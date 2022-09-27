Read full article on original website
Related
WAFF
Decatur man arrested for two burglary charges
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man was arrested on two warrants for burglary in the 3rd degree on Monday. On Sept. 8, 2020, a resident reported a burglary at their home on 8th Avenue SW. Nearly two years later on Feb. 23, 2022, another resident reported a burglary on the same street.
WAFF
Tuscumbia man faces animal cruelty charges after over 30 animals removed from property
A lawsuit filed by the father of a newborn who died at the daycare accuses the owner of negligence - both in caring for his child and in the hiring and training of staff. Sheriff's Office budget request slashed by Limestone County Commission. Updated: 8 hours ago. Sheriff Josh McLaughlin...
WAFF
Tennessee man arrested for arson in Florence
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrenceburg, Tennessee man was arrested Sept. 24 for setting his mother’s patio on fire while she was inside the home. Jan Morse, the mother of David Demarest, told deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office on the scene that Demarest was standing on the back porch with a pitchfork.
WAFF
‘I want justice’ mother of 2019 murder victim to attend trial
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The mother of a man who was murdered in Feb. 2019 in Decatur told the DecaturDaily that she plans to attend the trial. In Feb. 2019, Michael Irvin Jr. was shot and killed in his home on Marion St. in Decatur. In April 2019, two men...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAFF
Cullman man arrested for shooting into a building
FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man with shooting into an occupied building Monday. According to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Ronald Goodwin allegedly fired multiple shots toward an occupied Falkville residence. Deputies with the Morgan County...
WAFF
Two men in Florence injured in stabbing
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A stabbing in Florence on Wednesday sent two men to the hospital. At 12:20 p.m. officers with the Florence Police Department responded to a home at 208 Double Oak Ct. on a stabbing call. Once officers arrived they located two injured men, one sustained injuries to...
WAFF
Train and vehicle collision in Hartselle
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday afternoon law enforcement agencies responded to a collision between a train and a vehicle in Hartselle. The accident occurred on Tabernacle Road and officers are advising drivers to avoid the area or expect delays. According to a post made by the Morgan County Sheriff’s...
WAFF
“They kept saying it was going to come right over us”: Florida evacuees find peace of mind in Cullman
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 storm, with sustained winds over 150 miles per hour. “I had lived in that area for 58 years and I’d never had left a storm before,” Fort White, FL. native Rex Martin said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAFF
Morgan County Commission approves additional deputy positions, rehiring blacklisted employees
Morgan Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Commission passed a resolution Tuesday morning creating two additional deputy sheriff positions. According to Commission Chairman, Ray Long, the two new positions were created to boost safety in the area. He said the positions will not cost the county any extra money,...
WAFF
Wallace State instructor on administrative leave after social media posts
HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Wallace State Community College released a statement on Wednesday in regards to an instructor making “offensive” remarks on social media. In the posts, history instructor Leigh Ann Courington commended the Ku Klux Klan, praised ‘sundown laws’ and says the Nazis ‘got some things right.’
WAFF
Taylor Hicks is bringing his talent back home
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The 2006 American Idol winner Taylor Hicks is bringing his talent back home. The Birmingham native will perform at the Princess Theatre in Decatur on October 7. Hicks won’t only be celebrating his homecoming but his birthday too!. Hicks shared his story and...
WAFF
Battle of two undefeated programs: Trojans host Tigers Friday
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Week 6 48 Blitz Game of the Week features two undefeated programs in a three-way tie for first in Region 7: Muscle Shoals and Hartselle. Decatur is the third school in Region 7 still undefeated, all three football programs 2-0 in the region. “We’re just...
Comments / 0