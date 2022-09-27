Bring It On: Cheer or Die is now available on DVD and digital, and will premiere on Syfy Oct. 7. Bring It On: Cheer or Die is painfully disappointing in ways I haven't had time to reconcile yet. How does the slasher entry in this cutthroat cheerleader franchise pack the least amount of bite? Karen Lam's direction smacks of Lifetime after-school flatness that continually forgets to be a horror film. Rebekah McKendry and Dana Schwartz's screenplay reads like someone gun-to-head forced them to update a shelved Bring It On pitch with Halloween marketability. There's more blood featured on the poster's abdomen splatter than all 90 minutes, performances are a mixed bag (to put it nicely), and whatever brand excitement the whole "Bring It On goes horror!" surprise ignited? That deflates quicker than Pennywise's balloons against a rocket launcher explosion.

