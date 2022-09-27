ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 1

Related
WWL-AMFM

Murder on the Westbank of Jefferson Parish

Cops are looking for a killer after a shooting outside of Gretna. “Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred this morning in unincorporated Gretna
GRETNA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Alvin, TX
fox8live.com

NOPD investigating a pair of separate overnight homicides

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating two separate overnight homicides that occurred late Tuesday (Sept. 27) night and early Wednesday (Sept. 28) morning. The first occurred around 11 p.m. Tuesday night on I-10 East near the Louisa Street exit. Police say that a man was fatally shot on the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

NOPD | 2 killed in separate overnight shootings

NEW ORLEANS — Two people are dead following a pair of shootings Tuesday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police say the first shooting happened on I-10 East near the Louisa exit. Officers said two men were shot. EMS declared one victim dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to the hospital.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nolan Ryan
fox8live.com

Darren Bridges found guilty of murdering NOPD officer Marcus McNeil

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Darren Bridges was found guilty of first-degree murder in the October 2017 fatal shooting of New Orleans police officer Marcus McNeil. An Orleans Parish jury returned the verdict Tuesday night (Sept. 27) after nearly three hours of deliberations. Jurors also found Bridges guilty of obstruction of justice, aggravated assault on a police officer, possession of a firearm by a felon and four narcotics charges.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nopd#Lexus#Hall Of Fame
WDSU

New Orleans sergeant arrested in St. Tammany Parish

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The New Orleans Police Department announced that a sergeant was arrested Monday night in St. Tammany Parish. According to NOPD, Third District sergeant Robert Evangelist was arrested and faces two counts of battery of a domestic partner. Evangelist was placed on emergency suspension pending...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
brproud.com

19-year-old from Louisiana accused of stealing car from home

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate a reported car theft earlier this year. The investigation ended with the arrest of Jamyre Armondre Mitchell, 19, of Thibodaux. APSO said, “On April 20, 2022, deputies responded to a call from a residence...
PIERRE PART, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
L'Observateur

SCSO investigates Ama shooting

Deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of gunfire in the 100 block of Zeller Street in Ama, LA just after midnight, today, September 28, 2022. The caller reported hearing approximately 13 gunshots. Responding deputies located multiple casings in the street in the 100...
AMA, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans woman who shot teenager dead convicted of manslaughter

A fight in New Orleans' Desire neighborhood turned fatal late one summer night in 2018, as Joann McDaniel raised a gun and fired a single shot that fractured two families. The bullet struck 17-year-old Tajana Williams in the forehead, forever ripping the high school valedictorian from her parents and siblings and separating McDaniel, a single parent, from her two children for almost two years, until she bonded out of jail.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy