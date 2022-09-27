ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Jodie Long
3d ago

I'm so deeply sorry for the family's loss. God be with you all.

Slate

Why Is a Neighborhood Street “Unsafe for Pedestrians or People Riding Bikes”?

On Monday, 8-year-old Chase Delarios was riding his bicycle in the Kingwood neighborhood of Houston. As he was crossing Kings Mill Lane toward a nearby pond, a 33-year-old woman driving a Hyundai Santa Fe struck him in the intersection. Delarios died at the hospital. The driver was not charged. Afterward, the Texas Department of Public Safety told local news reporters that the area “isn’t safe for pedestrians or people riding bikes.”
fox26houston.com

Man shot in front of teen stepson on Humble Westfield Rd in NE Houston

HOUSTON - A man was shot in the chest while walking with his teenage stepson near an apartment complex, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 9400 block of Humble Westfield Road. According to police, the stepson reported that he was in the parking...
cw39.com

Man wounded in shooting at Humble apartment complex

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A 29-year-old man is seriously injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in Humble. It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night at an apartment complex at 9494 Humble Westfield Road. Police say the man was walking with his stepson around the apartment complex when...
KHOU

Highway 288 reopens after power lines came down on road, police say

HOUSTON — Highway 288 reopened in both directions near MacGregor after power lines came down onto the road Wednesday night. Houston police said electricity was arcing from two power lines. They tweeted shortly before 10 p.m. that the closure could take four to five hours to clear. interactive traffic...
mocomotive.com

Sheriff: Texas teen missing for weeks, possibly a runaway

WILLIS, Texas — Authorities are searching for a missing teenager whom they suspect is a runaway. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported Samara Houston was last seen at her school in Willis on Sept. 6. Samara is 15 years old and of “dark” complexion. She stands at 5 feet…
