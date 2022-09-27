ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame in Ishpeming has received two grants totaling more than $73,0000. They come from the state of Michigan Arts & Culture Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. The money is for operational costs and will also be used to launch a capital campaign that includes repairing the roof and other maintenance.

ISHPEMING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO