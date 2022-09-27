Read full article on original website
David W. Lewis
David W. Lewis, age 67, of Gainesville, Georgia passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022. Mr. Lewis’ wish was to be cremated and no formal services will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel at 1370 Industrial Boulevard, Baldwin, Georgia 30511.
Danielle Velasquez
Danielle Velasquez, age 38, of Demorest, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Born on January 12, 1984, in Demorest, she was the daughter of Dean and Carol Whisnant. She was a Manager at RaceTrac and loved cooking, the beach, and the outdoors. Danielle cherished her children above all else.
Habersham Schools on normal schedule Friday; SATs rescheduled
It looks like Georgia dodged a bullet. The fifth most powerful storm to ever hit the U.S. is moving away from the Peach State into the Carolinas. Many are breathing a sigh of relief due to the not-so-distant memory of Irma. While the potential for threatening wind and rain in...
Athena Trataros Vachtsevanos
Athena Trataros Vachtsevanos of Marietta, GA, passed away on September 24, 2022, at the age of 78, surrounded by her family. Dr. Vachtsevanos was born on March 8, 1944, in Thanos Village on the island of Lemnos, Greece, to John and Fanny Trataros. She was the third of four children, and the only daughter, in her family.
Preparations underway in Georgia for Ian
With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida and Tropical Storm Warnings popping up along the Georgia coast, power companies are bracing for the worst. Georgia Power and the state’s electric membership cooperatives anticipate possible widespread power outages from high winds associated with the storm. In preparation, Georgia’s EMCs have...
Gainesville brothers arrested on meth trafficking charges
Two Gainesville brothers were arrested this week on methamphetamine trafficking charges. Danny Lee Grindle, 41, and Billy Joe Grindle, 40, were taken into custody Wednesday, Sept. 28, after Hall County Sheriff’s Office drug investigators carried out a search warrant at a residence on Cherry Lane in Gainesville. During the search, investigators say they found more than 180 grams of meth worth an estimated $17,000 on the street. They also seized more than $10,000 in cash.
Lake Lanier water deal ends 30-year struggle to secure water rights
North Georgia water service providers have signed a deal with the state guaranteeing them access to Lake Lanier’s water supply through 2050. The contract with Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties closes a chapter in the so-called tri-state “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama dating back to the 1990s.
2 dead, 1 seriously injured in head-on collision in Clayton
A head-on collision Wednesday afternoon in Clayton claimed the lives of two Franklin, North Carolina, women. 81-year-old Judith Coolidge Hughes and 91-year-old Patricia Childers Safko died in the wreck around 3:14 p.m. on Highway 76 east of McWorter Lane. According to the Georgia State Patrol, Hughes was driving a Mercedes...
White County preparing for Ian
White County officials, like a lot of others officials around the southeast, are keeping a close eye on Hurricane Ian and how it might affect Northeast Georgia. White County Emergency Service Division Chief Don Strength reports that there remains a good amount of uncertainty about the track of Ian beyond 48 – 72 hours.
White County United Way ups its fundraising goal
The United Way of White County has set its 2023 fundraising goal at $80,000. The funds will be used to support local not-for-profit agencies in fulfilling their missions to enrich the lives of neighbors in need. “In kicking off the 2023 campaign, the United Way of White County looks to...
USPS to host Job Fair in Cleveland Thursday
The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a Job Fair Thursday, September 29, from 1-4 p.m. at the Cleveland Post Office. The Post Office is seeking Rural Carrier Associates and Assistant Rural Carriers. Applicants must be 18 years or older and must be able to pass a drug screen and background check. Some positions require an exam.
Investigation indicates Collier’s death was ‘personal and targeted,’ chief deputy says
It’s been nearly three weeks since law enforcement discovered Debbie Collier’s partially nude and burned body in the woods of northern Habersham County. On Friday, investigators will hold their first press conference on the case. Media outlets around the world are following the investigation, drawn to the cryptic,...
Tallulah Falls Fire Chief suspended after arrest for alleged stalking, harassment
Tallulah Falls Fire Chief Paul Marstellar remains on suspension following his arrest last week for stalking and unlawful surveillance. Habersham County deputies took the 66-year-old Marstellar into custody on September 21 after he allegedly secretly videotaped employees at a private business. According to the incident report filed by the sheriff’s...
Investigation leads to largest ever seizure of fentanyl in White County
A multi-agency law enforcement investigation led to multiple arrests and the largest ever seizure of fentanyl in White County. During the operation on Sunday, September 25, drug agents seized more than 168 grams of fentanyl, says Appalachian Regional Drug Task Force Special Agent in Charge Trent Hillsman. In addition, they seized 500 grams of methamphetamine, 60 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of ecstasy, and 103 grams of Alprazolam. Agents also confiscated black tar heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana, and a vehicle valued at over $10,000.
