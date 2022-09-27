ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public visits the firehouse

By Jeff Larson / jlarson@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 3 days ago
For the first time since COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were implemented two years ago, the Yuba City Fire Department reopened its doors to the public for an open house Saturday at Fire Station 1, one of the oldest stations in the area located at 824 Clark Ave. in Yuba City.

It’s one of a number of firehouses in Yuba-Sutter, according to department Battalion Chief Mike LaBlue, and the first to open up for an up-close and personal look at how a fire department operates its business.

