NHL
Josi ready for Switzerland homecoming with Predators against SC Bern
The coach put him on the point on the power play right away. Raeto Raffainer was on the penalty kill that day, and he was impressed. Josi's shot wasn't that efficient or hard then -- he was a kid competing against men -- but he was calm as he passed the puck through seams to his teammates.
NHL
How eight Eastern Conference teams can get back into playoffs
NHL.com continues its preview of the 2022-23 season. For the eight Eastern Conference teams that missed the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, their goal since the regular season ended has been determining how to extend their season into June, like the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche did. So how can those...
NHL
Preview: Blues at Blackhawks
How about preseason hockey on back-to-back nights?. The St. Louis Blues (2-0) will travel to United Center on Tuesday to face the division rival Chicago Blackhawks at 7:30 p.m. CT. The Blues have started the exhibition schedule with two consecutive wins, beating the Arizona Coyotes 5-4 on Saturday night in...
NHL
MTL@TOR: What you need to know
TORONTO - The Habs will be looking for a first preseason win when they visit the archrival Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. The team returns to action tonight following a day off on Tuesday. On Monday, the Canadiens dropped their preseason debut 2-1 to the New Jersey Devils at the Bell Centre.
NHL
Columbus continues preseason with game at St. Louis
Blue Jackets look to keep win streak going against the Blues. Fresh off a win Wednesday night in Nationwide Arena, the Blue Jackets continue the preseason Thursday night with an 8 p.m. (ET) game at St. Louis. The game -- the fourth of eight preseason contests for the team --...
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers at Flames
The Oilers visit the Flames on Wednesday night for a pre-season Battle of Alberta at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The Oilers visit the Flames on Wednesday night for a pre-season Battle of Alberta at the Scotiabank Saddledome. You can watch the game on EdmontonOilers.com or listen live on the Oilers Radio...
NHL
Perunovich leaves game with upper-body injury
Blues defenseman Scott Perunovich left Tuesday's 4-1 preseason win against the Chicago Blackhawks with an upper-body injury and did not return. Perunovich appeared to be injured late in the first period after a collision along the glass and was slow to skate off the ice. "He's had a tough go...
NHL
Doty to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Kings game
Forward facing discipline for interference on Sharks left wing Viel. Jacob Doty will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday. The Los Angeles Kings forward is facing discipline for interference against San Jose Sharks forward Jeffrey Viel. The incident occurred at 10:46 of the second...
NHL
UBS Arena Introduces New Culinary Offerings for Isles 50th Anniversary
UBS Arena and hospitality partner Delaware North introduce new culinary offerings to celebrate the New York Islanders 50th Anniversary Season. UBS Arena, the state of the art sports and entertainment venue that's home of the New York Islanders Hockey Club, and exclusive hospitality partner Delaware North announced today a variety of enhancements to the culinary program ahead of the 2022-23 NHL season.
NHL
Five prospects to watch during preseason
Preseason is under way and there are plenty of young Habs hopefuls vying to catch the eye of the Canadiens brass until Oct. 8. From a first-overall pick to an undrafted heavyweight, prospects looking to make a name for themselves will be suiting up in front of packed Bell Centre crowds - don't miss your chance to see the future unfold live.
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Penguins to kick off 2022-23 preseason
Detroit set to play first of eight preseason games before Opening Night on Oct. 14. The Detroit Red Wings will kick off their 2022-23 preseason schedule on the road Tuesday night, facing the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 7 p.m. puck drop at PPG Paints Arena. Tuesday's 2022-23 preseason opener will...
NHL
Blue Jackets down Sabres in preseason action
Bemstrom, Marchenko, Voracek, Meyer score in victory at Nationwide Arena. The Blue Jackets earned a 4-1 win Wednesday night against the Buffalo Sabres at Nationwide Arena in preseason action. Game in a Paragraph. In the team's third preseason game of eight, Columbus came out hot and led by two after...
NHL
Devils Open Home-And-Home with Rangers | PRE-GAME STORY
The Devils look to remain undefeated in the preseason with their third game taking place against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden Thursday night at 7 p.m. EST. You can watch the game on MSG or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Read the game preview below plus...
NHL
Preseason Recap: Youthful Canes Cast Tops Veteran Panthers Lineup
SUNRISE, FL. - Thursday morning Rod Brind'Amour acknowledged that he would be taking a roster comprised of young talent and players competing for roster spots to take on the Florida Panthers. The Carolina Hurricanes' head coach said that the situation made it easier to assess his batch, as they'd be...
NHL
Duhamel reads Ducks starting lineups before preseason game
Anaheim hosts special pregame screening of 'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' new season. Josh Duhamel had a mighty good time in the Anaheim Ducks locker room on Wednesday. The actor announced the Ducks' starting lineups to the team ahead of their preseason matchup against the Arizona Coyotes. "I feel really...
NHL
Preseason 5 Things: Flyers @ Sabres
The Philadelphia Flyers will take on the Buffalo Sabres at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Tuesday evening. Both clubs are 1-0-0 in the preseason to date. Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The radio broadcast of the game, with Tim Saunders and Steve Coates on the call, will be on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio 24/7.
NHL
Lightning work in more regulars vs. Preds
More players got their first taste of preseason action on Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee when the Tampa Bay Lightning battled the Nashville Predators. The Bolts fell to the Preds 2-0, but there were some positives to take away from the matchup for Tampa Bay. "It was good to get...
NHL
Beniers of Kraken, Power of Sabres among 12 rookies to watch this season
Eklund, Holtz, Johnson, Quinn others who could make impact. The Buffalo Sabres, Ottawa Senators and Seattle Kraken could each have as many as two rookies in the lineup, leading a talented group of first-year players hoping to make an impact when the 2022-23 season begins Oct. 7. Here are 12...
NHL
WPG@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens were dealt a 4-3 loss by the Jets on Thursday night at the Bell Centre. Both teams were sporting orange decals on their helmets ahead of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Friday. Veteran Brendan Gallagher finally made his preseason debut for head coach...
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Sept. 28
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens skated at the Bell Sports Complex ahead of their preseason matchup against the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Wednesday, September 28. Morning skate. LW C RW. 20 - Juraj Slafkovsky 32 - Rem...
