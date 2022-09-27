Read full article on original website
New Orleans 1 homicide away from matching 2021 total
With more than three months to go in 2022, New Orleans has almost matched last year’s total number of homicides – 217 so far in 2022, versus 218 in all of 2021.
2 killed in separate overnight shootings in New Orleans
Police report that two male victims were killed in the incidents.
Murder on the Westbank of Jefferson Parish
Cops are looking for a killer after a shooting outside of Gretna. “Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred this morning in unincorporated Gretna
Woman killed in double shooting in 7th Ward; 1 of 2 overnight murders in New Orleans
A woman was killed in a double shooting early Wednesday in the 7th Ward, New Orleans police said Wednesday. It was the second overnight homicide reported in New Orleans. The other was reported late Tuesday on Interstate 10. The shooting was reported to police at 12:14 a.m. Wednesday in the...
NOPD investigating a pair of separate overnight homicides
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating two separate overnight homicides that occurred late Tuesday (Sept. 27) night and early Wednesday (Sept. 28) morning. The first occurred around 11 p.m. Tuesday night on I-10 East near the Louisa Street exit. Police say that a man was fatally shot on the scene.
Woman accused of shooting at car with children inside
Robertson said Jackson started harassing her and her family after she learned Jackson was having an affair with her now ex-husband.
NOPD | 2 killed in separate overnight shootings
NEW ORLEANS — Two people are dead following a pair of shootings Tuesday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police say the first shooting happened on I-10 East near the Louisa exit. Officers said two men were shot. EMS declared one victim dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to the hospital.
St. Tammany grand jury indicts three for murder of Lacombe man dumped in Florida swamp
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Three people accused of murdering a Lacombe man and dumping his corpse in a Florida swamp were indicted Wednesday (Sept. 28) by a St. Tammany Parish grand jury. District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s office said 37-year-old Jason James of Lacombe, 36-year-old Patrick McCarty of Slidell and 17-year-old...
Another murder on the Interstate in New Orleans Tuesday night
There’s been yet another shooting on the I-10 in New Orleans. A man was shot dead late last night as he traveled on I-10 toward the High Rise at Louisa.
Darren Bridges found guilty of murdering NOPD officer Marcus McNeil
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Darren Bridges was found guilty of first-degree murder in the October 2017 fatal shooting of New Orleans police officer Marcus McNeil. An Orleans Parish jury returned the verdict Tuesday night (Sept. 27) after nearly three hours of deliberations. Jurors also found Bridges guilty of obstruction of justice, aggravated assault on a police officer, possession of a firearm by a felon and four narcotics charges.
Deputies continue searching for answers related to man who was found dead in St. Charles Parish canal in 2021
On Wednesday, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office announced that deputies were still searching for answers related to the death of 31-year-old Ellington Lockett of Boutte. According to a previous report from the sheriff's office, Lockett's body was found in a drainage canal on Spruce Street back in December.
SCSO Asking for Help to Locate a Moped and Identify the Driver Involved in Destrehan Business Theft
On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at approximately 5:30 pm, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 12589 Airline Highway in Destrehan (CVS Destrehan) for a report of theft. The caller advised a black male carrying duffel bags stole items from the store and fled on a motorcycle.
New Orleans sergeant arrested in St. Tammany Parish
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The New Orleans Police Department announced that a sergeant was arrested Monday night in St. Tammany Parish. According to NOPD, Third District sergeant Robert Evangelist was arrested and faces two counts of battery of a domestic partner. Evangelist was placed on emergency suspension pending...
19-year-old from Louisiana accused of stealing car from home
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate a reported car theft earlier this year. The investigation ended with the arrest of Jamyre Armondre Mitchell, 19, of Thibodaux. APSO said, “On April 20, 2022, deputies responded to a call from a residence...
Fallout from Hurricane Ian is expected to worsen Louisiana’s insurance crisis
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The toll of mega storm Ian will go well beyond Florida. Damage caused by the hurricane in southwest Florida is expected to make the insurance crisis in Louisiana worse. Stephen Lovecchio is a branch owner with TWFG Insurance. “It is also going to hurt specifically a...
After father of 2 fatally shot outside Marrero store, suspect booked with murder
Four days after a man was fatally shot outside of a Marrero convenience store, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives have arrested a suspect in the case. Kintez Johnson, 21, was booked Tuesday with second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm, said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. The...
People Scoop Up Shoes That Fell Onto I-10 in New Orleans
A photo from Tuesday on I-10 in New Orleans has gone viral that shows people getting out of their vehicles to scoop up shoes on I-10. Several boxes of shoes reportedly fell onto I-10 in New Orleans and some who were nearby took full advantage of this mishap. As you...
SCSO investigates Ama shooting
Deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of gunfire in the 100 block of Zeller Street in Ama, LA just after midnight, today, September 28, 2022. The caller reported hearing approximately 13 gunshots. Responding deputies located multiple casings in the street in the 100...
Man arrested after violent 3-day stabbing spree in New Orleans, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police have arrested a man accused of multiple stabbings over a three-day span. The crime spree began when the NOPD says Jamal Peters, 34, stabbed two people within 12 minutes on Bourbon Street Friday night (Sept. 23). According to the NOPD, Peters first stabbed...
New Orleans woman who shot teenager dead convicted of manslaughter
A fight in New Orleans' Desire neighborhood turned fatal late one summer night in 2018, as Joann McDaniel raised a gun and fired a single shot that fractured two families. The bullet struck 17-year-old Tajana Williams in the forehead, forever ripping the high school valedictorian from her parents and siblings and separating McDaniel, a single parent, from her two children for almost two years, until she bonded out of jail.
