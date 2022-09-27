ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

2news.com

Worker Dies in Industrial Accident at Western Nevada Materials

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an industrial accident with injury at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs. When deputies got there, they began to perform life saving measures on an individual. Western Nevada Materials released this statement to 2 News about the death:. “A member...
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
2news.com

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada Partners with Beyond Van Gogh for a Food Drive

Despite painting many renowned works of art, Vincent Van Gogh never earned a living from his artwork and was often close to starvation. The need for food has grown exponentially, especially with inflation impacting local communities; more than 110,000 northern Nevadans are food insecure, including nearly 35,000 children (Nevada State Governor's Office, 2021).
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Community invited to 2nd annual SPCA of Northern Nevada Barktoberfest

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Bring your dogs and maybe even find a new furry addition to your family this weekend! The SPCA of Northern Nevada and The Summit Reno will host the second annual Barktoberfest celebration. Communications manager, Emily Lee, stopped by Morning Break to talk about this dog and...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Options Veterinary Care Nonprofit Clinic Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

A new nonprofit veterinary clinic held a ribbon cutting ceremony and celebration in Reno Tuesday morning. Options Veterinary Care is Northern Nevada’s first and only nonprofit clinic, and thanks to community support, Options has helped thousands of dogs and cats in need. Options provides needed veterinary care to pets...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Elixir Superfood & Juice Lands in Midtown Reno, Grand Opening Celebration this Friday

Elixir Superfood and Juice is opening on California Ave. in Midtown Reno. "Our mission is to serve inspired, healthy food that emphasizes local ingredients," says co-owner and founder Karla Perry, who opened the Mammoth Lakes Elixir location in 2018. Elixir offers plant-forward grain bowls and salads, cold-pressed juice, blended acai...
RENO, NV
2news.com

City of Reno unveils Biggest Little Bee City Sign

The City of Reno was recognized as a Bee City USA Affiliate during a press conference in the pollinator garden at City Plaza on Wednesday, September 28. During the event, City leaders will unveil a Biggest Little Bee City Sign and representatives will provide brief remarks. The Reno Master Plan,...
RENO, NV
activenorcal.com

Tahoe Bear Continues to Terrorize Local 7-Eleven on Viral TikTok Account

Bear sightings in the communities surrounding Lake Tahoe have grown at an astonishing rate in the past few years. Flocking to the area during the summer months in search of human food provided by tourists, bears have become accustomed to the Tahoe life and the benefits of living in the beautiful area. Sometimes, they can cause trouble.
KINGS BEACH, CA
KOLO TV Reno

City of Reno to close City Plaza Thursday for 6 weeks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno will be closing City Plaza to the public starting this Thursday. The plaza will be closed for approximately six weeks so the city can perform maintenance. The plaza is expected to reopen on Nov. 10. Work on City Plaza will include replacement...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Barktoberfest Returns for its Second Iteration at The Summit Reno Oct.1

The Summit Reno and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Northern Nevada (SPCA-NN) are organizing the second annual Barktoberfest celebration, a dog and family-friendly fall festival, to raise funds for the nonprofit. The event will take place at The Summit Reno, located at 13925 S. Virginia...
RENO, NV
visitcarsoncity.com

Lift Your Spirits – Seven Spots for a Nightcap in Carson City

Lift Your Spirits – Seven Spots for a Nightcap in Carson City. Lift Your Spirits – Seven Spots for a Nightcap in Carson City. October in Carson City is an active month for events and includes ghost walks, prison tours and even Nevada Day festivities. However, with so much activity happening, it’s important to make time to relax, have a cocktail and simply take in the spirit of the season…and, we mean literally. Here are seven Carson City locales to enjoy a frighteningly delish nightcap during this hauntingly delightful time of the year.
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson sheriff hosts inaugural K-9 unit challenge

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is hosting its first regional K-9 unit challenge and demo 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15 at Fuji Park. It is free and open to the public. The event will bring together more than 20 dogs from multiple agencies, including police from neighboring counties, Nevada State Police, UNR and WNC police, and officers from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Motorcycle rider dies in Carson City crash

A male motorcycle rider was killed just before 7 p.m. Wednesday in a collision with a commercial truck. The wreck happened at Carson Street and Nye Lane at 6:53 p.m. The rider was pronounced dead at the scene. The Carson City Sheriff’s Office requested that the Nevada Highway Patrol’s major...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Reno Police arrest man for Lewdness after exposure on Ring Video

On September 24, 2022, the Reno Police Department received an online crime report. The citizen, who lives in the area of Souverain Lane in Reno, advised in the report that they had captured an unknown male exposing himself on their Ring video. The citizen then spoke to a neighbor that...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Smell emitting from Swan Lake described as ‘death’

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On the south end of Swan Lake where we did our interviews there was no odor detected. But one resident describes it like this. “Death,” says Tammy Holt-Still a Lemmon Valley resident. Indeed on the north end of Swan Lake, the flood waters of 2017...
RENO, NV

Community Policy