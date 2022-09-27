ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

myrtlebeachsc.com

Bizarre Night at the Horry County Republican Party

The drama continued tonight at the Horry County Republican Party as HCGOP Chairman Roger Slagle attempted to un-resign. His resignation, however, has already been accepted by SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick. We spoke with several HCGOP executive committee members who confirmed a request was made to adjourn tonight’s meeting. It was...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Coastal Observer

Democrat highlights an idea gap in governor’s race

There are several freedoms on Joe Cunningham’s platform in his campaign to unseat Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, but the one that earned the loudest applause at a stop in Pawleys Island last week was abortion rights. The former congressman from Charleston is trying to become the first Democrat to win statewide office since 2006.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
Horry County, SC
Government
City
Conway, SC
County
Horry County, SC
arizonasuntimes.com

Four Plead Guilty in North Carolina Ballot Fraud Cases

Four people in North Carolina have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors for their roles in absentee ballot fraud in a rural part of the state. The fraud occurred in the 2016 and 2018 elections, and the convictions stemmed from an investigation that in part resulted in a congressional election having to be redone, according to the Associated Press.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
The Post and Courier

Georgetown residents prepare for Ian

GEORGETOWN — Georgetown County residents woke to cloudy skies and cool winds a day before Tropical Storm Ian is expected to make landfall somewhere along the South Carolina coast. Along the Grand Strand, residents prepared for the Sept. 30 arrival of Ian, which Georgetown County emergency services director Brandon...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

As teachers across SC quit their jobs, a rural school district has found a solution

At a time when South Carolina’s teachers are leaving the field, one rural school district has found a solution to the retention crisis. Williamsburg County School District in the northeastern Pee Dee region has improved its retention rates by adopting a “grow your own” approach to teacher recruitment. Locals say they are from Williamsburg County unless they live in Kingstree, the region’s largest city, or Nesmith, an unincorporated region in the area. The place is filled with large stretches of low farmland and wide skies. Fields are broken up by the occasional house or barn.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Census results costly for Williamsburg County

In June, the Williamsburg County Council passed a $22 million budget that went into effect in July. The process involved proverbial blood and sweat. The council must figure out how to deal with a budget reduction of a little more than $100,000 in state money. County supervisor and council chair...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Hurricane warning issued for Myrtle Beach, Horry, Georgetown, Williamsburg counties

MYRTLE BEACH — A hurricane warning is now in effect for the counties of Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall in the region this Friday. Horry County and the cities of Conway and Surfside Beach have already declared localized states of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian preparing to strike the county this Friday as a Category 1 hurricane.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Hurricane Ian: Live updates for the Myrtle Beach area Thursday

Ian has strengthened back into a Category 1 hurricane Thursday evening, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to bring hurricane-force winds to the South Carolina coast early Friday, the NHC reports. As of 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Ian was 310 miles southeast of Myrtle Beach, traveling 10...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Frustration grows in Florence County over Dominion Energy pipeline

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Frustration is mounting for some residents in Florence County as Dominion Energy moves one step closer to adding a natural gas pipeline, leaving some landowners to feel helpless. Dominion Energy said the expansion is necessary, but neighbors and environmentalists call it unfair and potentially dangerous. “There’s nothing I could do to […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

