Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Hancock Little Brothers provides updates for holiday events, staff departures
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Michigan Chapter of Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly (LBFE) has had a busy year celebrating its 40-year anniversary. Now as it looks toward next year, it is preparing for a full list of events, as well as some changes. “I’m going to be...
WLUC
Fall auction fundraiser for Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp to return Saturday
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - An annual fall fundraiser will return to Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp in Crystal Falls, starting Saturday. For 26 years, the camp has hosted its “Fall Fest,” where quilts are auctioned off as a fundraiser. The camp’s goal is to raise $25,000. The money will be used to offset the cost of admission.
WLUC
Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame receives more than $73,000 in grant money
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame in Ishpeming has received two grants totaling more than $73,0000. They come from the state of Michigan Arts & Culture Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. The money is for operational costs and will also be used to launch a capital campaign that includes repairing the roof and other maintenance.
WLUC
Marquette realtors prep for October cook-off fundraiser to benefit TV6 Canathon
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The TV6 Canathon is coming up. Several Marquette County realtors are holding a cook-off next month as a fundraiser to help feed a hungry neighbor. From soups to chilies, members of the RE/MAX 1st Realty team put their best dish forward Wednesday vying to be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLUC
Dickinson County bakery prepares for Oktoberfest festival
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County gluten-free bakery is getting ready for this weekend’s Oktoberfest celebration in Iron Mountain. Staff are balancing preparation for the festival and a busy wedding season. Dulce Nulla Gourmet Desserts has been in downtown Iron Mountain for nearly two years. What makes...
WLUC
City of Marquette finalizes shoreline restoration project
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Work to protect part of Marquette’s lakeshore is complete. The city of Marquette unveiled a finished coastal zone Thursday afternoon. The coastal restoration project is located at the intersection of Pine Street and Lakeshore Boulevard. The area acts as a natural floodgate to mitigate possible flooding onto the road. The city’s Director of Community Development, Dennis Stachewicz said this project is just one part of an effort over the past decade.
WLUC
Feeding America will distribute food in multiple Upper Peninsula locations Wednesday
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing food in multiple locations on Wednesday. One location will be in Schoolcraft County at the Central Park ball field in Manistique located on 345 Elm Street. The distribution of items will begin at 10 a.m. The second location will be in Marquette County. That will be located at Grace Lutheran Church, 558 West M-35 in Gwinn. Distribution there will begin at 4:30 p.m.
WLUC
MTU presents Robot101 events to celebrate over a century of robots
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech University (MTU) is celebrating all things robot with a series of public events and presentations called Robot101. The events aim to explore the past, present and future of robots and their influence, starting with the origin of the word itself. The word ‘robot’ first...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLUC
Teens cook at the Marquette Food Co-op
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Teens are learning to cook in Marquette. The Peter White Public Library held a teen cooking class at the Marquette Food Co-op. The library invited kids from ages 11 to 18 to learn how to make different dishes using fresh and local food. On the menu Wednesday was shakshuka, a North African dish consisting of a poached egg in tomato sauce.
WLUC
New Life Community Center hosts grand opening this Saturday
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - New Life Church in Escanaba is preparing for its new Community Center’s grand opening. The idea for this began in the 50s and 60s. After a lot of planning, the church broke ground three years ago. The pandemic put some things on hold but now,...
WLUC
UPDATE: NMU board announces new university president
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Brock Tessman of Montana has been named the 17th president of Northern Michigan University. The Northern Michigan University Board of Trustees voted unanimously to hire Tessman during a hybrid meeting Thursday morning. Tessman currently is the Deputy Commissioner of Higher Education for the Montana University System. He grew up in Plymouth, Mich.
WLUC
DNR teaches public about turkeys as more appear in Northern UP
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A public forum with three speakers talked Thursday about an increased presence of turkeys in more northern parts of the U.P. Turkeys were known to populate Dickinson, Delta and Menominee counties. Now, flocks can be found as far north as the Keweenaw. The Michigan DNR says...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLUC
Memorial walk to be held Sunday for former Marquette Senior High School student
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This Sunday people are getting out and running in honor of Jordan DeMay. DeMay was a Marquette Senior High School student. In March, he died by suicide after becoming the victim of sextortion. Now, a race featuring both a 5K and a 10K length have been created to honor him and bring awareness to sextortion.
WLUC
TV6 team to design ceiling tile at Stucko’s Pub and Grill
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today takes its show no. 127 on the road to Stucko’s Pub and Grill. Owner Mike Stucko gives you a behind-the-scenes look at the tiny kitchen space. Stucko shows off his favorite ceiling tiles and talks about the history of the colorful designs.
WLUC
Pizza With a Purpose returns for 6th year
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the sixth year, Pictured Rocks Pizza in Munising has partnered with Alger County Communities That Care (AC3) to highlight suicide prevention through Pizza With A Purpose. AC3 Member Mary Jo O’halloran-Torongo said the annual event has become quite a success. “We have raised over...
WLUC
Marquette Mountain offers fall color tours
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Mountain is offering a unique way to see fall colors. The ski resort is now offering chairlift rides until Oct. 10 on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. The lift will take participants to the top of the mountain where they can get off and check out the walking trails.
WLUC
UP Honor Flight Banquet prepares veterans for Mission XX
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - UP Honor Flight Mission XX is ready to go Wednesday morning. Tuesday night was the banquet in Escanaba. This will be the third U.P. Honor Flight this year. 78 veterans will travel to our nation’s capitol Wednesday, visiting memorials for the wars in which they fought and participating in other activities.
WLUC
Climb Out of the Darkness walk Sunday in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Climb Out of the Darkness Marquette is holding its annual walk Sunday. The event is the world’s largest that raises awareness and support for families dealing with mental health issues, especially postpartum depression. On Sunday, they’ll have a meet and greet with information about community...
WLUC
Fall Phantasm to return to Lakenenland Saturday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The second Fall Phantasm annual fundraiser is returning to Lakenenland Sculpture Park Saturday. The theme for this year’s festival is myth and fire. The free event will include live music, an immersive market, workshops, theatre and dance and a number of vendors. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in their own costumes to be a part of the festivities.
WLUC
Dickinson County students learn about careers in the trades
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - More than 400 students at the Dickinson-Iron ISD Tech Center explored careers in the trades at a career fair Wednesday. The event was hosted by the U.P. Construction Council. More than 20 vendors displayed tools and career options for students. “We really don’t market jobs...
Comments / 0