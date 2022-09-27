Read full article on original website
msn.com
Forget Dua Lipa, fans are really shocked by just how old Trevor Noah is
Pictures of the late-night comedian Trevor Noah and singer song-writer Dua Lipa emerged online showing the two out for dinner and kissing in New York which has sparked romance rumors that the pair are together. The coupling, however, is not exactly what has people on the internet shaken though, but more the revelation of Noah’s age.
msn.com
Cher glows in latex bodysuit during surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week show
Cher surprised fans on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when she closed Balmain's show at Paris Fashion Week. The 76-year-old singer appeared onstage during Balmain's spring/summer 2023 show, wearing a silver latex bodysuit, black leggings and black boots. Cher joined Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing, to walk down the runway to her...
msn.com
Norman Reedus's model son, 22, towers over the 'Walking Dead' actor, plus more great photos from celebs' Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremonies
Slide 1 of 94: Celebrities have given us some great photos while receiving their stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame over the years. Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the very best snapshots from these sidewalk ceremonies, starting with this actor... "The Walking Dead" star Norman Reedus posed with his family -- fiancée Diane Kruger, mother Marianne Reedus and son Mingus Reedus (whose mom is model Helena Christensen) -- at his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on Sept. 27, 2022.Now keep reading for more...
msn.com
Kevin Costner's Comments About 'Yellowstone' Cause a Major Stir on Instagram
Kevin Costner is on the same wavelength as Yellowstone fans. With less than two months until the Paramount Network drama returns with new season 5 episodes, the actor is connecting with folks on social media about the show’s popularity. On September 9, the Field of Dreams star resurfaced an Entertainment Tonight interview in which he credited Taylor Sheridan for his “smart” writing. In the short Instagram video, Kevin touches on his character, John, as well as Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser)’s strong dialogue that keeps storylines interesting.
msn.com
'Law and Order: SVU' Fans Call Out the Show Over "Insulting" Kelli Giddish IG Comment
Law and Order: SVU fans have a bone to pick with the show and its decision to part ways with actress Kelli Giddish. On September 22, she reminded folks to tune into the crossover premiere event for Law and Order, Law and Order: SVU and Law and Order: Organized Crime. Her Instagram post came about a month after she announced that she would be leaving the NBC drama after Law and Order: SVU concludes its season 24 later this spring. Kelli played Detective Amanda Rollins for 12 years, and the news was difficult for many to digest including co-star Mariska Hargitay, who reportedly tried to push back on it.
msn.com
Jamie Lee Curtis Stuns in Sultry Throwback Pic With John Travolta
Jamie Lee Curtis shared a throwback photo with John Travolta. The black and white image pays homage to Perfect, the ’80s exercise-themed rom-com the two starred in together. “Monday memories with the one and only @johntravolta,” she captioned the post. Jamie Lee Curtis loves a good Throwback Thursday...
msn.com
Megan Fox Slays in Leather Lace-Up Pants and a Fuzzy Bucket Hat
It's a fact that Megan Fox ruled spring and summer '22 with her showstopping street styles, unmatched swimwear, and red carpet-ready gowns. Now, the Jennifer's Body hottie is ready to show us how you can be a Hot Girl even when it's cold out. Her first entry into the fall fashion archives for this year is a quirky and fun mixed textured leather pants and flannel top moment that comes straight out of the '90s.
msn.com
Heartland Actor Robert Cormier Dies at Age 33: 'He Was Always Looking to Achieve More'
Robert Cormier, who played Finn Cotter on the long-running family drama series Heartland, has died. He was 33. The actor passed away on Friday, according to his obituary. A cause of death was not provided in the obituary, but Cormier's sister Stephanie told The Hollywood Reporter that he died in a hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, due to injuries sustained in a fall.
