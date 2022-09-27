Read full article on original website
Related
The 8 Best Apple Pies In Dutchess County, NY
It's time to eat all the fall desserts. Recently, the Hudson Valley loudly and definitively answered the question about the best apple cider donut in the area. Now, the discussion has turned to pies. "Where can I get the best apple pie in the area?", asked a Fishkill, NY resident...
Quaint Ulster County, NY Town Known for Beautiful Rose Murals
This beautiful town has so much to offer. From delicious local restaurants to cozy, mom and pop shops that feel like a small town feel, it's like something out of a Hallmark movie. Upon visiting this quaint town, I enjoyed the simplicity of its surroundings. I went for a bike...
Last Ride of the Season With a Spooky Twist at Hudson Valley Spot
Bring the family and enjoy the fun before the season ends. It's hard to believe that October is pretty much here, it just seems like time is flying by so fast. Days are getting shorter, but there's still a ton of fun to be had in the Hudson Valley. One very popular location recently announced that they will be holding their last car show for their season and there will be a special Halloween twist with it. Also, I already have a countdown going until next spring...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Fire destroys popular New Paltz restaurant
At approximately 6:21a.m. on September 29, the New Paltz Fire Department (NPFD) responded to a call reporting smoke coming from a building at 15 ½ North Front Street in the Village of New Paltz. The location was a local hotspot, Mexican Kitchen, which recently came under new ownership a month ago. According to NPFD Chief Cory Wirthmann, the firefighters that arrived on the scene saw “smoke coming out from the roof,” and began immediately to try and suppress the fire, which they were able to do within a half hour, but it was not enough to save the small, wooden structure. “What remained of the building was leaning onto the building next to it and we had to level it,” said Wirthmann. “It’s sad because these new owners only had the business for a month.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Large Moose Spotted on The Loose in Dutchess County
If you thought you saw a moose this week in Dutchess County, you weren't seeing things. Numerous reports have come in this week about a moose trekking across Southern Dutchess. Are There Moose in The Hudson Valley?. Now you may be asking yourself "We have moose here in the Hudson...
Two Big Festivals in One Weekend in Kingston
The second weekend of October is going to be rocking in Kingston. There are two big and important festivals going on in one weekend in Kingston and you can be a part of both of them. Both of these festivals have become traditions in Kingston, and it’s going to be awesome to have them happening at the same time.
New Pizzeria & Pub Opens at Former Spanky’s Spot in Poughkeepsie
A new pizzeria & pub has taken over the long vacant Spanky's building on Main Street Poughkeepsie. After years of lying vacant, the building that housed the popular Spanky's Restaurant at 85 Main Street has a new occupant. Spanky's was always a popular restaurant and bar for so many years, known for their Cajun and Creole food. I remember going to check out many a blues night at Spanky's back in the day, as it was a popular spot for open blues jams led by the late Little Scotty (of Little Scotty and The Knockouts). I also remember old man Bill Kikillus (my former landlord when I lived in Pawling, NY back in the mid 1990's) taking the trip regularly to Spanky's to get the Clams casino; he'd rave about the Clams casino!
PD: Hudson Valley, New York Man Paid For Pizza, Drinks With Fake Money
A Hudson Valley man was arrested following a month-long investigation into fake money found at a popular pizzeria. On Wednesday, the Saugerties Police Department announced an arrest into alleged fake money that was used in Ulster County in August. Counterfeit Money Used At Saugerties, New York Pizzeria. On August 20,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Early Morning Fire Destroy Restaurant in New Paltz New York
The fire has caused traffic delays and redirection in parts of the Village of New Paltz. The New Paltz police department reported the closure of part of North Front Street while the investigation and fire clean-up continue. Neighboring businesses were affected but are also grateful for the quick response from...
Check Out The Fall Festivals Happening in Westchester County, NY
Here is a lineup of fall festivals to get you in the spirit of the autumn season. Pumpkin patches, a beer garden, car show and a scarecrow walk to give you a little preview of what is to come. Don’t worry there is no shortage of food and entertainment here. Fun-filled activities the whole family will enjoy!
A New Target Location Is Coming To The Bronx
Following the announcement of new Target stores to open in SoHo and Astoria, comes a third location set to open in the Bronx. The new location will be on East Fordham Road near Valentine Avenue. According to sprawltag.com, it will be a small-format store. Small-format Targets originated as a way to introduce Target products to urban areas, college campuses, and anywhere else not suited for a normal-sized Target. The first small-format target opened at the University of Minnesota in 2014. As of 2019, Target reported opening nearly 100 small-format stores since the original. Target’s small-format stores typically range from 15,000 square feet to 45,000 square feet—quite small in comparison to an average full-size Target that is appx. 130,000 square feet. The new East Fordham location will span 21,000 square feet, middle-sized for a small-format store.
westchesterfamily.com
Your Awesome Westchester Weekend: September 30-October 2
Your Awesome Westchester Weekend: September 30-October 2. This is weekend is all about fall festivals and spending time outdoors to make the most out of this beautiful season. From the 3rd Annual Artoberfest at the Bethany Arts Center to the Armonk Art Festival, and the Pound Ridge Harvest Festival, there is so much to see and do with your kids. Have the best Westchester weekend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hudson Valley Family Restaurant With Historic Past Is Closing
A family restaurant in the Hudson Valley with ties to a longtime eatery shocked customers by announcing the restaurant is closing for good. On Saturday around 6 p.m., the owners of Laura's Family Restaurant posted news on Facebook that disappointed residents. The eatery that's located inside the Hudson Plaza at 2585 South Road in Poughkeepsie, New York is closing.
This Vibrant Walking Tour Is Coming To NY And Is Only An Hour Away From Manhattan
The Lumagica: Enchanted Forest experience is a walking tour through a charmed forest-like setting which is full of awe-inspiring animal structures and festive decorations. Happening in Salem, New York this November, the trails are radiantly illuminated by over 750,000 LED lights! Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, October 6. Join the waitlist below to be the first to get tickets to this limited time event This immersive radiant walkthrough includes sights of various creatures such as a unique peacock light show. This experience also lights up, a massive soaring parrot and a 25 ft. tall staggering reindeer overlooking the entire space. The Lumagica: Enchanted Forest adventure comes from the company who brings notable exterior holiday displays along Fifth Avenue in NYC. The event is perfect for families and there are photo ops at every turn. There are also different areas such as Sparkling light, Into the Wonderland, Magical Trees, A great Celebration, Treats and Sweet, and Beyond the Forest.
Special ‘Greektober’ Festival Coming Soon to the Hudson Valley
You can say cheers or opa. There are so many cool festivals going on right now in the Hudson Valley and it can be hard to keep track of them all. I usually see a sign for one and in the moment say "I have to check that one out", but then I completely forget to go. I'm trying to change that and this one might be the most unique one festival I've ever heard of and it definitely seems like it will be a great time.
Incredible Double Rainbow Shines Over Hudson River For Second Time In Week
"What does this mean!!?" For the second time in a week, a breathtaking double rainbow shined over the Hudson Valley. Did you catch another double rainbow in the Hudson Valley? Late Monday afternoon a stunning double rainbow shined over the Hudson River in Newburgh, New York. Incredible Double Rainbow Appears...
The Biggest Night of the Year on the Walkway Over the Hudson
One of the best landmarks in the Hudson Valley, in my opinion, is the Walkway Over the Hudson. I’m lucky enough to live rather close to the Walkway, and I appreciate it on a few levels. First of all, it’s great to look up and see the Walkway, especially on a day when it’s full of people. And the neighborhoods around the Walkway benefit from the visitors. Not to mention the amazing views when you're on the Walkway Over the Hudson. So, when there’s a big fundraiser for the Walkway, I’m going to help spread the word.
Missing 14-Year-Old Found After Exhaustive Manhunt
The Internet has been relentless in its pursuit of a missing 14-year-old Hudson Valley girl who's now safely home with her family. Last week police asked for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since September 20. The Town of Wallkill Police in...
Young Hudson Valley Father Killed In Crash, 3 Teens Injured
A Hudson Valley father was killed just days from his birthday. Three teens are injured, two seriously. On Wednesday the Putnam County Sheriff's Office confirmed an investigation into a fatal motor vehicle accident in the Town of Putnam Valley, New York. Fatal Accident in Putnam Valley, New York. On Tuesday,...
Hudson Valley Family Loses Everything In Fire Above Grocery Store
A fire burning above a supermarket in the Hudson Valley has left a mother and her 2-year-old child without a home or belongings. Here's how the Hudson Valley can help. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
Poughkeepsie, NY
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0