CNET
NASA DART Companion Delivers First Eerie Images of Asteroid Crash Site
On Monday, the world patiently watched as a little NASA spacecraft met its explosive fate. This box, slightly bigger than an oven and winged with solar panels, had been fated to die since it left Earth in November of last year. It was named DART, or the Double Asteroid Redirection Test.
NASA's DART spacecraft successfully crashes into asteroid in first planetary defense test
The first of its kind mission was meant to see if crashing into an asteroid would be able to divert its path, should one ever head toward Earth.
When will we know how much DART changed the orbit of asteroid Dimorphos?
It will take days to weeks for astronomers to confirm whether or not NASA's asteroid smasher DART changed the orbit of its target, asteroid Dimorphos.
IFLScience
Watch Moment DART Smashed Into Asteroid Captured By Telescopes On Earth
All astronomers’ eyes were pointed towards NASA’s DART mission on Monday when an uncrewed spacecraft crashed into an asteroid, hoping to find out whether humanity could avert a catastrophic collision. So far, so good: it looks like the mission was an “unprecedented success for planetary defense,” NASA Administrator...
Planetary defense test targeting harmless asteroid nearly 7 million miles from Earth
A first-of-its-kind NASA mission aims to ram a spacecraft into a harmless asteroid Monday night. As Mark Strassmann reports, the method could someday be used to defend planet Earth.
NASA just redirected an asteroid by smashing a spacecraft into it
The test will help scientists learn how to stop catastrophic asteroid impacts.
iheart.com
Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars
An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
This is what NASA's spacecraft saw just seconds before slamming into an asteroid
NASA successfully crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday night. These are the final images it captured as it hurtled toward the rocky surface.
NASA crashes DART spacecraft into an asteroid, testing a tactic to bump space rocks away from Earth
NASA deliberately crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid to knock it off its path. It's the first test of defending the planet from space rocks.
NASA’s first attempt to smack an asteroid was picture perfect
The final seconds of impact, caught on DART's live camera. NASAThe DART spacecraft is now in smithereens, but its legacy will shape interplanetary defense for years to come.
KESQ
Artemis I rocket rolled back inside as Hurricane Ian treks toward Florida
NASA has rolled the massive Artemis I mega moon rocket back into its hangar, called the Vehicle Assembly Building, at Kennedy Space Center in Florida to protect it from Hurricane Ian. The hurricane made landfall in western Cuba early Tuesday. The Category 3 storm is tracking toward Florida. The move,...
When we may know if Nasa’s Dart mission successfully deflected asteroid
Over the coming days, weeks, and months, scientists will begin releasing images and data from telescopes and ground-based observations that could reveal the extent to which Nasa’s Dart mission altered the orbit of the asteroid Dimorphos.Using data from telescopes, such as Webb and Hubble, as well as ground-based observations, researchers are closely monitoring the Dimorphos asteroid onto which Nasa’s Dart spacecraft successfully slammed on Monday. Nasa’s Dart mission was designed to demonstrate that an asteroid that could potentially cause devastation can be deflected by intentionally crashing a spacecraft into it.On Monday, at 7.14pm EDT, Nasa made histroy by slamming...
IFLScience
JWST Caught DART Smashing Into Asteroid
This week NASA made history with DART, the world’s first planetary defense test mission, by purposely colliding with an asteroid to see if it’s possible to change a space rock’s orbit should we ever need to deflect any future ones heading our way. There have been many...
Asteroid impact: Here's the last thing NASA's DART spacecraft saw before it crashed
NASA's DART spacecraft is no more, but its final view is incredible.
KESQ
3 Russian cosmonauts return safely from Intl Space Station
MOSCOW (AP) — Three Russian cosmonauts returned safely from a mission to the International Space Station. The Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft carrying Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveyev and Sergey Korsakov touched down softly on time at a designated site in the steppes of Kazakhstan about 150 kilometers (about 90 miles) southeast of the city of Zhezkazgan. The trio arrived at the station in March. For Artemyev, the mission marked a third space flight that has brought his total time spent in orbit to 561 days. Matveyev and Korsakov each logged 195 days on their first missions. As the Soyuz capsule was descending on a red-and-white parachute under clear skies, Artemyev reported to the Mission Control that all members of the crew were feeling fine.
KESQ
Hurricane hunter: Flight to Hurricane Ian ‘worst I’ve ever been on’
An aerospace engineer who flew into Hurricane Ian in the early morning hours Wednesday said the flight was the worst of his career. “This flight to Hurricane #Ian on Kermit (#NOAA42) was the worst I’ve ever been on. I’ve never seen so much lightning in an eye,” hurricane hunter Nick Underwood said on Twitter on Wednesday.
geekwire.com
DART probe hits bull’s eye on an asteroid and strikes a blow for planetary defense
DART — an acronym that stands for “Double Asteroid Redirection Test” — was designed to find out how much impact a projectile could have for diverting a potentially threatening asteroid away from Earth. ln this case, the object posed no actual threat. DART’s target was Dimorphos,...
NASA releases images of DART collision with asteroid
NASA released pictures on Thursday of the collision between its Double Asteroid Redirection Test and an asteroid seven million miles away.
KESQ
The gigantic moon hotel that could be built in Dubai
Whether it’s a blast into suborbital space or a hotel stay among the stars, space tourism entrepreneurs believe one day we’ll all be opting for out-of-this-world vacations. The team behind Moon World Resorts reckon so too — sort of. They want to build a series of gigantic...
