active people who access Marquette and Michigan’s largest all-season trail network.
WLUC
New Marquette Fashion Show to catwalk Marquette Saturday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s very first fashion show will hit the runway this Saturday. The event was created to give U.P. designers and students a chance to showcase their skills. Marquette Fashion Show Director Pearl Ann Rose McConnell said the main goal is to give young people hoping to enter the fashion industry the experience they need.
WLUC
Pizza With a Purpose returns for 6th year
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the sixth year, Pictured Rocks Pizza in Munising has partnered with Alger County Communities That Care (AC3) to highlight suicide prevention through Pizza With A Purpose. AC3 Member Mary Jo O’halloran-Torongo said the annual event has become quite a success. “We have raised over...
WLUC
Organize your kitchen space with these tips and tools
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... another Honor Flight took off and UPAWS prepares for its Strutt your Mutt event in a new location. Plus... Patricia West of UP Organizing wants to inspire you to leave neater with her behind-the-scenes Instagram posts. West says the kitchen is often...
WLUC
Marquette Board of Light and Power to optimize energy use
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s energy grid is about to be a little more efficient. The Marquette Board of Light and Power held a meeting Tuesday. Energy optimization was on the agenda. The board passed a motion to hire a company to help people use their energy more efficiently.
WLUC
New Life Community Center hosts grand opening this Saturday
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - New Life Church in Escanaba is preparing for its new Community Center’s grand opening. The idea for this began in the 50s and 60s. After a lot of planning, the church broke ground three years ago. The pandemic put some things on hold but now,...
WLUC
UP Honor Flight Banquet prepares veterans for Mission XX
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - UP Honor Flight Mission XX is ready to go Wednesday morning. Tuesday night was the banquet in Escanaba. This will be the third U.P. Honor Flight this year. 78 veterans will travel to our nation’s capitol Wednesday, visiting memorials for the wars in which they fought and participating in other activities.
WLUC
Marquette Township Board hears options from MCRC for Forestville bypass proposal
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday a joint work session was held between the Marquette Township Board and the Marquette County Road Commission (MCRC). The groups discussed plans for a Forestville housing development and the township roads likely to be impacted. Jim Iwanicki, MCRC Engineer Manager, explained the options and...
