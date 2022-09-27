Read full article on original website
Weekend Events: Harvest Festival, Monster Truck Fall Bash, Oktoberfest, and More [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWrightsville, PA
Ride the Haunted Pennsylvania Trolley this FallTravel MavenColumbia, PA
Major retailer plans to hire 400 people in Dauphin CountyKristen WaltersDauphin County, PA
Bishop McDevitt field hockey clips Camp Hill in tightly-contested Mid-Penn Capital clash
Camp Hill (5-5) turned in a solid effort and gave Bishop McDevitt (9-1) all they could handle, but the Crusaders ultimately held on to secure a 1-0 divisional victory Thursday. Nat Barkman’s second-quarter goal proved to make the difference. Maddi Donmoyer picked up the assist on the game-winning tally.
Jenna Herbster leads Cumberland Valley to Mid-Penn Commonwealth field hockey win over Carlisle
Cumberland Valley used a second-half rally to put Carlisle away in a 4-0 divisional victory Thursday. The Eagles led 1-0 at halftime but rattled off three unanswered in the second half to ice the win. Jenna Harbster paced the Eagles with two goals. Caylin Donlevy and Mckenzie Smith chipped in...
Hershey edges Palmyra in big Mid-Penn Keystone field hockey matchup
Every Mid-Penn Keystone field hockey matchup is a battle, and Thursday’s contest between Palmyra and Hershey was no different. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. At home, the Trojans were able to take care of business against a terrific Palmyra team, edging the...
Kyle Port scores four times as West Perry routs Gettysburg
On Thursday, Gettysburg started fast against one of the best Mid-Penn teams in West Perry, scoring a goal seven minutes in. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. But after that, it was all Mustangs, as West Perry scored the next six goals in a...
State College, Mifflin County field hockey tie 0-0 in defensive battle
Anyone who was looking for goals in Thursday’s State College-Mifflin County field hockey game was disappointed. But anyone looking for a competitive contest got more than they bargained for. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The two District 6 teams battled for four...
Devin Shepherd, David Chase help Central Dauphin dispatch Carlisle with ease, 42-14
CARLISLE – The Central Dauphin football team stared at a 7-0 deficit just two plays and 43 seconds into Thursday night’s Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division game at Ken Millen Stadium. That didn’t faze the battle-tested Rams in the least. The Central Dauphin offense stepped on to field and methodically...
Haley Noblit’s four goals carry unbeaten Greencastle-Antrim past Boiling Springs
Greencastle-Antrim’s girls soccer team faced one of its toughest tests on Thursday, heading to Bubbletown to take on Boiling Springs. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Boiling Springs volleyball tops Bishop McDevitt in five sets
In a thrilling five-set battle, Boiling Springs was able to come out on top against Bishop McDevitt. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Bubblers won the first set 26-24, but then dropped the next two frames 18-25 and 32-34. Down to their last legs, though, they managed to win 25-15 and 16-14.
Kosta Gianaris’ 3 goals help Bishop McDevitt down Milton Hershey
HARRISBURG - Milton Hershey put together a strong first half to its season, which included a 2-1 upset of Bishop McDevitt, and Thursday the Spartans were going for the sweep of the Crusaders.
Palmyra, Mechanicsburg field hockey battle to 1-all draw
MECHANICSBURG – Palmyra might have been ranked higher nationally in Tuesday’s matchup with Mechanicsburg, but the Cougars found themselves on the ropes early.
Penn State commit London Montgomery drawing hope from Nick Singleton while rehabbing ACL
London Montgomery heard the dreaded pop. Four weeks ago, Montgomery — a four-star running back commit in Penn State’s 2023 recruiting class and one of the top prospects in Pennsylvania — was playing defense in a scrimmage. On his last snap in Scranton Prep’s final tune-up before its opener, Montgomery went up to defend a pass and fell awkwardly.
Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley football live stream: Watch here
Most Mid-Penn Commonwealth matchups are big at this time of year, and Thursday’s meeting between Chambersburg and Cumberland Valley fits the bill. The Eagles (4-1) are coming off their first loss of the season, a 30-14 defeat at the hands of Harrisburg last Saturday. They’ll host the Chambersburg Trojans (2-3), who are seeking their first win in Commonwealth play.
Penn State special teams coach Stacy Collins on Nick Singleton, Barney Amor and kicking frustrations
Through four weeks, Penn State’s special teams has had its highs and lows. Barney Amor has been a revelation at punter. After taking over for NFL draft pick Jordan Stout, Amor has continued that line of excellence with nine of his 18 punts landing inside the 10-yard line. His kicks have led to the Nittany Lions winning the field position battle, which has led to short fields and points.
Mid-Penn high school football midterms: Grading each of the conference’s teams at the halfway point
It’s the mid-point of the season for Pennsylvania’s high school football teams. And the first five games of the year have brought plenty of surprises, big performances and memories.
Penn State-Northwestern picks are in; James Franklin talks QBs, depth development and unavailable players, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature early predictions for the Lions’ Saturday clash with Northwestern at Beaver Stadium, plus the latest from coach James Franklin on his team and the matchup with the Wildcats. Penn State is a 26-point favorite to beat a Northwestern team that has...
Lower Dauphin’s Chase Smith shocks Mid-Penn, wins conference golf title in play-off
On paper, Lower Dauphin’s Chase Smith might’ve seemed like an afterthought to start Tuesday’s Mid-Penn Golf Championships at Dauphin Highlands. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
PennLive’s Prop Bet Showdown challenges your knowledge on Penn State vs. Northwestern: Here’s how you can win
Penn State is 4-0. A win on Saturday against Northwestern will send the Nittany Lions into their bye week unbeaten, where the schedule will really get interesting. Saturday’s game against the Wildcats gives you a chance to win as well via the PennLive.com Prop Bet Showdown. Even if you...
Penn State’s talented defensive ends face their biggest test to date in Northwestern star Peter Skoronski
Northwestern’s football team will likely struggle to stay out of the Big Ten West cellar. Pat Ryan’s Wildcats are 1-3 and their remaining schedule includes Saturday’s road date at No. 11 Penn State, home games with Wisconsin and Ohio State and future road games with Maryland, Iowa, Minnesota and Purdue.
nittanysportsnow.com
Stuff Somers Says: The Tell-Tale Heart of Penn State’s Season
Well, chances are you’re reading this column in September, but grab your pumpkin spice latte and pretend it’s October with me. It’s the month full of ghosts and goblins and green leaves turning every shade of brown, yellow, and orange that you can think of. The month that’s full of getting dragged to a pumpkin patch and being forced to take family photos when you just want to watch football. The month of delicious candy corn. (I said what I said.)
Former Central Bucks East Star Is Playing for Penn State, One of Best Punters in Country
While he might have taken a roundabout route to Penn State, former Central Bucks East star Barney Amor is a consistent tour de force for the Nittany Lions’ special teams unit, writes Sam Cohn for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The 23-year-old punter was born in the Netherlands. He attended high...
