Watch: The top Idaho high school football plays from Week 5
Check out the best high school football plays from all around Idaho in the video above.
The Statesman ranks and reviews submissions from coaches throughout the state, publishing the final list.
Miss anything from Week 5? Get caught up with these stories:
- Eagle football had 0 passing yards in a battle for first place. It didn’t need any
- Prep football recap: BK shuts down Vallivue. Meridian slays another giant. Rocky Mtn rolls
And don’t miss the plays of the week from earlier in the season:
Comments / 0