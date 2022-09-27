Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cnycentral.com
Former Syracuse mayoral candidate explains arrest at Rochester airport
Rochester, N.Y. — A former Syracuse mayoral candidate accused of bringing a loaded gun into the Frederick Douglass Rochester International Airport called Tuesday’s incident an honest mistake. Authorities said Alfonso Davis, 56, had the weapon concealed in his arm sling, when it was detected at the security checkpoint.
Former Auburn City Council candidate who owns restaurant charged with stealing food from Wegmans
Geddes, N.Y. — A former Auburn City Council candidate and business owner has been charged with stealing more than $400 in groceries from a Wegmans store in Onondaga County, police said. Robert Otterstatter, 51, had been banned from all of the chain’s grocery stores when he stole merchandise on...
Syracuse federal judge remains skeptical of NY gun law as he considers whether to quash it
Syracuse, NY — A federal judge in Syracuse on Thursday expressed doubt about the constitutionality of several parts of New York’s recent gun law as he heard arguments over whether to block its enforcement. Why can’t religious congregations decide whether or not to allow guns into their houses...
Daily Orange
County’s plan to build an aquarium on Onondaga Lake shore ignores a 1794 treaty
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Syracuse’s $85 million aquarium project is set to be built in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor near the shore of Onondaga Lake, on Haudenosaunee ancestral lands. But a 1794 treaty means New York state took that land unjustly.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police and Syracuse City School District continue to investigate bruises on child
Syracuse, NY — A 4-year-old in Syracuse is still not in school after coming home with injuries on September 20. Syracuse police and the Syracuse City School District are still investigating to find out what happened at McKinley-Brighton Elementary School. “The more time that goes by, the better,” says...
cnycentral.com
Onondaga Co. DA, Executive collaborating in ongoing investigation into Camillus abuse case
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick and County Executive Ryan McMahon issued a joint statement Tuesday evening confirming their cooperation and coordination in the ongoing criminal investigation of Camillus mother Susan Orendorf who is accused of violently abusing her adopted son for years. The statement offers...
cnycentral.com
Husband of Syracuse City court judge detained at Rochester airport with loaded gun
Rochester, N.Y. — Alfonso Davis, husband of Syracuse City Court Judge, Felicia Pitts-Davis is being detained in the Monroe County jail after TSA at the Fredrick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport detected he was carrying a loaded gun Tuesday morning. Davis claimed he didn't know that he had a...
County Executive, DA make first comments on Camillus abuse case
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After repeated requests by NewsChannel 9, the Onondaga County Executive and Onondaga County District Attorney have made their first comments about the investigation into a Camillus mother’s suspected child abuse of her son. In a rare joint statement, Ryan McMahon and Bill Fitzpatrick say both of their officers are cooperating and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKTV
NYAG changes gun buyback rules after man claims he made $21K trading 3D-printed guns at Utica event
The New York Attorney General’s Office has changed the guidelines for its gun buyback program after a man allegedly made $21,000 bringing 3D-printed guns to the Utica event in August. At the time of the Utica buyback, the OAG offered $25 for non-working or antique guns, and an extra...
ESM student made threat to shoot Black students at school, youth arrested, police say
East Syracuse, N.Y. — An East Syracuse Minoa high school student was charged Wednesday with making racist shooting threats that forced the high school to go remote this week, police said. The threatening text message said a shooting targeting Black students would happen at the school Monday. The shooting...
whcuradio.com
Ithaca considers demolishing building in historic district
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A building in Ithaca’s East Hill Historic District may be demolished. Officials are considering knocking down a carriage house on East Buffalo Street. Owners of the property say the building is in danger of collapse. City documents show the house dates back to the...
Police say shooting threats to various CNY school were likely sent by different people
Multiple Central New York schools were targeted by texts this week sent to students threatening violence using racist language, but the messages probably were not sent by the same person, according to police. The threats were sent to students of East-Syracuse Minoa Central High School, Solvay High School and three...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localsyr.com
More than 200 Sysco Syracuse teamsters walk off job
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Tuesday, September 27, at approximately 9:15 p.m., more than 200 Sysco Teamsters walked off the job in Syracuse to protest unfair labor practices. In an interview with Keith Hubbard, the Union Steward at Sysco, Hubbard expresses the worker’s concerns on treatment and unfair labor practices.
iheart.com
Syracuse Man Arrested For Weekend Shooting Death In Solvay
Solvay, N.Y. - A Syracuse man has been arrested for shooting a man to death in Solvay this weekend. The Onondaga County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Curtis Hudgins is facing murder charges after shooting 34-year-old Richard Anderson to death inside of a home on Charles Avenue Saturday. Investigators say that...
Two people stabbed in Chenango County
New York State Police are investigating a domestic violence incident in Otselic that sent two people to the hospital.
Syracuse Woman Released from Hospital and Immediately Arrested
A Central New York woman was released from the hospital and immediately arrested after the accident that put her into the hospital. Police say that 38-year-old Heather J. Wills of Syracuse allegedly caused the September 12, 2022 crash in Van Buren, New York that resulted in the hospitalization of two others, including a 15-year-old.
cnycentral.com
Phoenix Dentist to pay $60,000 after enabling staff member access to oxycodone
Syracuse, NY — Dr. Omar Guesmia, of Phoenix, New York will pay $60,000 to resolve allegations that he, and his dentistry practice, “Gentle Dental Care,” violated the Controlled Substances Act by enabling an office staff member to use an electronic prescription system to obtain oxycodone for their own use.
Barnwell, Italiano square off in Manlius Town Board race
TOWN OF MANLIUS – Although much of the election focus this year will be on federal and state races, there is a local contest for a seat on the Manlius Town Board between two residents, both of whom grew up in Manlius and have chosen to make it their lifelong home.
WKTV
Marcy man faces 5 years in prison for sending woman threatening letter
ALBANY, N.Y. – A Marcy man faces up to five years in prison for mailing a threatening letter to a woman in Ballston Spa last year. Richard Hileman, 39, pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to mailing a threatening communication to the woman in September of 2021. According to...
Network of trail cameras captures Syracuse’s secret urban wildlife (photos)
A coyote sniffing around Shove Park in Camillus. A wild turkey strutting in Syracuse’s Westminster Park. A fisher prowling the back nine at Drumlins Golf Course. A gray fox in an East Side backyard, gnawing on a tree nut. These are just a few scenes from a network of...
Comments / 4