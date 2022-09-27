Read full article on original website
2news.com
Worker Dies in Industrial Accident at Western Nevada Materials
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an industrial accident with injury at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs. When deputies got there, they began to perform life saving measures on an individual. Western Nevada Materials released this statement to 2 News about the death:. “A member...
2news.com
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada Partners with Beyond Van Gogh for a Food Drive
Despite painting many renowned works of art, Vincent Van Gogh never earned a living from his artwork and was often close to starvation. The need for food has grown exponentially, especially with inflation impacting local communities; more than 110,000 northern Nevadans are food insecure, including nearly 35,000 children (Nevada State Governor's Office, 2021).
2news.com
Bear Encounters Girl in Backyard, Scared Off By Mother Inside Home
A Ring camera captured the moment a bear walked towards a 13-year-old girl swinging in her South Lake Tahoe backyard. The girl doesn't hear the bear since she's wearing headphones. Luckily, her mother saw it and made a noise inside the house, scaring off the bear. This is the second...
KOLO TV Reno
Community invited to 2nd annual SPCA of Northern Nevada Barktoberfest
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Bring your dogs and maybe even find a new furry addition to your family this weekend! The SPCA of Northern Nevada and The Summit Reno will host the second annual Barktoberfest celebration. Communications manager, Emily Lee, stopped by Morning Break to talk about this dog and...
KOLO TV Reno
BLM, Northern Nevada Correctional Center, announce wild horse adoption event
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management and the Northern Nevada Correctional Center will hold a wild horse adoption event this October. The adoption event will be held on Oct. 8. As many as 16 saddle-started wild horses and one halter-trained filly will be offered up for adoption.
2news.com
Options Veterinary Care Nonprofit Clinic Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
A new nonprofit veterinary clinic held a ribbon cutting ceremony and celebration in Reno Tuesday morning. Options Veterinary Care is Northern Nevada’s first and only nonprofit clinic, and thanks to community support, Options has helped thousands of dogs and cats in need. Options provides needed veterinary care to pets...
2news.com
Elixir Superfood & Juice Lands in Midtown Reno, Grand Opening Celebration this Friday
Elixir Superfood and Juice is opening on California Ave. in Midtown Reno. "Our mission is to serve inspired, healthy food that emphasizes local ingredients," says co-owner and founder Karla Perry, who opened the Mammoth Lakes Elixir location in 2018. Elixir offers plant-forward grain bowls and salads, cold-pressed juice, blended acai...
2news.com
City of Reno unveils Biggest Little Bee City Sign
The City of Reno was recognized as a Bee City USA Affiliate during a press conference in the pollinator garden at City Plaza on Wednesday, September 28. During the event, City leaders will unveil a Biggest Little Bee City Sign and representatives will provide brief remarks. The Reno Master Plan,...
activenorcal.com
Tahoe Bear Continues to Terrorize Local 7-Eleven on Viral TikTok Account
Bear sightings in the communities surrounding Lake Tahoe have grown at an astonishing rate in the past few years. Flocking to the area during the summer months in search of human food provided by tourists, bears have become accustomed to the Tahoe life and the benefits of living in the beautiful area. Sometimes, they can cause trouble.
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno to close City Plaza Thursday for 6 weeks
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno will be closing City Plaza to the public starting this Thursday. The plaza will be closed for approximately six weeks so the city can perform maintenance. The plaza is expected to reopen on Nov. 10. Work on City Plaza will include replacement...
2news.com
Barktoberfest Returns for its Second Iteration at The Summit Reno Oct.1
The Summit Reno and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Northern Nevada (SPCA-NN) are organizing the second annual Barktoberfest celebration, a dog and family-friendly fall festival, to raise funds for the nonprofit. The event will take place at The Summit Reno, located at 13925 S. Virginia...
visitcarsoncity.com
Lift Your Spirits – Seven Spots for a Nightcap in Carson City
Lift Your Spirits – Seven Spots for a Nightcap in Carson City. Lift Your Spirits – Seven Spots for a Nightcap in Carson City. October in Carson City is an active month for events and includes ghost walks, prison tours and even Nevada Day festivities. However, with so much activity happening, it’s important to make time to relax, have a cocktail and simply take in the spirit of the season…and, we mean literally. Here are seven Carson City locales to enjoy a frighteningly delish nightcap during this hauntingly delightful time of the year.
2news.com
Gardnerville Senior Living Center resident celebrates 101st birthday
The Chateau at Gardnerville Senior Living celebrated a very special birthday recently. Mr. Richard Bell turned 101 on August 28. Richard was born in 1921 in Alton, Illinois. His career was as a sheet metal worker. Richard has simple pleasures: He likes to spend time with his wife, Louise, and...
thefallonpost.org
Fallon Churchill Fire Department Responds to Fire at Safety Kleen Facility
Facility evacuated; fire extinguished at 7:30 a.m. The Fallon Churchill Fire Department responded to a 6 a.m. call for a fire at the Safety Kleen oil recycling facility on Bango Road in Churchill County this morning. The department responded in force with multiple engines and trucks to the site and...
Nevada Appeal
Carson sheriff hosts inaugural K-9 unit challenge
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is hosting its first regional K-9 unit challenge and demo 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15 at Fuji Park. It is free and open to the public. The event will bring together more than 20 dogs from multiple agencies, including police from neighboring counties, Nevada State Police, UNR and WNC police, and officers from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.
Nevada Appeal
Motorcycle rider dies in Carson City crash
A male motorcycle rider was killed just before 7 p.m. Wednesday in a collision with a commercial truck. The wreck happened at Carson Street and Nye Lane at 6:53 p.m. The rider was pronounced dead at the scene. The Carson City Sheriff’s Office requested that the Nevada Highway Patrol’s major...
2news.com
Douglas County Community Health Clinic to host Flu Vaccine Clinics in October
During the month of October, Douglas County Community Health Clinic invites you to get your flu shot at one of its four drive-through clinics. 236 Kingsbury Grade Rd, Stateline, NV, 89449 from 10 a.m. to noon. October 12 - Douglas County Community and Senior Center. 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville, NV...
Country-themed restaurant Cracker Barrel breaks ground on west Reno location
Country-style restaurant chain Cracker Barrel has broken ground on its long-awaited Reno location. The restaurant at 935 West Fifth St. is slated to open sometime next spring. The 10,000-square-foot building will accommodate over 160 guests, according...
2news.com
Reno Police arrest man for Lewdness after exposure on Ring Video
On September 24, 2022, the Reno Police Department received an online crime report. The citizen, who lives in the area of Souverain Lane in Reno, advised in the report that they had captured an unknown male exposing himself on their Ring video. The citizen then spoke to a neighbor that...
KOLO TV Reno
Smell emitting from Swan Lake described as ‘death’
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On the south end of Swan Lake where we did our interviews there was no odor detected. But one resident describes it like this. “Death,” says Tammy Holt-Still a Lemmon Valley resident. Indeed on the north end of Swan Lake, the flood waters of 2017...
