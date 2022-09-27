Watch now: Castlewood overcomes struggles to win third straight regional golf crown

Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Big plays spur Black Knights' comeback win over Blue Devils
ERWIN — Chuckey-Doak quarterback Cayden Tullock threw for 267 yards and three touchdowns as the Black Knights rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat Unicoi County in Thursday night’s Region 1-3A football showdown at Gentry Stadium. Tullock threw a quick-out to Isaiah Treadway for a 94-yard touchdown and...
SWV roundup: Lady Titans edge rival Eagles in Cumberland play
CLINCHPORT — Scott County rivals Twin Springs and Rye Cove nearly pulled an all-nighter on Tuesday before the Lady Titans escaped with an 19-25, 25-17, 16-25, 25-16, 17-15 Cumberland District road victory over their neighbors. Madison Wallace slammed nine kills for Twin Springs (6-6, 1-2), and teammate Ryleigh Gillenwater...
SW Virginia Notes: Prep football excitement building around Scott County programs
What a difference a year makes. About this time last year, on a Saturday night, Lee High led Rye Cove 32-0 at halftime in a nondistrict football game.
Hilltoppers hold off Morristown East
JOHNSON CITY — Tyler Moon was incredibly efficient Thursday night at Tipton Stadium. The Science Hill senior turned 10 carries and one kick return into five touchdowns as the Hilltoppers held off a surprisingly feisty Morristown East by a score of 35-21 in a Region 1-6A game.
Abingdon sweeps Randy Smith cross country titles
BRISTOL, Va. — The grounds of the 3-mile cross country course at Sugar Hollow Park have seen numerous historic days over the last 50 years. The 16th Randy Smith Classic on Thursday will go down as one of its biggest as more than 40 high schools from five states were represented and more than 1,000 runners competed. It is believed to be the largest meet ever staged at the park and in Southwest Virginia.
Sullivan East faces tough challenge against Cyclones
If points were the only thing that mattered in football, Sullivan East would likely be boasting a better record. But while the Patriots have put up 34 points a game, they have allowed 36 per contest. And now East faces an Elizabethton team that has found its offensive identity, scoring 81 points in the last two games after totaling only seven in the first three.
Cyclones have their way offensively, top Patriots 55-27
ELIZABETHTON — Elizabethton High’s offense stayed hot on Thursday night. The Cyclones rolled to a 55-27 Region 1-4A victory over Sullivan East on homecoming night inside Citizens Bank Stadium.
Photo gallery: Virginia High at West Ridge volleyball
The West Ridge volleyball team celebrated Senior Night in style on Tuesday. The Lady Wolves, who honored seniors Parker Fischer and McKensi Smith, breezed to a sweep of Virginia High in Blountville.
Hard Rock Bristol’s Allie Evangelista named to final list for Global Gaming Award
BRISTOL, Va. — Allie Evangelista became the first president of a casino within the commonwealth of Virginia when she landed the position with the future Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Bristol. Now, she could become the first-ever Virginia casino president to earn a Global Gaming Award. Evangelista made...
Beer sales to begin at ETSU home football games
JOHNSON CITY — Fans ages 21 and older will be able to buy beer at East Tennessee State’s home football games starting Saturday. The game-day addition arrives just in time for Southern Conference rival Chattanooga’s visit to Greene Stadium.
Tri-Cities schools reschedule football games ahead of Hurricane Ian arrival
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hurricane Ian, a category 4 storm, is bearing down on Florida, and remnants of the storm are predicted to hit the Tri-Cities over the weekend. In anticipation of the storm’s arrival, several schedule changes were made to upcoming football games. Science Hill High School and Elizabethton High School both moved their […]
Chuckey-Doak downs UH in District 1-A clash
JOHNSON CITY — Chuckey-Doak kept knocking at the door against University High in a battle of District 1-A girls soccer leaders Tuesday night at Winged Deer Park. The Lady Knights eventually knocked the door open and scored two first-half goals on their way to a 5-0 victory that clinched the regular-season District 1-A championship.
ETSU, UVa Wise, E&H reschedule football games
The East Tennessee State and Chattanooga football game Saturday has been moved to a 3 p.m. kickoff due to the forecast from Hurricane Ian. The game was originally scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. The Mocs (3-1) come to Johnson City after losing 31-0 to Illinois on Thursday, Sept. 22. The Bucs (2-2) snapped a two-game skid with a 45-3 win over Robert Morris in their last game.
3rd Curt’s Ace Hardware opens in Gray
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tools, hardware, grills — you name it. Another location to shop for all your DIY needs just opened in the Tri-Cities. Food City officials attended the ribbon cutting for its third Curt’s Ace Hardware venture in Gray located at 251 Old Gray Station Road. “We’ve got a lot of our needs […]
Touch-A-Truck event rescheduled
The weather forecast for Saturday has prompted the Junior League of Johnson City to cancel its Touch-A-Truck event. The league has rescheduled the event, which it had planned to hold from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at East Tennessee State University.
Grammy Award-winning Jason Crabb to appear in Abingdon
ABINGDON — Cornerstone Christian Academy is expanding its yearly Vision Dinner by hosting “An Evening with Jason Crabb,” on Friday, Sept. 30, at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center. The 12th annual dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. and feature a performance by Crabb, a two-time Grammy...
Grinding away: Scott County landmark to host Bush Mill Day
NICKELSVILLE — Even if the weather is rainy on Saturday, you can get hot food, entertainment and a taste of Scott County history. Bush Mill Day, hosted by the Nickelsville Ruritan Club, is the annual workout for the 126-year-old water-driven grist mill two miles outside Nickelsville. Club President Ed Seiber and Vice President Glen Broadwater have been getting the mill ready to do what it has been doing since 1896 — grind corn into meal.
Sullivan County Residents Prepare for Country Thunder and Ian Remnants This Weekend
With leftovers from Hurricane Ian making their way toward Tennessee, area residents are preparing their rain gear. Locals are anticipating the Country Thunder music festival at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend but will keep an eye on the weather due to expected downpours. With the first weekend of October being packed with activities in the region, the rain is not a welcome addition.
Tickets on sale now for 'The Ties that Bond Us'
JOHNSON CITY — The Johnson City Symphony Orchestra begins its 2022-2023 season with “The Ties that Bond Us” featuring world renowned violinist Melissa White performing alongside JCSO musicians. The concert will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, at 7:30 p.m. at ETSU’s Martin Center for the Arts.
