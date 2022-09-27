Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNEM
Former mid-Michigan educator denied request for an amended bond
GENESEE Co., (WNEM) – A judge denied a former mid-Michigan educator’s request for an amended bond. Eugene Pratt is charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from an alleged incident in 2013 when he was a high school principal. Pratt’s attorney asked that he be...
Reports of gunman at Five Below in Saginaw Township untrue
SAGINAW TWP, MI — Reports of a potentially armed man inside a Saginaw Township big box store elicited a heavy police presence, though it turns out no gun was involved. At 12:07 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, numerous police officers responded to Five Below, 3435 Tittabawassee Road, after employees reported an armed man entered the business. As of 2 p.m., the store’s entrance was cordoned off with crime scene tape as five marked Saginaw Township police vehicles and one Saginaw County Sheriff’s vehicle were parked in the lot.
He scared his victim to death in 1984. Now inmate’s fate rests with Gov. Whitmer
MT. MORRIS TWP., MI -- John E. Aslin has spent 37 years in prison, accepted responsibility for a strange series of events that led to the death of his victim, and had friends and family speak out on his behalf. But after a hearing to commute the remainder of his...
Ceremony honors lives lost, battles won at Saginaw hospital during pandemic
SAGINAW, MI — Ten chimes for 670 lives lost. The sound of bells opened and closed a somber, 20-minute ceremony outside the entrance of Covenant HealthCare’s Cooper facility in Saginaw at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, when people gathered to reflect on the challenges the community has faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 Died, 1 Injured In A Fatal Crash In Flint Township (Flint Township, MI)
Flint Township Police responded to a fatal crash that claimed a life and severely injured another. The crash happened on southbound I-75 at Corunna road at 4:45 p.m. The 24-year-old victim was identified as Katarena Nichole Wheat, who [..]
WNEM
Flint and Latinx Team up for Translation Services
A store that sells high valued collectible sneakers is back open days after it was burglarized. Former TV 5 Anchor: Remembering Faith Gantner-Rempe (1991-2022) Here is a look at the top stories we are following. Weathering the storm: Hurricane Ian. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Weathering the storm: Hurricane Ian.
Eugene Pratt to undergo evaluation to determine competency
FLINT, MI – A former school teacher, administrator and coach across multiple Genesee County-area school districts who is accused of sexually assaulting an underage boy will undergo an evaluation to determine his competency and criminal responsibility. Eugene Steven Pratt, 57, appeared before Genesee District Judge Tabitha Marie Marsh Thursday,...
WNEM
Activist says Flint won’t make lead pipe replacement deadline
Flint, Mich. (WNEM) -Flint resident and activist Melissa Mays is, in her words, enraged that it appears Flint will miss a court-ordered deadline to replace and excavate all lead service lines in the Vehicle City by Friday. Mays says there are 1419 homes the city hasn’t contacted yet, and that’s not all.
RELATED PEOPLE
abc12.com
Plans for new Flint State Park up for discussion next week
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Officials developing the new Flint State Park are ready to show off conceptual plans for the public to discuss next week. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is planning an open house from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Mott Park Clubhouse on Nolen Drive to release the first plans for the 104th state park.
New program could help Flint fund more ‘missing middle’ housing development
Flint, MI—The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) has launched a new program to spur the creation of attainable housing across the state. The Missing Middle Housing Program was created through a $50 million allotment of Michigan’s American Rescue Plan Act funds and stands to help eligible Flint developers finance projects that rarely qualify for state-level monies.
Flint police recruits to see pay hike to $15 an hour
FLINT, MI – The Flint Police Department is increasing the pay it offers to its recruits for the first time since 2005. Effective immediately, the department will begin paying police recruits $15 an hour, department and city officials announced Monday, Sept. 26, during a news conference held in the Flint Police Department roll call room.
WNEM
GM Heritage Center to move to Grand Blanc Twp
A store that sells high valued collectible sneakers is back open days after it was burglarized. Former TV 5 Anchor: Remembering Faith Gantner-Rempe (1991-2022) Here is a look at the top stories we are following. Weathering the storm: Hurricane Ian. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Weathering the storm: Hurricane Ian.
IN THIS ARTICLE
11 guns, narcotics found in Michigan home
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A narcotics team with the Michigan State Police hit the motherload on Tuesday. The Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team (LAWNET) conducted a search warrant at a home in Washtenaw County. Police found 11 guns, three of which were stolen, according to a Tweet from MSP First District. Additionally, narcotics […]
Michigan Baby Dies From Fentanyl Overdose While in Babysitter’s Care
An eight-month-old baby girl has died of a fentanyl overdose, and the infant's mother believes the babysitter who was watching her is to blame. Investigators are still trying to piece together how eight-month-old J'ream was exposed to the lethal drug. J'ream's mother chose not to identify herself but tells Detroit's WJBK-TV that she believes the exposure happened at a trusted babysitter's home in Dearborn Heights on September 15.
WNEM
Former TV5 reporter, weekend anchor dies after battling cancer
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Faith Rempe, known as Faith Gantner when she graced the TV5 airwaves, died Wednesday night after an 11-month battle with cancer. The 31-year-old was a reporter and weekend anchor for TV5 from 2013 to 2016. Faith was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer in October 2021....
WNEM
Collectible sneaker store loses thousands in burglary
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -A store that sells high-value collectible sneakers is back open days after it was burglarized. “A lot of these items, they’re not cheap one, and two, they’re very difficult to get,” said owner of Kingdom Kicks Don Evans, Jr. $8,000 worth of merchandise was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Flint man accused of killing teen over gas money likely to face November trial
FLINT, MI – A Flint man accused of shooting and killing a 19-year-old woman over gas money will likely face trial later this year. A week after Denziel Calvin Williams-Boyd appeared before Genesee Circuit Judge Elizabeth A. Kelly and voices concerns about proceeding forward in his first-degree murder case with attorney Archie Hayman, the defendant opted to stick with his hired attorney and proceed to trial.
nbc25news.com
Police arrest Saginaw resident in larceny case
SAGINAW, Mich. — Saginaw Police investigators made an arrest in a larceny case Wednesday. On September 28, at around 2:30 p.m., Saginaw Police detectives had a search warrant at 535 S. Warren Ave, leading to the arrest of a 63-year-old male suspect. The suspect is a city resident and lives at the address.
WNEM
Flint City Council passes $300 water bill credit for all city residents
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - In a 5-2 vote, the Flint City Council decided a $300 dollar credit will be distributed to every resident with an active water account, even those with past due accounts. The city council has pushed back making a decision on this resolution since June. The money...
$300 credits approved for every water customer in Flint
FLINT, MI -- Every water customer in Flint will receive a $300 credit on their water bills and that payment can be used to avoid shutoffs on accounts that are overdue. After months of consideration, the City Council agreed to the water credit proposal from Mayor Sheldon Neeley on Monday, Sept. 26, voting 5-2 to commit $8.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to the program.
Comments / 1