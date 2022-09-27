Read full article on original website
Search underway for driver who ran over and killed pedestrian on Southwest Freeway
The pedestrian was in a moving lane of traffic on the freeway when he was struck by two cars, police said. The second driver stopped, but the first took off.
Man gets 10 years for 2020 crash that killed woman in west Houston
Brandon Rashon Freeman was driving eastbound on the service road of the Katy Freeway when he ran a red light and hit Amy Lane Shypailo's vehicle, according to authorities.
Suspect and his vehicle found with damage to front end after deadly Angleton hit-and-run, police say
The truck of Hayden Dean Muirheid was found with damage to the front end, according to police. He was arrested for the hit-and-run crash that killed a 46-year-old grandfather.
Man shot while walking with teenage stepson outside northeast Houston apartments
Police said the suspect came dangerously close to hurting more people. As detectives were walking through the complex, they found a bullet hole through a window.
Man with gun arrested outside of Deer Park Elementary School was walking his dog, attorney says
After talking only with ABC13, the 21-year-old's attorney said his client was just walking his dog and believes there's been a misunderstanding.
Dodge Hellcat seized in dangerous Houston high-speed chase joins Texas DPS fleet
After the 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye was awarded to the state, it was converted to a black and white patrol vehicle, outfitted with emergency lights and a police radio.
Man believed to be homeless shot by bystander outside gas station on FM 1960, deputies say
It is believed the victim may be homeless and may have some type of mental issue, deputies said. That's why he was allegedly arguing with people.
3 injured in hit-and-run after driver hits bike-taxi following Astros game in downtown Houston
Police say the bike-taxi's driver was carrying two riders who had just left the Astros game when someone hit them, causing them to be thrown off the bike.
Gunman shot man multiple times before stealing his car outside convenience store, police say
Witnesses said the gunman fired into the victim's car multiple times before dragging him out and taking off. Now, they're looking for a stolen gray Toyota Camry.
Driver kills passenger during gunfight inside car in SE Houston, police say
Officers arrived at the scene and found the backseat passenger dead. Police said an argument sparked a gunfight inside the vehicle.
Body found in school dumpster at Austin Middle School in Galveston
Galveston ISD says the investigation is not affecting classes at the campus.
Video shows robbery suspects struggling to steal generators from SW Houston hardware store
Several employees noticed and tried stopping the robbery, but one of the suspects threatened them by stating they had a gun, police said.
8-month-old girl found abandoned in Livingston shed is now in state custody
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A baby girl found abandoned in a shed in Livingston is now in the custody of the state. A hearing to determine who will get custody of the child is scheduled for next month in Montgomery County. The 8-month-old girl is recovering after a husband and...
Galveston bartender accused of improperly serving suspect in deadly golf cart crash
The 58-year-old, who was identified as an employee of Gloria's Lounge in Galveston, was working the night when a man crashed into a golf cart, killing four people, TABC said.
All lanes reopened after rollover accident on US-59 at University Boulevard in Fort Bend County
Hazmat crews are done cleaning up what appeared to be deer corn after a major 18-wheeler rollover happened in Fort Bend County Thursday afternoon.
Highway 45 Pierce Elevated lanes blocked in both directions due to 2 crashes, HPD says
Police did not say how long it would take to clear both crashes, one of which involved an 18-wheeler.
Suspect wanted for robbing southeast Houston cellphone store at gunpoint
After taking the cash from the register, the suspect forced the employee to the back office where he removed money from the safe, police said.
New DNA testing may ID severed head found at Lake Houston
It's a case that's never been solved. Four years ago, a woman's severed head was found in a trash bag near Lake Houston. Now, new DNA testing may be the key to identifying her - and a new law could lead to even more Texas cold cases being reopened.
Clear Lake-area women warn about man asking others for feet pics in public
In some of the incidents, the man claims to be a podiatry student at San Jacinto College and wanted pictures in a specific pose.
Total closure this weekend at Tomball Tollway and Grand Parkway starting Oct. 1
Heads up! The northbound and southbound mainlanes of SH 249 and the SH 99 eastbound mainlanes will be closed. See what alternate routes you can take.
