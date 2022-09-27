DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The mother of a man who was murdered in Feb. 2019 in Decatur told the DecaturDaily that she plans to attend the trial. In Feb. 2019, Michael Irvin Jr. was shot and killed in his home on Marion St. in Decatur. In April 2019, two men...

DECATUR, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO