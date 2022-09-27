ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solvay, NY

Comments / 2

Related
iheart.com

Syracuse Man Arrested For Weekend Shooting Death In Solvay

Solvay, N.Y. - A Syracuse man has been arrested for shooting a man to death in Solvay this weekend. The Onondaga County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Curtis Hudgins is facing murder charges after shooting 34-year-old Richard Anderson to death inside of a home on Charles Avenue Saturday. Investigators say that...
SOLVAY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manlius, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Solvay, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Geddes, NY
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Central New York#City High#Security Checkpoint#Racial Injustice#Highschool#Racism#Racial Issues#Solvay High School#Solvay Union Free School#Corcoran
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
whcuradio.com

Enfield man leads police on chase in City of Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A high-speed chase in the City of Ithaca. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies saw an uninsured 2012 black Mercedes Benz driving on North Meadow Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday. When they attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped off at a high rate of speed. The Mercedes came to a stop on Cascadilla Street, where the driver fled on foot. When deputies caught up with the driver, they say they saw him throw something into the Cayuga Lake Inlet before he was apprehended. Deputies located the item and it was later identified as crack/cocaine. 54-year-old John Orak, of Enfield, was arrested and charged with felony evidence tampering and several misdemeanors, including unlawful fleeing and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
ITHACA, NY
iheartoswego.com

Coming Full Circle at Lock 7 Apartments

The grand opening of DePaul’s Lock 7 Apartments symbolizes so much for its future inhabitants – secure, stable housing, renewal, and hope for a brighter future. For many residents of Oswego, a city situated on the Oswego River and Lake Ontario, it also symbolizes a rebirth. From the...
OSWEGO, NY
informnny.com

Man released on Bail Reform charged 3 times in 36 hours

TOWN OF LEE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reports the man who was released on NYS bail reform laws and then allegedly broke an Order of Protection, has been arrested a third time in 36 hours. According to the Sheriff, following another domestic dispute on...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
64K+
Followers
50K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy