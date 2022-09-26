ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ABC 4

Salt Lake City is heating up for this newest woodfire pizza spot

Utah is no stranger to desirable destinations and great eats. Which is why the Woodbine Food Hall and Rooftop Bar is the ideal place for this woodfire pizza spot. Previously only found in Provo, Mozz Artisan Pizza can now also be visited at Woodbine Food Hall. Mozz is located inside the establishment placed in the very southwest corner. Right under their big, huge Mozz sign, followed by their well known pizza fragrance. On the condensed menu for Mozz it consists of pizza along with some great specials.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
matadornetwork.com

In Ogden, a Hilton Hotel Mash-Up Serves as the Perfect Basecamp for Adventure

Hilton’s first new brand offerings in this millennium, Tru by Hilton (founded in 2016) and Home2 Suites (founded in 2009) represent an attempt at contemporary coolness by the established hotel operator. They target people who travel often as a part of a modern lifestyle and who want well-trimmed accommodations without having to shell out a month’s worth of expendable income for it. In Ogden, Utah, Tru and Home2 come together for a co-branded approach that brings the hip business crowd of Home2 together with the millennial audience of Tru by Hilton.
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Come see what's new at Mountain View Village this fall

This story is sponsored by Mountain View Village. Fall has officially arrived and now is a great time to discover the new line-up of must-visit shops and restaurants at Mountain View Village. Located in Riverton, Mountain View Village is a sprawling 85-acre mixed-use destination lifestyle center, among the most rapidly...
RIVERTON, UT
wasatchmag.com

A Night at Ninth and Ninth at Nine

It’s around 9:15 in the evening on a Thursday, and I’m gearing up for a bike ride. I’m in my backyard with a couple of friends, ten blocks to the east of the 9th and 9th intersection that marks the starting point of the night’s activities. We’ve been preparing for the ride for an hour or two at this point, in a matter typical of most Thursday night regulars: a couple of cheap beers and an abundance of good vibes. The night grows darker and darker, and at 9:30 we decide it’s high time to mount up and head out. Ranging from thousand-dollar dual-shock hardcore mountain bikes to sixty-dollar beaters, our cavalry is more than ready to take on the night ahead – it’s not the bike but the rider, as they say. We charge down the hill towards the increasingly restless crowd gathering in the parking lot of Continental Cleaners, joining rank amongst the riders around 9:45. Tossing our bikes to the ground, my group fans out around the parking lot, searching for friends and drinks and making final preparations for the night ahead.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
lehifreepress.com

Restaurant Review: Lehi gets a Jurassic Tacos

The food truck turned brick-and-mortar Jurassic Tacos has expanded with a storefront in Lehi. The Utah County company has made a home east of Macey’s grocery store in the strip malllocated at 785 E 200 S. Jurassic Tacos started in 2016 with just one truck and has grown to...
LEHI, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Is Utah’s best fried chicken found at this neighborhood taqueria?

If you’ve yet to try Facil Taqueria, you are in for a treat. The Olympus Cove eatery is about to celebrate its first brick-and-mortar anniversary. More than five years ago, Spencer Herrera and Dallas Olsen opened Facil as a food truck. Now nestled in an unassuming strip mall, the two, alongside their loyal team, have created something unique, adding to Salt Lake City’s culinary landscape. The food is outstanding. Olsen and his co-chefs have created an exciting menu. A written testament to the culinary prowess of the restaurant. Herrera earns the credit for the excellent bar and cocktail menu, plus flawless hospitality. Facil Taqueria is the complete package. Twists on Mexican classics and new creations alike. Adding to the finishing touch is the pairing of some seriously impressive cocktails. Facil is a must try for any occasion. Date night or family dinner. You won’t be sorry.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Show horses hit the Heber Valley

Known for their size, beauty and showmanship, draft horses are performing in Wasatch County Thursday through Saturday. Usually only seen in movies and beer commercials, Clydesdale, Belgian and Percheron horses are putting on a show in the fourth annual Heber Valley Draft Horse Show this weekend. “These horses weigh up...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Free Bike 4 Kids gives new life to old bikes

SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Do you have an old bike just collecting dust in the garage? A lot of people do. Now, there’s a Salt Lake City based organization called Free Bikes 4 Kids Utah that will take those old bikes off your hands, shine them up and give them a new home.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
TheDailyBeast

‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Returns for a Brisk Walk Out of the Mormon Church

Oh! Feel that? There’s a nip in the air, which means it’s time to meet our friends for another wild and winding journey through the snow-capped mountains of Utah. And by “friends,” I obviously mean the housewives of Salt Lake City.Three seasons in, Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has already provided so much explosive drama that it makes the early seasons of other franchises look like a PBS Kids show. Well, except for our ladies over in Potomac. There’s something special in the water there, and I don’t mean the radioactive river.And yet, after a second season...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Did you see who was honored as Top 3 Best of Salt Lake City?!

(The Daily Dish) Dr. Kristen Kells, Chiropractic Physician and founder of Dr. Kells’ Weight Loss sat down to talk to Surae about being honored with “Best of SLC” recently!. Her clinic has been known to specialize in middle-aged and beyond and many might ask themselves – Why?...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Food & Wine

Drinking in Utah Is Surprisingly Great

On my first trip to Utah this summer, I sat down for dinner on a gorgeous sunny day at Kita, the ambitious, Japanese-inspired steakhouse at the Pendry Park City. As I ate fistfulls of fluffy milk bread smeared with sesame butter and studied the drink menu, unable to choose between sake, wine, or a cocktail. Then, my decision was made for me: a server carried the tiniest dirty martini I've ever seen to a nearby table.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Forest ranger quashes rumors of Pineview Reservoir in town meeting

HUNTSVILLE, Utah — News travels fast in small towns. Rumors travel faster. “First and foremost, we’re not closing Pineview,” Sean Harwood said to a room full of applause. Harwood is the Ogden District Ranger for the U.S. Forest Service. Pineview Reservoir is in his district. One of...
HUNTSVILLE, UT
cityweekly.net

Best in Dough

I like sweets and desserts as much as the next guy, but I wouldn't necessarily call myself a "dessert person." That said, the past few weeks have really found me indulging my sweet tooth. I was scratching my head about this phenomenon until I saw that the Sugar High Dessert...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
nomadlawyer.org

Top Rated 7 Adventures Places To Visit In Ogden, Utah

Ogden has an abundance of attractions and activities for the whole family. The city is rich with history, local spas, gourmet restaurants, and downtown shopping. It also has a vibrant nightlife and plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities in the foothills. Ogden is located near several world-class outdoor recreation trails, so you are sure to find something to enjoy.
OGDEN, UT

