Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KARK
Arkansas’ offense has to put lots of points on board
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 20 Arkansas will face a tough challenge on Saturday when they take on No. 2 Alabama in Razorback Stadium. The Hogs will obviously have to score a lot of points to have any chance at winning. They lost 42-35 last season in Tuscaloosa. They will need 35 or more this year to likely have any chance at winning.
KARK
SEC picks, networks, kickoff times for Week 5
FAYETTEVILLE — It’s already Week 5 in the SEC and the staff at Hogville will take a stab at picking the winners in each of the games. In last week’s picks, the Texas A&M win over Arkansas gave each of the five a missed prediction. But for myself, Dudley E. Dawson, Ty Hudson and Kevin McPherson that was the only miss as each of the four went 9-1. John D. James went 7-3.
KARK
Hogs put KJ Jefferson fumble behind them
FAYETTEVILLE — Among the plays still being talked about some in Arkansas’ 23-21 loss to Texas A&M was quarterback KJ Jefferson’s fumble at the Texas A&M two-yard line that resulted in 98-yard touchdown for the Aggies. That pulled Texas A&M to within 14-13 with 3:11 remaining in...
KARK
Bryce Young presents big challenge for Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Alabama quarterback Bryce Young won the Heisman Trophy last season and is off to another fast start in 2022. No. 2 Alabama is 4-0 and will take on No. 19 Arkansas on Saturday afternoon in Razorback Stadium. In four games, Young has completed 83 of 121 passes for 1,029 yards, 13 touchdowns and two interceptions. He also has rushed 16 times for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Arkansas nickel back Myles Slusher has a lot of respect for Young.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KARK
Shauna Taylor and Brad McMakin signed to new agreements
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The University of Arkansas has a storied golf tradition, including numerous conference championships, All-Americans, NCAA champions and dozens of former athletes currently competing on the PGA, LPGA and various other professional tours. And now, Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek has taken another step to help ensure that the University of Arkansas remains home to two of the most successful collegiate golf coaches and programs in the nation.
KARK
Arkansas hoping for defense to force turnovers
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 19 Arkansas is the underdog against No. 2 Alabama on Saturday and Sam Pittman is hoping his defense can force some turnovers. In four games, the Razorbacks have two interceptions and three fumble recoveries. However, all those came in the first two games. Cornerback Dwight McGlothern had an interception against both Cincinnati and South Carolina. linebacker Chris “Pooh” Paul, cornerback Hudson Clark and defensive end Jordan Domineck have each recovered a fumble. Pittman talked about forcing turnovers.
KARK
Grant Karnes showing outstanding talent
GREENWOOD — Greenwood Class of 2025 wide receiver Grant Karnes is having an outstanding season for the Bulldogs. In five games, Karnes, 6-0, 180, has caught 39 passes for 614 yards and 10 touchdowns. That’s very impressive statistics, but in three of the games he hasn’t played much, if any, in the second half due to blowout wins. They have reeled off four consecutive wins in a row since dropping the season opener 41-27 at Stillwater (Okla.).
KARK
WATCH: Arkansas players preview Alabama matchup
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks will host the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday in Razorback Stadium. On Tuesday, Arkansas players Trey Knox, Rocket Sanders, Jordan Domineck and Myles Slusher sat down with the media to talk about the matchup. You can see both...
RELATED PEOPLE
KARK
Jordan Domineck pleased to be at Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defensive end Jordan Domineck spent his first four seasons at Georgia Tech entering the transfer portal and ending up with the Razorbacks. On Monday, Georgia Tech fired its head coach Geoff Collins and athletic director Todd Stansbury. Collins was beginning his fourth season at Tech. The Yellow Jackets are 1-3 to start the season with the lone victory 35-17 over Western Carolina. They have had one-sided losses to Clemson, Ole Miss and UCF. They have now lost nine consecutive games to FBS opponents. Domineck commented on his former coach and AD.
KARK
Arkansas playing Texas in exhibition game for charity
FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas will travel to the University of Texas for a men’s basketball charity exhibition game on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Longhorns’ new Moody Center. Tip time has been set for 3 pm (CT) and the game will be televised by Longhorn Network. As the...
Comments / 0