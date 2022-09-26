Read full article on original website
nftplazas.com
Plaxy Announces Exciting PlaxyParty Collection
ThisOne, an immersive web3 platform, has announced its first partnership with the launch of Plaxy’s first collection. This collection, which consists of 1,000 hand-designed and animated NFTs, will begin minting on September 30, 2022. PlaxyParty was created in collaboration with ThisOne and is minted on the Ethereum blockchain. According...
disneytips.com
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Show Now Permanently Closed Following Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is approaching Florida as a Category 4 storm with the potential to become a Category 5 event with wind speeds up to 155 mph. While the Walt Disney World theme parks, along with neighboring Central Florida theme parks and attractions have closed ahead of the storm, they should reopen once severe weather patterns move out of the area.
nftplazas.com
Christie’s Goes Fully On-Chain with NFT Marketplace Launch
Celebrated high-end auction house, Christie’s, has launched a fully on-chain NFT marketplace. Therefore, allowing the historic company to conduct its NFT business entirely on the Ethereum blockchain. Dubbed Christie’s 3.0, the new venture sees the storied auctioneer partner with 3 major Web3 firms, with NFT minting platform, Manifold, data...
nftplazas.com
Mysterious Buyer Splurges $4.5M on a CryptoPunk Amid Market Unease
Beneath the shiny veneer of colourful collectables and versatile assets there lurks a level of degen that all aspire to. For example, the kind of wilful deviant that would wake up a long dormant wallet to casually drop a cool $4.5 million on a CryptoPunk, all to the backdrop of the stagnating crypto industry and diminishing NFT sales.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PS5 Restock: Where to Buy the Hard-to-Find Console Without Spending a Fortune
Shopping for a new Playstation5? Getting your hands on a coveted PS5 console doesn’t have to cost a fortune. Back in August, Sony announced that the PS5 is going up in price due to “challenging economic decisions.” The price hike affects Europe, Japan, China, Australia, Mexico, Canada and the U.K. “While this price increase is a necessity given the current global economic environment and its impact on SIE’s business, our top priority continues to be improving the PS5 supply situation so that as many players as possible can experience everything that PS5 offers and what’s still to come,” the company said in a...
nftplazas.com
What’s on Guide to the Metaverse – September 30th – October 2nd, 2022
Happy Thursday NFT fam! We hope you have all had a great week so far. It’s time to celebrate the weekend in NFT style. So, without further ado, below are this weekend’s metaverse NFT events highlights in Decentraland and Voxels. BrainStorm Meeting. When: Friday, September 30 at 11PM...
16 Screenshots Of People Who Borrowed Someone's Login Info, Then Got Way Too Comfortable On Their Account
Be careful who you lend passwords to.
nftplazas.com
Orange Comet Summons the Heroes in The Walking Dead Avatars Collection
As the unstoppable march of time moves relentlessly towards the spookiest month of the year, the legions of the undead once again emerge from their restless slumber. Clawing their way up from the bowels of hell through dirt and clay to drag themselves kicking and biting into the realm of the living.
nftplazas.com
OpenSea Adds Another Blockchain to its Roster
OpenSea has been on a roll these last few weeks. Barely a week after it announced support for Arbitrum, an Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution, it has also announced support for Optimism, which is also a layer-2 scaling solution. “We’re excited to share that @optimismFND is officially live on OpenSea! We...
nftplazas.com
Tyler Hobbs Makes Bank with $17 Million QQL Launch
Every now and then a new drop arrives to remind us all that the NFT movement remains very much alive and kicking. This time around, it’s the turn of Tyler Hobbs and his rip-roaring QQL generative art project. Stunning the casual spectator and filling the shrewd collector with glee,...
nftplazas.com
Disney Seeks Lawyer for NFTs and Crypto Matters
From ESPN to Starbucks, some of the world’s most notable and beloved brands are making the leap into NFTs. A few years, the question was whether or not mainstream brands would ever embrace blockchain assets. Now, the question is simply which brand will be next and which will reign supreme.
