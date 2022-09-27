FAYETTEVILLE — It’s already Week 5 in the SEC and the staff at Hogville will take a stab at picking the winners in each of the games. In last week’s picks, the Texas A&M win over Arkansas gave each of the five a missed prediction. But for myself, Dudley E. Dawson, Ty Hudson and Kevin McPherson that was the only miss as each of the four went 9-1. John D. James went 7-3.

