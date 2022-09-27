C-M harriers face tough field at Sam Iverson Invitational

Colfax-Mingo sophomore Harrison Rhone led the Tigerhawk boys at Grundy Center in 32nd on Thursday. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

GRUNDY CENTER — Colfax-Mingo’s cross country team battled several ranked teams and multiple ranked individuals at the Sam Iverson Invitational on Thursday.

The Tigerhawks competed in a meet hosted by Grundy Center at Town & Country Golf Course and the boys finished 13th in the 14-team field.

Harrison Rhone led the boys’ squad in 32nd and Shae Wilkins was the only Tigerhawk in the girls’ 5K race.

Rhone’s time in the boys’ race was clocked in 18 minutes, 55.28 seconds. Josue Rodriguez was 46th in 19:12.7. The rest of the scoring runners included Xavier Woods (20:43.87) in 78th, Tony Buenrostro (20:53.09) in 82nd and Owen Ament (21:09.16) in 89th.

The two non-scoring runners were John McGill (21:36.49) in 94th and Seth Brant (24:40.64) in 103rd.

Class 2A No. 5 Kaden Lynch of GCGR won the boys’ race in 16:34.93. GCGR’s Emerson Vokes was the runner-up in 16:53.74.

Colfax-Mingo scored 314 points in 13th. Class 2A No. 6 GCGR won the meet with 58 points. Class 2A No. 11 Denver (62) was the runner-up and 1A No. 5 East Marshall (98) finished third.

Wilkins was the lone Tigerhawk in the girls’ race. She was 36th with a personal-best time of 22:35.71.

Class 2A No. 4 Hillary Trainor of Sumner-Fredericksburg won the race in 19:22.29. Class 2A No. 6 Mackenzie Wilson of Jesup was the runner-up in 19:38.09.