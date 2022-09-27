Read full article on original website
NC sheriff investigated after comments surface condemning Black staff
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff was recorded calling Black employees derogatory names and saying they should be fired, a television station reported. Several Black officers in leadership positions were later demoted or fired. Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene issued a statement arguing that the recording of the February 2019 phone call obtained […]
WECT
Wilmington man arrested after damaging property during shooting
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department arrested Demirion Barnett, 18, after a shooting that occurred in the 900 block of Emory Street on September 19. The shooting only resulted in property damage and no individuals were injured. Barnett was arrested on September 28 at the 600 block of...
SBI investigates NC sheriff accused of making racist comments, targeting Black deputies
The investigation coincides with publication of a recording in which the sheriff seems to call employees “Black bastards.”
WITN
Motorcyclist killed in Onslow County crash
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The North Carolina Highway Patrol in Onslow County is investigating a crash where a motorcyclist was killed. Trooper Michael Kirk says the accident happened just after 6:00 p.m. Thursday night at the intersection of Piney Green Road and Rocky Run Road when a motorcycle and an SUV collided.
WITN
Columbus County Sheriff resigns from NC Sheriff’s Association
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, under investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation for obstruction of justice, has resigned from the NC Sheriff’s Association. The resignation comes after the Sheriff’s Association met to discuss racist comments attributed to Greene. The NCSA says, “The North...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Three teens make first appearances as suspects in two separate Wilmington murders
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –Three teenagers made their first appearances in New Hanover County juvenile court on Tuesday morning, as suspects in two separate deadly shootings that took place over the weekend. The teenagers include two 16-year-olds charged in the shooting death of 18-year-old Jailin Tilghman-Deablo, and a 17-year-old charged...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
City of Wilmington marks eighth historic landmark with new addition
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington is celebrating its eighth city-designated historic landmark on its social media account. A recent addition of the Doctor Hubert Eaton House on Orange Street — the current home of ‘One Love Tennis’ — made the eighth historic landmark in Wilmington.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man arrested in Whiteville on drug charges
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A Whiteville man has been arrested on drug charges. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was patrolling James B. White Highway North on September 24th when they encountered a Nissan Maxima that failed to stop for a stop sign. The deputy completed...
WITN
Deputies release more details in Monday’s Duplin County murder
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies have released more information on Monday’s deadly shooting in Duplin County. Vincent Woodley, Jr. was shot multiple times, according to the sheriff’s office. The 33-year-old man died at the scene despite attempts by deputies to resuscitate him. The shooting happened around 3:10...
WECT
Man allegedly crashes into three law enforcement vehicles during car chase
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man from Hope Mills is charged with crashing into three law enforcement vehicles during a police chase in Clarkton on Tuesday, September 27. Per the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, their Community Impact Team saw 29-year-old Joseph Wayne Hunt in a black truck. He had multiple active arrest warrants and his license had been revoked, so law enforcement attempted to pull him over.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Mallorie deserves justice’: Best friend reacts to apparent overdose death in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a young woman after an apparent overdose death in Wilmington last week. The body of 23-year-old Mallorie McCollum was found in the vehicle of 27-year-old Zakreigh Baker when he rear-ended a car stopped at the intersection of North Kerr Avenue and Martin Luther King Junior Parkway on Tuesday, September 20. Her death is being investigated as an overdose.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Women dies after Wilmington car crash
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Monday, around 3:00 a.m., Wilmington Police Department responded to a call of a single vehicle crash. The crash happened in the area of Pine Grove and Masonboro Loop Road in Wilmington. It has been reported that one female died at the scene. The name...
WECT
Local governments respond to Hurricane Ian, state of emergency declared in Pender and Columbus counties
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Counties and communities in southeastern North Carolina have released information to help residents prepare for the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. Authorities throughout southeastern N.C. ask families to prepare ahead of the storm’s arrival. Creating a family communication plan, an emergency kit and checking local information...
wcti12.com
Man sentenced to 24-to-nearly 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to 2017 murder
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — A man pled guilty in Superior Court to multiple crimes including second degree murder after police said he shot a man at The Cave night club in Jacksonville. Jyree Dominic Noel, 39, was sentenced to 24 to just under 30 years in prison for the...
WITN
Duplin County deputies investigating afternoon murder
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are investigating an afternoon shooting that turned deadly. Duplin County deputies say they were called to Reyes Verdin Lane, that’s off of Bennett’s Bridge Road, east of Mount Olive. The shooting happened around 4:00 p.m. Monday and...
nrcolumbus.com
SBI investigating obstruction allegations involving Columbus County Sheriff’s Office
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation confirmed Wednesday that it is looking into allegations involving the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at the request of the elected district attorney. “On September 27, 2022, District Attorney Jon David requested the SBI to investigate allegations of obstruction of justice concerning the...
arizonasuntimes.com
Four Plead Guilty in North Carolina Ballot Fraud Cases
Four people in North Carolina have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors for their roles in absentee ballot fraud in a rural part of the state. The fraud occurred in the 2016 and 2018 elections, and the convictions stemmed from an investigation that in part resulted in a congressional election having to be redone, according to the Associated Press.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Teen shot in Wilmington shooting on Anderson St. dies from gunshot wound
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The teenager shot in the 500 block of Anderson St. over the weekend has died, according to police. At about 6 p.m. Saturday night the Wilmington police were dispatched to a report of a shooting, when they arrived they found the 17-year-old suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrests man on narcotics charges
BOLTON, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested on narcotics charges following a traffic stop in Bolton. The incident occurred on September 24th, when Deputies stopped a Honda Accord along Andrew Jackson Highway with no active insurance coverage. Deputies located a loaded, concealed 9mm handgun, crack cocaine, methamphetamine...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County officials prep for Hurricane Ian impacts
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)- With hurricane Ian making landfall in Florida Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 storm, North Carolina state and county agencies and communities are preparing to feel some of its effects later this week. Hurricane Ian is expected to pack a punch and in some form, the storm...
