Fond Du Lac County, WI

cwbradio.com

Two Wisconsin Doctors File Lawsuit Over Vaccine Firings

(Raymond Neupert, WRN) Two Wisconsin doctors fired for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine are now suing. Two anesthesiologists, Doctors Kathryn Wolff and Douglas Grove allege the Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals refused to take their Catholic beliefs seriously, in denying their exemption requests. The suit filed in Milwaukee...
news8000.com

Child respiratory illness may cause paralysis in some cases

WISCONSIN (WKBT) — Doctors are not sounding the alarm, but they want parents to be aware of a rise in cases of a respiratory illness. It’s called enterovirus D68 and in some cases can cause paralysis in kids. Cases began to rise this summer. Doctors say the virus...
wiproud.com

Nursing home complaints rise in Wisconsin, staffing is cited

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Complaints against Wisconsin nursing homes continue to pile up and could surpass a record number filed last year as the state struggles to find enough nurses and nursing home inspectors. State officials have contracted with two private companies — Healthcare Management Solutions and Long Term...
news8000.com

September is Celebrate Women in Medicine Month

WISCONSIN (WKBT) — Male doctors once dominated the workforce, but today, nearly half of medical students are women. Medicine is in for a more equal future and women physicians at Mayo Clinic Health System are celebrating ‘Celebrate Women in Medicine Month’ by appreciating the female students that are the future of medicine.
news8000.com

Wisconsin DHS launches monkeypox data page

MADISON (WKBT) — The Wisconsin DHS unveiled a new webpage Wednesday with data on the state’s monkeypox cases and vaccine administration. DHS says the purpose of the new page is to provide awareness and transparency regarding the monkeypox outbreak in Wisconsin. “This data provides key insights that will...
milwaukeeindependent.com

Jail-to-deportation pipeline: ACLU report details the thriving collaborating of Wisconsin sheriffs with ICE

Relationships, both formal and informal, between Wisconsin sheriff’s offices and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) cause immigrants to be deported for even minor offenses such as traffic violations while making immigrant communities more fearful of law enforcement in general, a report from the Wisconsin ACLU found. The report,...
WEAU-TV 13

Free at home COVID tests and booster shots available

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reminding residents that at-home tests and boosters are still available with no out-of-pocket cost. The updated COVID booster shot is now available in Wisconsin and vaccination appointments can be made at pharmacies, health centers, and clinics. Vaccination sites can be found by going to the CDC’s vaccination website.
news8000.com

Wisconsin childhood obesity rates lower than national average

WISCONSIN (WKBT) — A new report says Wisconsin’s childhood obesity rates are lower than the national average. Over 16 percent of children across the nation age 10 to 17 are considered obese, but that percentage is over 14 percent in Wisconsin. Experts say there are a number of...
spectrumnews1.com

Auditing her life: Top Wisconsin leader retires after 45 years

MADISON, Wis. — After serving Wisconsin tirelessly for 45 years, one of the state’s highest ranking civil servants in the Department of Revenue retires this week. Division of Income, Sales and Excise Tax Administrator Diane Hardt started her storied-career in the late 70s as an entry-level auditor. Fresh out of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, she said she could never imagine that she would go on to achieve the heights of a managerial role.
Fox11online.com

Finalists announced for 'The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest

(WLUK) -- The finalists are in for the coolest things made in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce announced Wednesday that 16 products are moving on to the next round of voting. They include a fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing, based in Appleton, and the Mark W. Barker, a ship made in Sturgeon Bay.
whby.com

Bus delays in Oshkosh School District caused by catalytic converter thefts

OSHKOSH, Wis–Some bus routes in the Oshkosh Area School District are delayed this (Wednesday) morning. A text message sent to families says many Kobussen buses are not working because of several catalytic converter thefts. Dan Kobussen–Vice President of Kobussen Buses–says they are working to resolve the issue.
WausauPilot

“I’ll be like a turd in water’: Text messages show Prehn stayed past the expiration of his term to keep DNR board under GOP control

A Natural Resources Board member who refused to vacate his seat when his term expired did so to keep the board under Republican control, according to newly released text messages from his cell phone. The texts also show he received support from prominent state politicians as Republicans in the legislature blocked board appointments from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
