Montana garners Big Sky Conference weekly awards on offense and defense

Montana State's Scarlet Weidig Velazquez wins 2nd straight title, Bobcats place 2nd at Eagle Invitational
SPOKANE, Wash. — Wrapping up the Eagle Invitational, the Montana State women’s golf team placed second out of nine teams at Eastern Washington’s Eagle Invitational with an 883 (294-291-298) at the par-72, 6,000-yard Indian Canyon Golf Course. MSU redshirt sophomore Scarlet Weidig Velazquez won her second straight...
Montana women's golf places 6th at Eagle Invitational
The Montana women’s golf team shot a final-round 298 on Wednesday as the Grizzlies placed sixth at the Eagle Invitational, played at Indian Canyon Golf Course in Spokane. Montana shot a 313 on Monday and a 299 on Tuesday. It was the first time in more than five years that the Griz have had a pair of sub-300 rounds in the same tournament.
Western Washington blanks Montana State Billings in women's soccer
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Western Washington out-shot visiting Montana State Billings 33-3 Thursday night en route to a 2-0 victory over the Yellowjackets in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer. WWU improved to 4-1-3 overall and 3-0-1 in conference play. MSUB fell to 1-6-3 and 1-3-1. This was the Vikings'...
Montana State Billings volleyball swept by Saint Martin's
BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings volleyball team couldn't string together consecutive wins after Great Northwest Athletic Conference foe Saint Martin's defeated the Yellowjackets in straight sets Thursday. Two days after MSUB swept crosstown rival Rocky Mountain College, the Jackets got back into GNAC play but couldn't nab their...
Montana Grizzlies unfazed by slight dip in rankings, talk of 'weak schedule'
MISSOULA — If you add up the records of Montana's first five football opponents this season, it comes out to a measly 3-15. Talking heads across the internet have caught wind of that detail, and with it has come criticism. Along with those criticisms has come a fall in...
Griz Q&A: Sophomore RB Xavier Harris impressing again after breakout freshman season
MISSOULA — When No. 1 and No. 2 running backs Marcus Knight and Nick Ostmo went down with injuries last year, true freshman Xavier Harris was thrust into action for Montana. The first-year guy from Oxnard, California, who fielded interest from various FBS programs, was set to lead the backfield.
Battle between Helena High and Kalispell Glacier stands out in Week 6 of Class AA football
Last week, something happened in Class AA football that hasn’t happened in nearly three years. The Missoula Sentinel football team lost a game. The 25-game win streak was bound to end and while it was surprising to see Helena High knock off the Spartans 35-7, sometimes, win streaks end with a thud.
Montana State women's tennis strides in fall season
BOZEMAN — Montana State first-year head women's tennis coach Suzie Woodburn got a glimpse of her squad in a competitive team setting at the Barb Chandler Classic hosted by Boise State over the weekend. The format for the classic featured a mini-dual tournament. Each school split its team into...
Q&A: Montana State D-coordinator Willie Mack Garza reflects on previous games, breaks down UC Davis
BOZEMAN — Saturday’s football game at Eastern Washington epitomized Montana State’s defensive performance through four games this season. The Bobcats made some major mistakes, but they made up for them. MSU defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza was happy with his players’ response to EWU’s first two touchdowns...
Q2 AOW: Billings Central's Clay Oven living 'every Montana kid's dream'
BILLINGS — Billings Central’s Clay Oven saw his childhood dream come true earlier this fall. The standout senior Ram linebacker and running back announced he’ll continue his football career at the University of Montana. “Every kid growing up in Montana I think has a goal to play...
Montana State Billings men's golf finishes up at Western Washington meet
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Montana State Billings men's golf team ended play Tuesday at the Western Washington University Invitational with a 14th-place finish out of 17 teams in the field. The Yellowjackets, who recorded a three-day score of 903 (297-298-308), had two top-50 individual finishers at the par-72 Bellingham...
Montana State Billings volleyball sweeps Rocky to stop six-match slide
BILLINGS — After the month Montana State Billings volleyball has had, a sweep against its city rival in Rocky Mountain College was just what the Yellowjackets needed. But despite the appearance on paper of dominance, the victory was far from easy. MSUB rallied from deficits of five points or...
Red-hot arm of QB Jake Casagranda helps Bozeman football roll past Senior
BILLINGS — Bozeman football coach Levi Wesche has had full confidence in his star senior quarterback, Jake Casagranda, for a long time now. How the supporting cast around him flourished throughout the year, however, was going to be a major key in the Hawks' success. But if everything clicks like it did for Bozeman on Thursday in a lopsided win over Billings Senior at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium, the Hawks are going to be ones to watch in the Class AA East.
One of Montana’s Biggest Industries Might Surprise You
We knew this industry was popular, but the amount of money coming in is wild. Montana has many profitable industries. Some of the largest industries in Montana are agriculture, forestry, and mining. These industries are what Montana is known for, but did you know that there's another large revenue generator that you wouldn't expect?
University of Montana, Montana State, count enrollment wins with incoming classes
Montana’s flagship campuses notched enrollment wins this fall with incoming classes — including the second-largest one for Montana State University — although both universities saw slight dips in total students compared to 2021. The University of Montana counted its largest incoming class in six years, at 1,351, and one that’s 6 percent bigger than 2021, […] The post University of Montana, Montana State, count enrollment wins with incoming classes appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Sophomores Claire Rutherford and Isabel Ross have Gallatin's girls cross country on the rise
BOZEMAN — Claire Rutherford wrapped up her freshman season on the Gallatin track team with a promising showing at the AA state meet. She placed sixth in the 3,200 meters in a school-record time of 11 minutes, 43.44 seconds, and was eighth in the 1,600 meters in 5:30.16, though she did run the school record (5:16.25) in that event earlier in the year.
Hamilton outlasts Butte Central in sweep
BUTTE - The Butte Central volleyball team hosted the Hamilton Broncs in at the Maroon Activities Center in Class A Southwestern division play. Hamilton swept the match, three games and none. The scores of the match were 25-19, 25-15, and 25-23. Nerves and excitement affected both teams early, as hitting...
Scoreboard: High school soccer (Sept. 27)
BILLINGS CENTRAL: Goals – Max Mai. LIVINGSTON: No stats reported. BILLINGS CENTRAL: Goals – Amaya Lorash 3; Abby Derbyshire 2. Assists – Kendall Wahl 2; Lily Bland 1. LIVINGSTON: Did not score. GREAT FALLS 4, BELGRADE 0. BELGRADE: Did not score. GREAT FALLS: Goals – Tahlia Murillo...
What Hourly Wage Is Considered “Competitive” In Montana?
We see the signs all over town, in almost every business window, and they all say the same thing. "Hiring with competitive wages". So I got to wondering, "what does "competitive wage" actually mean"?. In most towns and throughout life, it always seemed like $25 bucks an hour was pretty...
Townsquare Media Welcomes Reporter Dennis Bragg to KYSS-FM
Townsquare Media is pleased and proud to announce that Dennis Bragg, long with the Montana Television Network and KPAX-TV, is now the new Brand Manager of KYSS-FM, as well as a contributor to Townsquare stations and websites. KGVO News hosted Bragg on the Tuesday morning Talk Back Show where he...
