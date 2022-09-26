ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

nftplazas.com

Plaxy Announces Exciting PlaxyParty Collection

ThisOne, an immersive web3 platform, has announced its first partnership with the launch of Plaxy’s first collection. This collection, which consists of 1,000 hand-designed and animated NFTs, will begin minting on September 30, 2022. PlaxyParty was created in collaboration with ThisOne and is minted on the Ethereum blockchain. According...
disneytips.com

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Show Now Permanently Closed Following Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is approaching Florida as a Category 4 storm with the potential to become a Category 5 event with wind speeds up to 155 mph. While the Walt Disney World theme parks, along with neighboring Central Florida theme parks and attractions have closed ahead of the storm, they should reopen once severe weather patterns move out of the area.
nftplazas.com

Christie’s Goes Fully On-Chain with NFT Marketplace Launch

Celebrated high-end auction house, Christie’s, has launched a fully on-chain NFT marketplace. Therefore, allowing the historic company to conduct its NFT business entirely on the Ethereum blockchain. Dubbed Christie’s 3.0, the new venture sees the storied auctioneer partner with 3 major Web3 firms, with NFT minting platform, Manifold, data...
nftplazas.com

Mysterious Buyer Splurges $4.5M on a CryptoPunk Amid Market Unease

Beneath the shiny veneer of colourful collectables and versatile assets there lurks a level of degen that all aspire to. For example, the kind of wilful deviant that would wake up a long dormant wallet to casually drop a cool $4.5 million on a CryptoPunk, all to the backdrop of the stagnating crypto industry and diminishing NFT sales.
Billboard

PS5 Restock: Where to Buy the Hard-to-Find Console Without Spending a Fortune

Shopping for a new Playstation5? Getting your hands on a coveted PS5 console doesn’t have to cost a fortune.  Back in August, Sony announced that the PS5 is going up in price due to “challenging economic decisions.” The price hike affects Europe, Japan, China, Australia, Mexico, Canada and the U.K. “While this price increase is a necessity given the current global economic environment and its impact on SIE’s business, our top priority continues to be improving the PS5 supply situation so that as many players as possible can experience everything that PS5 offers and what’s still to come,” the company said in a...
nftplazas.com

Orange Comet Summons the Heroes in The Walking Dead Avatars Collection

As the unstoppable march of time moves relentlessly towards the spookiest month of the year, the legions of the undead once again emerge from their restless slumber. Clawing their way up from the bowels of hell through dirt and clay to drag themselves kicking and biting into the realm of the living.
nftplazas.com

OpenSea Adds Another Blockchain to its Roster

OpenSea has been on a roll these last few weeks. Barely a week after it announced support for Arbitrum, an Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution, it has also announced support for Optimism, which is also a layer-2 scaling solution. “We’re excited to share that @optimismFND is officially live on OpenSea! We...
nftplazas.com

Tyler Hobbs Makes Bank with $17 Million QQL Launch

Every now and then a new drop arrives to remind us all that the NFT movement remains very much alive and kicking. This time around, it’s the turn of Tyler Hobbs and his rip-roaring QQL generative art project. Stunning the casual spectator and filling the shrewd collector with glee,...
nftplazas.com

Disney Seeks Lawyer for NFTs and Crypto Matters

From ESPN to Starbucks, some of the world’s most notable and beloved brands are making the leap into NFTs. A few years, the question was whether or not mainstream brands would ever embrace blockchain assets. Now, the question is simply which brand will be next and which will reign supreme.
