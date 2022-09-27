Read full article on original website
spmetrowire.com
Evers approves $200M+ to more than 48,000 families for rent help
Gov. Tony Evers today announced that more than 48,000 households have received assistance from the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance (WERA) program, surpassing $200 million in rent and utility payments statewide. The federally funded WERA program provides up to 18 months of financial assistance for current and overdue payments of rent...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin senior voters; big role in upcoming election
CEDARBURG, Wis. - Senior voters will play a big role in who wins Wisconsin – and a new poll finds those voters 65 and older are almost evenly split between voting for Democrats and Republicans. Pollsters working on the new AARP poll of Wisconsin voters estimate voters 50 and...
Referenda ask voters if election aid should be outlawed
Voters in four Wisconsin counties will be asked in November whether the state should ban private grants to help local communities with the cost of running elections. The advisory referenda, on the ballot in Waukesha, Price, Lincoln and Brown counties, follow an attempt by Republicans in the Legislature to outlaw outside funds for election administration […] The post Referenda ask voters if election aid should be outlawed appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
nbc15.com
Poll: Independents give Michels, Johnson edge in Wisconsin races
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new poll shows independent voters breaking toward the Republican candidates in Wisconsin’s top two races this fall and giving them the edge with just over a month to go until Election Day. Both GOP nominees, gubernatorial challenger Tim Michels and incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson,...
This Is Wisconsin's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
spectrumnews1.com
Auditing her life: Top Wisconsin leader retires after 45 years
MADISON, Wis. — After serving Wisconsin tirelessly for 45 years, one of the state’s highest ranking civil servants in the Department of Revenue retires this week. Division of Income, Sales and Excise Tax Administrator Diane Hardt started her storied-career in the late 70s as an entry-level auditor. Fresh out of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, she said she could never imagine that she would go on to achieve the heights of a managerial role.
Tim Michels receives endorsement during farm tour in Fond du Lac
Tim Michels, the Republican gubernatorial nominee running against Governor Tony Evers, has another endorsement.
wearegreenbay.com
About how many roundabouts in Wisconsin? WisDOT provides facts and numbers
(WFRV) – Does wondering about roundabouts make your mind go in circles? Ever wonder about how many roundabouts there are throughout Wisconsin or what factors go into deciding if it is the right choice for an intersection?. With National Roundabout Week in the books, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation...
x1071.com
Wisconsin home heating costs likely to increase 17% this winter
Homeowners and renters nationwide are expected to see an over 17% increase in their heat bill this winter compared to last. The increase is largely because of a spike in natural gas prices. A spokesperson for WEC Energy Group, which serves more than 4.6 million customers across the Midwest, said the typical Wisconsin customer will likely pay around $20 to $30 more per month this winter season.
“I’ll be like a turd in water’: Text messages show Prehn stayed past the expiration of his term to keep DNR board under GOP control
A Natural Resources Board member who refused to vacate his seat when his term expired did so to keep the board under Republican control, according to newly released text messages from his cell phone. The texts also show he received support from prominent state politicians as Republicans in the legislature blocked board appointments from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Jail-to-deportation pipeline: ACLU report details the thriving collaborating of Wisconsin sheriffs with ICE
Relationships, both formal and informal, between Wisconsin sheriff’s offices and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) cause immigrants to be deported for even minor offenses such as traffic violations while making immigrant communities more fearful of law enforcement in general, a report from the Wisconsin ACLU found. The report,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Republicans veto-proof supermajority within reach
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed bills on issues like abortion, guns, schools, and elections. In this fall's election, Republicans could capture a supermajority that would allow the GOP to bypass the governor – and pass the bills despite vetoes. Gov. Evers set the state record...
news8000.com
Wisconsin DHS launches monkeypox data page
MADISON (WKBT) — The Wisconsin DHS unveiled a new webpage Wednesday with data on the state’s monkeypox cases and vaccine administration. DHS says the purpose of the new page is to provide awareness and transparency regarding the monkeypox outbreak in Wisconsin. “This data provides key insights that will...
This Is Wisconsin's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
Many GOP appointees with expired terms still on state boards
Three members of the state board that oversees Wisconsin’s technical colleges and who were appointed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker have refused to step down.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Seeing an Increase in ATVs and UTVs
(Courtney Everett, Wisconsin Public Radio) Continuing a recent climb in registrations, Wisconsin is now home to more than 472,000 all-terrain and utility vehicles, according to state authorities. According to Courtney Everett of Wisconsin Public Radio, that’s about 5,000 more than last year when about 332,000 ATVs and 135,000 UTVs were...
Government Technology
ISP Announces Plans to Expand Service in Wisconsin Counties
(TNS) — When Rob Summerfield first ran for the state Legislature in 2016 and began door-knocking in rural Chippewa and Dunn counties, he heard from several people who said it would be "nice" to have improved broadband and Internet connections. By 2018, "nice" had been replaced by words such...
newsfromthestates.com
How are Wisconsin voters being fooled?
STEVENS POINT – The older I get, the less I know. Maybe it’s the wisdom of age telling me I wasn’t nearly as smart as I thought. Be that as it may, as the son of working-class parents and grandparents, I can’t for the life of my old bones understand why folks of modest means vote the way they do in elections today. Wisconsin has two men of modest means, incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, at the top of their ticket. Their opponents, GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and Sen. Ron Johnson, are men of great wealth, neither of whom built the fortunes they guard. Who knows, with recent revelations about Donald Trump’s wealth, or lack thereof, they may even be richer than the man they bow before.
WSAW
WPS says monthly bills will rise this winter
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Your bank account already knows costs for necessities are up. We already pay more at the pump, and at the grocery store. Now, with winter on the way, you can add heating your home to that list. Wisconsin Public Service said there are two big factors...
spectrumnews1.com
Explainer: Will Hurricane Ian impact gas prices in Wisconsin?
WISCONSIN — As Americans woke up to some of the first images Thursday morning of all the destruction left behind in the wake of Hurricane Ian, some questioned how that could impact the already high prices at the pump in the weeks ahead. "There's been relatively little impact on...
