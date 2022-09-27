Read full article on original website
ESM student made threat to shoot Black students at school, youth arrested, police say
East Syracuse, N.Y. — An East Syracuse Minoa high school student was charged Wednesday with making racist shooting threats that forced the high school to go remote this week, police said. The threatening text message said a shooting targeting Black students would happen at the school Monday. The shooting...
Camillus woman accused of abuse was conditionally OKed by school board to work at West Genesee
Camillus, N.Y. — A Camillus woman accused of abusing her son was approved by the West Genesee Board of Education to work for the school district in 2021. The woman, however, never ended up working in any schools in the district, West Genesee Central School District Superintendant David Bills said this week.
iheart.com
Syracuse Man Arrested For Weekend Shooting Death In Solvay
Solvay, N.Y. - A Syracuse man has been arrested for shooting a man to death in Solvay this weekend. The Onondaga County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Curtis Hudgins is facing murder charges after shooting 34-year-old Richard Anderson to death inside of a home on Charles Avenue Saturday. Investigators say that...
Solvay murder suspect claims self-defense: Victim with gun lunged at me
Solvay, N.Y. — A man charged with fatally shooting a man inside a Solvay home told police the man lunged at him during a fight when he shot him several times, according to court documents. He also told detectives the man pulled the gun on him and the two...
Police say shooting threats to various CNY school were likely sent by different people
Multiple Central New York schools were targeted by texts this week sent to students threatening violence using racist language, but the messages probably were not sent by the same person, according to police. The threats were sent to students of East-Syracuse Minoa Central High School, Solvay High School and three...
iheart.com
Former Syracuse Mayor Candidate Arrested With Handgun At Rochester Airport
Rochester, N.Y. - A Law Enforcement source is telling our Bob Lonsberry that former Syracuse mayoral candidate Alfonso Davis is being detained at the Rochester Airport this morning:. The source says Davis was trying to board a Delta plane to NYC with a loaded 9mm handgun concealed in a medical...
WKTV
NYAG changes gun buyback rules after man claims he made $21K trading 3D-printed guns at Utica event
The New York Attorney General’s Office has changed the guidelines for its gun buyback program after a man allegedly made $21,000 bringing 3D-printed guns to the Utica event in August. At the time of the Utica buyback, the OAG offered $25 for non-working or antique guns, and an extra...
Former Central NY bank employee charged with stealing $14,000 from customer
North Syracuse, N.Y. — A former Solvay Bank employee has been arrested after troopers say he took $14,000 from a customer’s accounts. A 72-year-old customer of the bank branch at 628 S. Main St. in North Syracuse reported the money missing from several accounts on Sept. 15, according to a state police news release Thursday.
East Syracuse Minoa High School switches to remote learning after racist threat of violence
East Syracuse, N.Y. — East Syracuse Minoa High School students will learn remotely Monday as the district and police investigate a threat of violence, the superintendent announced Sunday evening. Superintendent Donna DeSiato sent a letter to parents and families in the district explaining that a student had received a...
Staffing crisis forces Syracuse hospitals to turn away thousands. An ambulance to Schenectady?
Syracuse, N.Y. — William “Bucky” Smith languished in an Oswego Hospital bed for 42 days this summer, waiting to be transferred to a bigger hospital with specialists who could replace his infected pacemaker. St. Joseph’s in Syracuse, where Smith previously had heart valve surgery and a pacemaker...
New York State Police Arrest Over 110 In Hudson Valley
It was a busy week for New York State Police in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police from the Hudson Valley recently changed things up and began reporting a "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
Police identify man killed by train behind Destiny USA mall
Syracuse, N.Y. — Police on Thursday identified a man killed by a freight train behind the Destiny USA mall on Saturday. The man was Steven Mercarter, 49, of Syracuse, said Sgt. Thomas Blake, a spokesperson for Syracuse police. Police suspect Mercarter died by suicide but could not confirm that,...
NYSP release additional information on the two stabbed in Chenango County
The New York State Police have released additional information about the stabbing that they responded early this morning that multiple people to the hospital
Daily Orange
County’s plan to build an aquarium on Onondaga Lake shore ignores a 1794 treaty
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Syracuse’s $85 million aquarium project is set to be built in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor near the shore of Onondaga Lake, on Haudenosaunee ancestral lands. But a 1794 treaty means New York state took that land unjustly.
whcuradio.com
Enfield man leads police on chase in City of Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A high-speed chase in the City of Ithaca. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies saw an uninsured 2012 black Mercedes Benz driving on North Meadow Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday. When they attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped off at a high rate of speed. The Mercedes came to a stop on Cascadilla Street, where the driver fled on foot. When deputies caught up with the driver, they say they saw him throw something into the Cayuga Lake Inlet before he was apprehended. Deputies located the item and it was later identified as crack/cocaine. 54-year-old John Orak, of Enfield, was arrested and charged with felony evidence tampering and several misdemeanors, including unlawful fleeing and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Racist shooting threats sent to students at two Syracuse city high schools, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Racist shooting threats were sent to students at two Syracuse city high schools police said Monday, the same day another local high school closed and went to remote learning due to a similar threat. Corcoran High School and Henninger High Schools students received threats “using racist...
Former Auburn City Council candidate who owns restaurant charged with stealing food from Wegmans
Geddes, N.Y. — A former Auburn City Council candidate and business owner has been charged with stealing more than $400 in groceries from a Wegmans store in Onondaga County, police said. Robert Otterstatter, 51, had been banned from all of the chain’s grocery stores when he stole merchandise on...
iheartoswego.com
Coming Full Circle at Lock 7 Apartments
The grand opening of DePaul’s Lock 7 Apartments symbolizes so much for its future inhabitants – secure, stable housing, renewal, and hope for a brighter future. For many residents of Oswego, a city situated on the Oswego River and Lake Ontario, it also symbolizes a rebirth. From the...
Two people stabbed in Chenango County
New York State Police are investigating a domestic violence incident in Otselic that sent two people to the hospital.
informnny.com
Man released on Bail Reform charged 3 times in 36 hours
TOWN OF LEE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reports the man who was released on NYS bail reform laws and then allegedly broke an Order of Protection, has been arrested a third time in 36 hours. According to the Sheriff, following another domestic dispute on...
