The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 6 - Review
Warning: The following review contains full spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 6. If you're not caught up yet, check out our spoiler-free review of the two-episode premiere here, or our review of Episode 5 here. I remarked in the reviews of the previous...
Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Tease a Violent Wolverine Debut
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are having more fun after the announcement that Wolverine will appear in Deadpool 3, this time teasing a very violent fight, and making clear 2017's Logan is a "totally separate thing". Appearing in a video on Ryan Reynolds' Twitter feed (below), the pair promise "quick...
The World of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Journey to the North Reveals the Game's Hidden Lore
Assassin's Creed Valhalla has added all sorts of fascinating new details to this long-running franchise, even as it offers a very detailed look at 9th Century Viking culture. All of that is fueling Dark Horse's latest companion book, The World of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Journey to the North — Logs and Files of a Hidden One.
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Announced Starring Witcher's Freya Allen
A new Planet of the Apes film is on its way – Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. The upcoming Planet of the Apes sequel will star The Witcher actress Freya Allen and Owen Teague as the film’s lead ape. Along with the upcoming film’s title and...
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s Daniel Weyman aka The Stranger Says There’s a Lot to Learn About the Enigmatic Character
With five episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power already out (read our two-episode premiere review here and episode five review here), we know more about the antagonist Sauron while we also have a mysterious and magical character The Stranger, who seems to be connected to the overarching story set in Middle-earth Second Age.
How to Watch Hocus Pocus 2: Release Date and Streaming
29 years after Hocus Pocus, Disney is reviving the Sanderson Sisters for an all-new, streaming-exclusive sequel. Hocus Pocus 2 is the long-awaited return to the world of Disney's Halloween cult classic, with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy all reprising their roles as the three villainous witches. Hocus...
Skull and Bones: Ubisoft Pirate Adventure Title Delayed for the 5th Time, Now Launching in March 2023
Pirate adventure enthusiasts will have to wait longer for Ubisoft's Skull and Bones, as the developers have announced yet another delay for the long-awaited title. In a statement released by the makers of Skull and Bones, the developers have assured fans about the game being done with its development. However, following the recent technical tests involving insider program members, the developers have planned to push the release to March 9, 2023 to polish and balance the experience.
Hocus Pocus 2 Review
Hocus Pocus 2 debuts on Disney+ on Sept. 30, 2022. Review by Amelia Emberwing. The Sanderson Sisters are back and the cost is a lot steeper than hell this time. The original cast return to remind us why Hocus Pocus became a cult classic, and new players give fans being introduced to the franchise wonderful characters to cheer on, although Hannah Waddingham should have been given more to do. Some shoddy greenscreen work pulls Hocus Pocus 2 down, but otherwise, it feels like a Disney Channel Original Movie in a charming way.
Jitsu Squad - Surfing On the Lava Trailer
Watch as the heroes take on various enemies in this action-packed trailer for Jitsu Squad, the 2D beat ‘em up game featuring a hand-drawn cartoon style. Jitsu Squad is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 this winter, as well as Xbox at a later date.
Entergalactic - Review
Netflix’s Entergalactic – which was originally planned as a series, but ultimately executed as a TV special to accompany Kid Cudi’s upcoming album – is a pleasant surprise. Filled with talented young actors and popular musicians engulfed in imaginative animation, there was no doubt that the special would entertain, despite being a promotional device for future music. Thankfully, Entergalactic proves to be more than just a visual playlist. It’s actually a dope animated film in its own right.
Genshin Impact Version 3.1 Guide
Genshin Impact Version 3.1 continues the story of Sumeru that began in Version 3.0. This patch introduces three new characters, an assortment of new bosses, a new part of Sumeru to explore, and the continuation of the Sumeru archon quest. This Genshin Impact guide includes everything you need to know...
Bring It On: Cheer or Die - Review
Bring It On: Cheer or Die is now available on DVD and digital, and will premiere on Syfy Oct. 7. Bring It On: Cheer or Die is painfully disappointing in ways I haven't had time to reconcile yet. How does the slasher entry in this cutthroat cheerleader franchise pack the least amount of bite? Karen Lam's direction smacks of Lifetime after-school flatness that continually forgets to be a horror film. Rebekah McKendry and Dana Schwartz's screenplay reads like someone gun-to-head forced them to update a shelved Bring It On pitch with Halloween marketability. There's more blood featured on the poster's abdomen splatter than all 90 minutes, performances are a mixed bag (to put it nicely), and whatever brand excitement the whole "Bring It On goes horror!" surprise ignited? That deflates quicker than Pennywise's balloons against a rocket launcher explosion.
Tár - Official Trailer
From producer-writer-director Todd Field comes Tár, starring Cate Blanchett as the iconic musician Lydia Tár. Tár examines the changing nature of power, its impact, and durability in our modern world. The movie also stars Noémie Merlant, Nina Hoss, Sophie Kauer, Julian Glover, Allan Corduner, and Mark Strong.
Pokemon Go Furfrou and Shiny Furfrou Forms
Furfrou, the Poodle Pokemon, is a Normal Type Pokemon from Generation 6. It is most notable for the various Furfrou Forms it can take which modify its appearance, presumably inspired by real-life poodle grooming. Furfrou has been part of Pokemon Go for a while, but Shiny Furfrou has made its...
Wolverine, Ms. Marvel and Every Other Confirmed Mutant in the MCU (So Far)
The MCU has covered a lot of ground over the past 14 years, but there's been one Marvel element that's been conspicuously absent for that entire time. Where are all the mutants?. Slowly but surely, the MCU is beginning to address the absence of the X-Men and the lack of...
Mutants in the MCU: How Can Marvel Get It Right?
Deadpool is finally coming to the MCU, and our favorite Merc with a Mouth is bringing Hugh Jackman's Wolverine along for the ride. This will officially bring another mutant into the MCU, bringing our total to four (five, if you count Deadpool). The MCU couldn't even use the word 'mutant' due to Fox's ownership of the X-Men licensing rights in the past. In addition to Wolverine, Namor the Sub-Mariner will debut in Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever. The potential for other mutants will expand as we progress through the subsequent few phases of the MCU.
Genshin Impact 3.2 Rumors, Banners, Events
Genshin Impact 3.2 is expected to continue the story of Sumeru and introduce us to new characters. Some rumors have also been floating around of a boss fight with a character that everyone knows. On this page, we're going to list down the rumors that we've heard about Version 3.2!
To the People of Iki Island
This Record can be found in the opening minutes of Jin's arrival on Iki Island. After climbing up the rocks, Jin will enter a smuggler's cave. On the right-hand side will be a covered body with the scroll next to him.
Sakai Banner 28
This Banner is found at the river separating the Shattered Cliffs with Gonoura Cape, and is close to where the finale of The Impact of Loss takes place. If you've done that Tale, there'll be a Mongol boat here. Nearby will a small boatwreck at the base of the cliff with a Bamboo Barricade: tear it down with the Grapplehook and pop inside the small cave to find the Banner.
