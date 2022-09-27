ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

Watch Moment DART Smashed Into Asteroid Captured By Telescopes On Earth

All astronomers’ eyes were pointed towards NASA’s DART mission on Monday when an uncrewed spacecraft crashed into an asteroid, hoping to find out whether humanity could avert a catastrophic collision. So far, so good: it looks like the mission was an “unprecedented success for planetary defense,” NASA Administrator...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Space Agency#Near Earth Asteroid#Binary Asteroid#Other Space#Italian#Cnn Business History#Imaging Of Asteroids#The Italian Space Agency#Argotec Space
iheart.com

Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars

An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

When we may know if Nasa’s Dart mission successfully deflected asteroid

Over the coming days, weeks, and months, scientists will begin releasing images and data from telescopes and ground-based observations that could reveal the extent to which Nasa’s Dart mission altered the orbit of the asteroid Dimorphos.Using data from telescopes, such as Webb and Hubble, as well as ground-based observations, researchers are closely monitoring the Dimorphos asteroid onto which Nasa’s Dart spacecraft successfully slammed on Monday. Nasa’s Dart mission was designed to demonstrate that an asteroid that could potentially cause devastation can be deflected by intentionally crashing a spacecraft into it.On Monday, at 7.14pm EDT, Nasa made histroy by slamming...
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

JWST Caught DART Smashing Into Asteroid

This week NASA made history with DART, the world’s first planetary defense test mission, by purposely colliding with an asteroid to see if it’s possible to change a space rock’s orbit should we ever need to deflect any future ones heading our way. There have been many...
ASTRONOMY
KESQ

3 Russian cosmonauts return safely from Intl Space Station

MOSCOW (AP) — Three Russian cosmonauts returned safely from a mission to the International Space Station. The Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft carrying Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveyev and Sergey Korsakov touched down softly on time at a designated site in the steppes of Kazakhstan about 150 kilometers (about 90 miles) southeast of the city of Zhezkazgan. The trio arrived at the station in March. For Artemyev, the mission marked a third space flight that has brought his total time spent in orbit to 561 days. Matveyev and Korsakov each logged 195 days on their first missions. As the Soyuz capsule was descending on a red-and-white parachute under clear skies, Artemyev reported to the Mission Control that all members of the crew were feeling fine.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KESQ

Hurricane hunter: Flight to Hurricane Ian ‘worst I’ve ever been on’

An aerospace engineer who flew into Hurricane Ian in the early morning hours Wednesday said the flight was the worst of his career. “This flight to Hurricane #Ian on Kermit (#NOAA42) was the worst I’ve ever been on. I’ve never seen so much lightning in an eye,” hurricane hunter Nick Underwood said on Twitter on Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
KESQ

The gigantic moon hotel that could be built in Dubai

Whether it’s a blast into suborbital space or a hotel stay among the stars, space tourism entrepreneurs believe one day we’ll all be opting for out-of-this-world vacations. The team behind Moon World Resorts reckon so too — sort of. They want to build a series of gigantic...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy