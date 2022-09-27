Read full article on original website
One Of Seattle's Largest Supermarkets Is Closing After 41 Years
'I grew up in this store, in this neighborhood. Yeah, it's like another home,' the business' vice president said.
Viet-Wah Supermarket in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District closing after 41 years
SEATTLE — After 41 years, one of Seattle’s largest Asian supermarkets, Viet-Wah is closing its doors. It's a major blow for the city's Little Saigon area in the Chinatown-International District. "This store opened up when I was just two years old, so I grew up in this store,...
KOMO News
Weyerhaeuser employees on strike rally outside Seattle HQ, demand better wages
SEATTLE — A group of Weyerhaeuser employees gathered outside the company's headquarters in Seattle Thursday ahead of a meeting between the company and the union. More than 1,100 employees who work for the timber company in Washington and Oregon have been on strike since Sept. 13. On Sept. 2,...
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why
The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
lynnwoodtoday.com
Scene in Lynnwood: Fire at mobile home park
Lynnwood police reported via social media that 208th Street Southwest was closed west of Highway 99 late Thursday afternoon due to a fire at Seattle Heights Mobile Home Park at 208th and Highway 99. The mobile home park is in process of being demolished, and no one was hurt. According...
Seattle, Washington
Free Eye Exams & Prescription Eyeglasses Offered to People in Need
Note: Links below will open new windows. Seattle/King County Clinic returns after pandemic hiatus on October 20-23 Seattle/King County Clinic returns to Seattle Center for a seventh year Oct. 20-23 with free eye exams and prescription eyeglasses for those who struggle to access or afford eye care. According to Washington...
q13fox.com
Black-owned coffee shop in Shoreline vandalized again; owners say 'enough is enough'
SHORELINE, Wash. - A popular Black-owned coffee shop in King County was vandalized yet again early Wednesday morning. Black Coffee Northwest has been the target of multiple racist attacks and incidents of vandalism in the past. "We were once again vandalized early this morning," the company wrote in a tweet...
thejoltnews.com
Ready for a major airport south of Yelm Highway?
In less than two weeks, the State will choose one of three sites they want to create an airport the size of SeaTac. A location near Rainier in Thurston County is one of them. The State Legislature decided 'we' need a new airport to serve the expected 40 million passengers that SeaTac and Paine Field will not be able to handle. The consulting firm hired to choose the spots, Kimley-Horn, is specifically targeting rural, agricultural land. There are thousands of homes, farms, ranches and wildlands there.
The Suburban Times
Joint Base Lewis-McChord Exchange to Celebrate Grand Reopening of $72.6 Million Shopping Center
Joint Base Lewis-McChord announcement. The Army & Air Force Exchange Service will cut the ribbon on its newly expanded and upgraded $72.6 million shopping center at Joint Base Lewis-McChord on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 8:30 am. As the Department of Defense’s largest retailer, the Exchange offers tax-free shopping and military...
King County Water Taxi continues service during the fall, winter amid high demand
As other transit operations cut back their fall and winter services, King County Water Taxi has decided to stay open seven days a week, through most of the day. If you ride the King County Water Taxi to and from West Seattle, your seasonal, water-based commuting option will still be available. Starting October 17, the water taxi will continue its midday and weekend sailings between downtown Seattle and Seacrest dock in West Seattle.
downtownbellevue.com
Bis on Main Owner, Joe Vilardi, Moves on From Restaurant After 25 Years
Joe Vilardi, owner of long-time Bellevue restaurant, Bis on Main, has officially moved on. He co-founded the restaurant in 1998 with Michael Fredji. Joe took full ownership after the first year of opening. “I am moving on, but the chicken will remain! Thanks to all the many many great staff...
nypressnews.com
Protesters want King County to rethink developing ‘homeless megaplex’
Outraged over the development of what they call a “homeless megaplex”, more than 100 protesters from Seattle’s Chinatown-International District marched into a King County Council meeting. Just before noon, a group of more than 100 gathered in Hing Hay Park. Grassroots organizers hastily handed out translated call-and-response...
KOMO News
Weekend traffic: SR 520 closing over Lake Washington for Montlake Lid Project work
SEATTLE — Drivers in Seattle may be in for another weekend of headaches and frustration: a full closure of State Route 520 over Lake Washington is ahead. Work will occur from 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. During these work hours, SR 520 will be closed in both directions between I -5 and the east side, and the Montlake Boulevard on-ramp to westbound SR 520 will be closed as well. The SR 520 Trail and I-90 across Lake Washington will remain open during the weekend closure.
KREM
Bolt Creek Fire: 4-mile stretch of US 2 closed in Skykomish
SEATTLE — A four-mile stretch of US 2 near Skykomish is closed due to the Bolt Creek Fire burning near the roadway. Three miles of US 2 closed Monday night, and the closure was extended to four miles Tuesday morning. As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, both directions of US...
KING-5
Seattle's Edgewater Hotel offering guests unique demo opportunity
SEATTLE — When you check in for a stay at the Edgewater Hotel, not only can you expect to be immersed in natural beauty and music history, but all guests can now make some music. Thanks to a one of a kind partnership, all guests can demo guitars from...
KOMO News
US 2 remains closed near Skykomish, Index due to Bolt Creek fire
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — US Highway 2 near Skykomish remained closed Wednesday morning as the Bolt Creek fire continued to burn. The closure of US 2 stretched for 4 miles from mileposts 46 to 50. Previously, only 3 miles of the highway were shut down but were since extended as winds and fire conditions changed.
The complicated process of recycling batteries in Washington state
As we use more batteries in our daily lives, our ability to dispose of them will struggle to keep up. At first glance, you might think Phil Currie is holding the world’s least appetizing bar of chocolate. But the damaged computer battery — glossy, dark and segmented into bulging squares within a large Ziploc — presents a much bigger health risk than a Hershey’s.
KING-5
Washington teen becomes NFT superstar with popular digital art
PUYALLUP, Wash. — When COVID-19 shut down schools, Jaiden Stipp decided to play with his most recent Christmas gift, The Adobe Suite. He used the software to make graphics and logos; and eventually moved on to creating colorful characters. When he put one up for sale on the web,...
KOMO News
Residents of CID hold protest at site of planned homeless shelter expansion
SEATTLE — Residents of Chinatown-International District (CID) and their supporters marched to the Salvation Army SODO Shelter, to protest an expansion of that shelter site. King County officials and a small group of representatives held a meeting inside the existing shelter Wednesday and toured the area of the planned expansion. However, the meeting was closed to the public and many of the protesters.
parentmap.com
Seattle Chocolate Haunted Factory Tour: Get Your Tickets Now
Attention, chocolate-loving ghosts and ghouls! The Seattle Chocolate Haunted Factory Tour is back for limited October dates, and tickets are on sale now. Tour tickets typically sell out, so if you want to see how chocolate is made, through a fun, spooky lens, book your tickets right away. The haunted...
