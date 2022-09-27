Oregon Ducks’ appeal of targeting penalty on DJ Johnson denied, Ducks leader in sacks to miss first half against Stanford

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Oregon Ducks could address biggest recruiting need this weekend
Under the leadership of Mario Cristobal, the Oregon Ducks offensive line recruiting haul thrived and set a new standard for the program, led by NFL first-round pick Penei Sewell. This spring, it appeared Dan Lanning, offensive line coach Adrian Klemm and crew bridged that gap with the ...
Oregon State revamps women’s basketball roster, optimistic 22-23 Beavers can be ‘a really good team’
This is not meant to be a prediction of what’s ahead for Oregon State women’s basketball. But Beavers coach Scott Rueck has been here before. As OSU opens practice for the 2022-23 season Thursday, the Beavers’ 11-player roster is loaded with fresh faces. Two transfers and five freshmen join four returnees for the upcoming season.
University of Oregon ‘taking a number of actions’ to address fan behavior; Oregon State apologizes for sign at USC game
The University of Oregon is continuing to address fan behavior expectations at football games in response to the vulgar, anti-Mormon chants from a portion of the student section during the game against BYU earlier this month at Autzen Stadium. UO says it will be sending a message to all students before Saturday night’s game against Stanford “that clearly outlines behavior expectations.”
247Sports
How to Watch: No. 13 Oregon vs. Stanford
The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (3-1, 1-0) began conference play with a win over Washington State (3-1, 0-1) in a thriller, converting two massive plays in the final few minutes to give them a 44-41 win. Oregon will look to continue its three-game win streak as they host Stanford (1-2,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
OSU apologizing for sign at USC game
Oregon State University is apologizing for fan behavior at the Sept. 24 football game against the University of Southern California, where a group of college-aged OSU fans were seen draping a crass sign over the endzone wall in the student section at Reser Stadium.
247Sports
What They're Saying: Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham on Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon State will make its first road trip of the Pac-12 season on Saturday when...
Oregon State baseball schedule: Beavers open 2023 season Feb. 17 in Arizona, will play 29 home games
The Oregon State Beavers on Thursday revealed their schedule for the 2023 baseball season, which will feature 29 home games, 30 Pac-12 Conference games and a four-game season-opening trip to Arizona. The Beavers begin play Feb. 17 against New Mexico in Surprise, Arizona, the first of four games at the...
What Whittingham said about Utah's matchup with Oregon State
Kyle Whittingham said the Utes will have their hands full with an outstanding Oregon State team this Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kptv.com
Florida man finds safety from Hurricane Ian’s path in Oregon
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) — A native Floridian found refuge in Eugene from Hurricane Ian’s path, days before it made landfall near his hometown of Clearwater, Fla. Trevor Ackerman is no stranger to Oregon. He spent two years studying to get his master’s at the University of Oregon and spent one year living in Portland. He moved back to Florida less than two months before Hurricane Ian formed in the Atlantic Ocean.
State Senator Weighs in on Lottery Issues
The Skanner’s article on Sept. 25, 2022, “Lottery Misses Mark on Minorities’ Fair Share,” caught the attention of some state representatives and senators, in particular, Sen. James Manning of Eugene. Manning has voiced concerns about the Lottery’s special treatment of two of its managers who have moved from Oregon to other states.
Eater
An Insider’s Guide to Dining at Oregon State University
In a loose sense, Oregon State University — the centerpiece of Corvallis, Oregon — is known for its food. The university boasts one of the top agricultural programs in the world, enriched by the state’s diverse environmental landscape. The farmland surrounding the campus has enabled a farm-to-student dining hall model, with the majority of OSU’s dining hall food grown within 100 miles and many ingredients — cheeses, fruits, and vegetables — coming directly from its campus.
Photos released of vehicle that allegedly struck OSU student
As the investigation continues in the hit-and-run crash involving an Oregon State University student, the Corvallis Police Department on Thursday released photos of the suspect vehicle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
gotodestinations.com
The 10 Best Breakfast Spots in Eugene, Oregon
If you’re looking for the best breakfast spots in Eugene, Oregon, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite local eateries, each serving up delicious morning meals that will start your day off right. From traditional comfort foods to healthy...
WWEEK
Three Oregon Hospital Systems Sue State Over Failure to Accommodate Civilly Committed Patients
Three Oregon hospital systems today sued Oregon Health Authority director Pat Allen in U.S. District Court in Eugene, alleging that OHA is failing to meet its legal obligation to serve Oregonians who have been civilly committed. Legacy Health, Providence Health & Services, and PeaceHealth jointly brought the lawsuit in federal...
kptv.com
Student injured in hit-and-run near Oregon State campus; driver sought
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KPTV) - Corvallis police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that injured a student near the Oregon State University campus Monday night. The hit-and-run occurred at about 6:20 p.m. in the 2600 block of Northwest Harrison Boulevard in the Greek Row area, about two blocks from campus. Police say the student, identified as 21-year-old Aliyah Lopez, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment of traumatic injuries.
clayconews.com
SENTENCING IN MULTIPLE FALITY COLLISION ON HIGHWAY 58 IN LANE COUNTY, OREGON
LANE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on September 15, 2022, James Cam Johnson IV was sentenced for his actions involving a multiple fatality collision in May of 2021. All counts-DUII (.18%) Criminal Mischief 2. Assault 3. Assault 4 x2. Three counts of Manslaughter 2. Photo...
kqennewsradio.com
TEEN CITED FOR THEFT AT ROSEBURG HIGH SCHOOL
A teen was cited for second-degree theft at Roseburg High School on West Harvard Avenue Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 1:15 p.m. the 15-year old male allegedly stole a phone from another student. He tried to conceal the phone by placing it in a trash can in a restroom.
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
kezi.com
Eugene firework ban is said to have big impact on local non-profit's revenue
EUGENE, Ore. -- After city councilors voted to ban all fireworks in Eugene, some local non-profits are sharing their side of the story, unhappy with how this decision could impact business. Aaron Taylor, the owner of Factory Fireworks Outlet, has sold fireworks throughout Eugene and Springfield since 1992. But it's...
OSU-Cascades audience members voice reactions after spirited gov debate
Betsy Johnson, Tina Kotek and Christine Drazan took the stage for a spirited gubernatorial debate on Tuesday evening before a packed room of about 80 people at Tykeson Hall on the OSU-Cascades campus. The post OSU-Cascades audience members voice reactions after spirited gov debate appeared first on KTVZ.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
84K+
Followers
48K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0