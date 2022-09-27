ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
businesspress.vegas

DEAL WATCH: Downtown office building sells its first condo

Miltson Consulting recently completed the sale of the first office condo at The Office, a two-story, newly remodeled building on Las Vegas Boulevard and Gass Avenue in Downtown Las Vegas. Originally developed for Nevada National Bank and built in 1963, the historic building’s classic architecture is hard to find in Las Vegas.
