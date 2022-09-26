ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Man arrested for allegedly murdering a woman at an Indianapolis daycare

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ddBgZ_0iBQ3g0K00

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been arrested and charged for allegedly murdering a woman at an Indianapolis, Indiana, daycare.

According to WTHR, Orlando Mitchell, 33, has been charged with murder, invasion of privacy and unlawful possession of a domestic firearm by a domestic batterer.

Mitchell allegedly shot and killed Krystal Walton, 32, at the Charity Child Care on September 16, according to WTHR.

According to WRTV, Mitchell has a long history of domestic violence against Walton that dates back to March 2021. Walton had a restraining order against Mitchell which had him banned from entering the daycare which is where he allegedly shot and killed her, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by WRTV.

Police told WRTV that on September 16, Walton was dropping her children off at the daycare when Mitchell reportedly approached her in the parking lot and allegedly shot her multiple times.

According to court records obtained by WTHR, Mitchell’s mother went to the scene and allegedly told officers that she hadn’t spoken to her son in about a month because he had threatened to kill Walton then himself. It was reportedly over Walton not allowing Mitchell to see his son.

Mitchell’s mother provided a description of his car and located it about three hours later after a community tip, according to WTHR. Mitchell was allegedly holding a rifle but the Indianapolis Police Department ordered him to put it down. He was reportedly then shot by officers. He was then taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police told WTHR that two guns were found with Mitchell during their investigation.

No further information has been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

Docs: Charges filed, prosecutor moves to seize guns after child pulls trigger in Avon

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — An Avon man faces criminal charges and may lose his guns after prosecutors say his niece got his gun and pulled the trigger. Brandon Clark, 25, was charged in the case. The Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office has filed a motion to have the Avon Police Department seize Clark’s guns under Indiana’s “red flag” law.
AVON, IN
WTHI

Indianapolis woman accused of using false IDs facing multiple charges

INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) - An Indianapolis woman who was pulled over on I-65 Wednesday night has been arrested. Police say the woman, 47-year-old Angela Cook, was driving a vehicle with an expired temporary license plate. When pulled over, police say Cook provided stolen identification, and her actual identity was later determined.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WISH-TV

Docs: Man threatened shooting at Gleaners after break-up

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man faces felony charges after being accused of threatening a shooting at Gleaners Food Bank. Investigators say he was upset after learning that the mother of his child was seeing a new man. Rodrigo Limon, 25, faces three felony counts of intimidation in the case....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Grandma, 4-year-old granddaughter shot at Avon home

AVON, Ind. — A man has been arrested for what police are calling an unintentional shooting at an Avon home that left a 4-year-old girl and her grandmother injured Wednesday. Members of the Avon Police Department identified 25-year-old Brandon Clark as the suspect in the shooting. He's been preliminarily arrested for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
AVON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Domestic Violence#Daycare#Guns#Violent Crime#Wrtv
WTHR

Missing Greenfield teen suspected in armed robbery

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield Police said a 17-year-old missing runaway is now suspected in an armed robbery just days after leaving home following a family argument. Noah Harris left home the night of Sept. 22 and was reported missing the next day. According to an updated Facebook post from...
GREENFIELD, IN
FOX 28 Spokane

Deceased suspect in shooting at Indiana Subaru plant named

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A coroner has released the name of a man who fatally shot himself after shooting and critically wounding a woman outside a Subaru plant in northwest Indiana. Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello says 57-year-old John Jones’s cause of death was a gunshot wound and the manner of death was suicide. Officers who responded Monday afternoon to a report of a shooting at Subaru of Indiana Automotive in Lafayette found 36-year-old Mindy Donovan of Lafayette in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to her head. She remains in critical condition an Indianapolis hospital. Officers discovered Jones dead near a retention pond on the Subaru plant’s property.
LAFAYETTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Exponent

Subaru gunman identified by coroner

Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello released the name of the gunman who shot one person then himself in the Subaru automotive plant parking lot Monday evening. John Jones, 57, shot Mindy Donovan, 36, in the parking lot about 4:15 p.m., then shot himself in the head after fleeing the immediate area.
WEHT/WTVW

Police: Woman shot in head at Subaru Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 36-year-old Lafayette woman was shot in the head at Subaru of Indiana Automotive on Monday afternoon by an armed suspect who ended up fleeing from the plant and committing suicide. A spokesman with Subaru of Indiana Automotive confirmed that officers responded to an active shooter situation at the Subaru plant in […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
Fox 59

IMPD officer involved in crash with suspected impaired driver; ‘Reminder of why NOT to drink and drive’

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department warned about the dangers of drinking and driving after an officer was involved in a crash overnight. IMPD said a vehicle failed to yield to traffic on S. Harding Street just south of the I-465 interchange on Indy’s south side on Thursday night around 9:15. The failure to yield then led to a crash with a marked IMPD police car.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WNDU

Woman shot, suspect dead at Subaru plant in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a woman was shot and the suspected gunman was found dead Monday at the Subaru of Indiana Automotive facility in Lafayette. According to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis, police were called to the plant, which is located near I-65 off of State Road 38.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
27K+
Followers
92K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy