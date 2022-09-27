Read full article on original website
myrtlebeachsc.com
Bizarre Night at the Horry County Republican Party
The drama continued tonight at the Horry County Republican Party as HCGOP Chairman Roger Slagle attempted to un-resign. His resignation, however, has already been accepted by SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick. We spoke with several HCGOP executive committee members who confirmed a request was made to adjourn tonight’s meeting. It was...
The Post and Courier
Attorney General Alan Wilson announces additional charges against Moncks Corner nurse
(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (SCMFCU) has arrested Crystal Marie Olden, 40 years old, of Moncks Corner, SC, on additional charges related to incidents occurring on January 7 and February 9, 2022, at Kingstree Nursing Facility in Kingstree.
Coastal Observer
Democrat highlights an idea gap in governor’s race
There are several freedoms on Joe Cunningham’s platform in his campaign to unseat Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, but the one that earned the loudest applause at a stop in Pawleys Island last week was abortion rights. The former congressman from Charleston is trying to become the first Democrat to win statewide office since 2006.
Four people plead guilty in North Carolina ballot probe of 2016 and 2018 elections
RALEIGH, N.C. — Four people pleaded guilty on Monday to misdemeanors for their roles in absentee ballot fraud in rural North Carolina during the 2016 and 2018 elections. The convictions stemmed from an investigation that in part resulted in a do-over congressional election. Superior Court Judge Paul Ridgeway accepted...
arizonasuntimes.com
Four Plead Guilty in North Carolina Ballot Fraud Cases
Four people in North Carolina have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors for their roles in absentee ballot fraud in a rural part of the state. The fraud occurred in the 2016 and 2018 elections, and the convictions stemmed from an investigation that in part resulted in a congressional election having to be redone, according to the Associated Press.
McMaster declares state of emergency for South Carolina ahead of potential Ian impacts
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Gov. Henry McMaster and state officials held a news conference at 4 p.m. to give an update on the state’s preparations for Ian to make landfall as a potential Category 1 hurricane on Friday. McMaster declared a state of emergency Wednesday ahead of potential impacts from Hurricane Ian. “It’s still […]
wpde.com
Horry County, North Myrtle Beach declare states of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Municipalities in our area are beginning to adopt emergency orders as the impacts from severe weather later this week are ticking up. Horry County Council declared a state of emergency in order to adopt emergency ordinances for public emergencies affecting life, health safety or the property of the people in the area.
The Post and Courier
Georgetown residents prepare for Ian
GEORGETOWN — Georgetown County residents woke to cloudy skies and cool winds a day before Tropical Storm Ian is expected to make landfall somewhere along the South Carolina coast. Along the Grand Strand, residents prepared for the Sept. 30 arrival of Ian, which Georgetown County emergency services director Brandon...
The Post and Courier
As teachers across SC quit their jobs, a rural school district has found a solution
At a time when South Carolina’s teachers are leaving the field, one rural school district has found a solution to the retention crisis. Williamsburg County School District in the northeastern Pee Dee region has improved its retention rates by adopting a “grow your own” approach to teacher recruitment. Locals say they are from Williamsburg County unless they live in Kingstree, the region’s largest city, or Nesmith, an unincorporated region in the area. The place is filled with large stretches of low farmland and wide skies. Fields are broken up by the occasional house or barn.
whiteville-news.com
To Divide and to Hurt, just another political attack to regain control of the Sheriff’s Office.
On September 26, 2022, I was contacted by WECT and informed that my opponent, Jason Soles, in the Sheriff’s race made a recording of an alleged conversation that occurred in 2019. At the alleged time the recording was made, Soles was a Captain in my command staff at the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.
The Post and Courier
Census results costly for Williamsburg County
In June, the Williamsburg County Council passed a $22 million budget that went into effect in July. The process involved proverbial blood and sweat. The council must figure out how to deal with a budget reduction of a little more than $100,000 in state money. County supervisor and council chair...
The Post and Courier
Hurricane warning issued for Myrtle Beach, Horry, Georgetown, Williamsburg counties
MYRTLE BEACH — A hurricane warning is now in effect for the counties of Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall in the region this Friday. Horry County and the cities of Conway and Surfside Beach have already declared localized states of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian preparing to strike the county this Friday as a Category 1 hurricane.
myhorrynews.com
Hurricane Ian: Live updates for the Myrtle Beach area Thursday
Ian has strengthened back into a Category 1 hurricane Thursday evening, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to bring hurricane-force winds to the South Carolina coast early Friday, the NHC reports. As of 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Ian was 310 miles southeast of Myrtle Beach, traveling 10...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach hopes to sell land to campgrounds; wants to terminate agreement with Horry County
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach could soon be able to sell land to two campground sites. The city owns 143 acres inside Lakewood Camping Resort and PirateLand Family Camping Resort, known as Seascape Properties. Myrtle Beach has leased the property to the campgrounds for...
Frustration grows in Florence County over Dominion Energy pipeline
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Frustration is mounting for some residents in Florence County as Dominion Energy moves one step closer to adding a natural gas pipeline, leaving some landowners to feel helpless. Dominion Energy said the expansion is necessary, but neighbors and environmentalists call it unfair and potentially dangerous. “There’s nothing I could do to […]
The Post and Courier
Georgetown Co. committee approves resurfacing of southern Garden City streets
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown County Transportation Committee moved Sept. 26 to resurface several streets in southern Garden City, which were described by committee vice chairman Jimmy Greene as suffering from "years of neglect." The request from Georgetown County public services director Ray Funnye is part of $3.8 million in...
Horry County woman awarded $3M after suing Atlantic Beach bar she says overserved driver
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman who sued an Atlantic Beach bar after she was hurt in a crash after leaving the bar with a motorcycle driver has been awarded $3 million, according to Horry County court records obtained by News13. Tanya E. Boyle sued the then-owners of the Off the Hook Social Club […]
WMBF
LIST: Closings, cancellations, postponements announced ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The threat of severe weather from Tropical Storm Ian has led to the postponement or cancellation of events in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. This list will be updated as more information comes in:. HORRY COUNTY. Horry County Schools announced Wednesday that all district...
myhorrynews.com
Hard work pays off: Horry County senior makes perfect score on AP exam
Scholars Academy senior Sawyer Osborne has a lot on his plate – so much so that he recently missed a pretty important email. This email was to let him know he received a perfect score on his Advanced Placement (AP) Capstone Seminar Exam. “It was a little bit of...
Remains found amid search for SC man missing since July
People searching for a South Carolina man missing since July found what appear to be human bones on Sunday.
